The rats have eaten the cables at the desal plant

A little bird told me that rats have eaten through the electrical cabling at Victoria’s biggest white elephant, the desalination plant located in Wonthaggi, east of Melbourne.

This is hardly a surprise given that the plant has been mothballed since 2012 and it has never delivered any water.

It’s a little bit ironic that this news should emerge as Victoria experienced an enormous deluge.

But everyone knows that the embattled Water Minister (formerly Mrs Richard Marles) put in the order for a bit of water for completely political reasons – to attempt to demonstrate that the plant is not a complete dud costing more than $3 billion (nearly twice the original budget) and WE REALLY NEED IT.

SURE

The thing that really gets my goat is that the bond holders have gotten away with highway robbery with water rates inflated for water that is not even received. The financiers completely duped the Labor government and we will be paying for this bomb for decades.

And in the meantime, the electrical cabling will have to be replaced. No doubt, the bill will be sent to taxpayers and inflate our already excessive water bills. Of course, union labour will be required to do the work – shall we call it triple time plus travel allowance?