Liberty Quote
The right of revolution is an inherent one. When people are oppressed by their government, it is a natural right they enjoy to relieve themselves of oppression, if they are strong enough, whether by withdrawal from it, or by overthrowing it and substituting a government more acceptable.— Ulysses S. Grant
-
-
Open Forum: December 31, 2016
2,285 Responses to Open Forum: December 31, 2016
This cat troll can use google, just like that other fucker.
Saves having to cultivate the capacity for independent thought beyond the frame of their narrative anyway.
A marvellous Cut&Paste cluebat in the Paywallian:
Stop the lies! ABC Radio National’s @RNBreakfast Twitter account on the danger of “fake news”, yesterday:
‘#Fakenews is not new. Let’s call it what it is: lies and propaganda’ — @PeterFray #media
Quite. The Australian, December 23 last year:
Resources Minister Matt Canavan has accused the ABC of running “fake news” as part of a campaign against the Adani coalmine, in a blistering attack on the national broadcaster for abandoning regional Australia. Following reports on the ABC that Adani companies use tax havens and are under investigation in India over fraud allegations, Senator Canavan said the reports lacked “credibility” and suggested activists were directing the broadcaster’s coverage.
One way to avoid fake news is to be wary of your partner organisations. The Australian, January 12, 2015:
The ABC has defended using Qatari-based news service Al Jazeera for its coverage of the Paris terror attacks, after leaked emails revealed the network had denounced the satirical magazine at the centre of the violence. Labor MP Michael Danby said yesterday the “scandalous” emails should prompt the ABC to reconsider its use of the news service.
And ensure your presenters play a straight bat. The Australian, November 14 last year:
At least a dozen of the ABC’s high-profile radio and television presenters, including Insiders host Barrie Cassidy, PM host Mark Colvin and journalist Annabel Crabb, expressed their disdain for the “nightmare” of a Trump presidency and asked if there was an “off switch” for his campaign.
Of course, it always pays to check your facts. The Australian, February 1, 2014:
The Australian can reveal after two days of witness interviews that allegations aired by the ABC that the Australian navy tortured and deliberately burned the hands of asylum-seekers cannot be corroborated.
Yep, fake news sure can be a problem sometimes. The Australian, October 19 last year:
The ABC has endured excoriating criticism of its flagship current affairs program, Four Corners, after Monday’s episode about refugee children on Nauru was found to include old photographs of facilities no longer in use, and random footage of brawling adults, previously published on YouTube by a user known only as “NoRulz”.
Ex-ABC Media Watch presenter Jonathan Holmes, The Sydney Morning Herald, April 5 last year:
But much of the ABC’s factual output is not, strictly speaking, “journalism” … It’s also undeniable, as the likes of (Andrew) Bolt and (Gerard) Henderson have complained for years, that the ABC’s capital city radio presenters come across, overwhelmingly, as leaning more to the left than the right … The leftiness of ABC radio output is doubly problematic when it comes to Radio National.
Hanoi Bob is a denier. He denies that Lincoln was a Republican. He denies that the Ku Klux Klan is the terrorist wing of the Democratic Party.
Finally black Americans have a leader who has their back.
Don is going to do more for Black America than Lincoln.
I’m hopeful, but not confident, that Numbers will donate his brain to science after he is transported from his tortured dementia. There really hasn’t been enough research done on the mental sclerosis we call leftism.
A great letter to the editor in the Oz today.
I am one of the many Liberal voters aged 50-plus who will be affected by the new pension and super changes. I understand the desperate requirements to bring the budget under control, and I am willing to accept my role in tightening my belt, and having a lower standard of living when I stop working to maintain Australia as the wonderful country that adopted me.
However, I am incensed that these changes apply only to those outside the public sector. It is not inequitable to compare public servants’ fixed benefits pensions with those exposed to the vagaries of the market because public servants have been protected from the vagaries of the market throughout their working lives.
