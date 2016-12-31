New Years Eve 2016

Posted on 6:00 pm, December 31, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson

New Years Eve 2016

  1. Baldrick
    #2248677, posted on December 31, 2016 at 6:02 pm

    A joke to end 2016:

    How many SJWs does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
    One to hold it up and then the world revolves around them.

  2. Top Ender
    #2248681, posted on December 31, 2016 at 6:10 pm

    Still in love with Abba’s blonde!

  3. rickw
    #2248683, posted on December 31, 2016 at 6:12 pm

    Have a good one all! Gutter issues fixed so now time for a few beverages!