Working in small business in the private sector, the driver and employer in our economy, carries risks and anxieties undreamed of in the public sector. Downsizing in the private sphere is associated with bankruptcy and debt, not the generous redundancy payments of the public sector.
Any sea captain who puts his crew on half rations while he and his officers feast generously from the same food supply, should expect stirrings of mutiny. Be careful, Malcolm Turnbull, the over-50 crew are not stupid, and our memories are long.
Nick Bretland, Yokine, WA
Smutti,
Leftists hate Hitler because he was a nationalist socialist, as opposed to an international socialist, and because he attacked international socialists, being the Soviets. He also lost, making leftists look bad by therefore not being able to control the post WWII narrative.
Also, leftism is bigger than the individual, being collectivist and all, so are easily dismissed when they serve no further use. Stalin was loved for decades, because the false narrative survived. Current leftists desire power for themselves, so past leftists either serve that end, or they don’t.
Now lefties believe the CIA is sacrosanct. No principles, only winning and losing.
… and speaking of the betrayed …
… yeah, you have to google it 🙄
sreffugee
The old Lie – The Nazis were of the Left because “Socialism” is used in the name of the party.
The North Korean regime is democratic because the party is called the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – OK?
Absolute rubbish.
The essential program was right wing
They were Social Darwinists – they believed in the innate inferiority of “undesirables” (you know, like today’s Muslims according to the Harpics here and across the Pacific, where the target groups are “illegals”, blacks and Hispanics).
They advocated extreme ethnic nationalism (opposition to diversity and multiculturalism). You know, Don the Con’s slogan MAGA.
They pushed staunch xenophobia and hatred of foreign elements.
They believed in racial hierarchy and domination by racial superiors (not a left-wing or Marxist notion).
They wanted total cultural homogeneity. Note how multiculturalism is condemned as a Marxist plot by the right in this country.
There was ceaseless glorification of militarism, imperialism and the marshal ethic, again a characteristic of many who post here, and who proudly proclaim these values as defence against what they call cultural Marxism.
To proclaim that the NAZIs were of the Left is revisionist absurdity. It’s a smokescreen created by Harpics because they’re embarrassed by the facts of history.
Interesting to note the similarity between these values and what is daily served up at the Cat.
Visit Germany and tell your average German citizen that the Nazis were Communists.
You’ll get one of two reactions – incredulous laughter, or if the person is old enough to remember the second world war, prepare to duck.
Beery, let’s not forget the real reason lefties hate Hitler. He revealed them to be totally unprincipled when he invaded Russia causing leftists to cease their sabotage of the war effort.
Hope the scientists have some powerful microscopes on hand.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
Leftist propaganda works a treat on the left’s useful idiots.
Rightist propaganda works a treat on the Right’s useful idiots.
FIFY
All true. Only morons believe Hitler and his National Socialist Party were of the Right.
Poor old Numbers.
Via DRUDGE –
… and the shaking, sifting and sorting continues … 😉
These facts are undeniable. Lincoln was a Republican. Leftists in allied countries actively sabotaged the war effort against Hitler until Operation Barbarossa in June 1941.
The biggest risk to the international Left from a Trump Presidency is that he succeeds.
With all those companies and investors flooding back into the USA it’s hard to see how he will fail to get the economic WD40 on the sclerotic rust belt.
The most important attribute of a leader mis to see the possibilities. Obama went to the Rust Belt promising more of the same. Trump went to the Rust Belt promising jobs, wealth and opportunity. Now he has to deliver and Ford and Carrier and Sprint and Foxconn are all helping.
Draw out this new cat troll, or see what happens when he doesn’t get the call and response he so pathetically abases himself to get?.
We know he has a long history under another name at the cat, that he makes long detailed lists of people that have ‘crossed’ him, that he is incapable of wit or humour [but thinks he is gifted].
Just have to see if the posts continue after school goes back after summer holidays are over, because nothing the troll has posted is evidence of any life experience past the cartoons/chips/lollies stage.
Why id I bother with smega/numbers? Might as well talk to the dog.
…if there’s anything more to this “story” than Rebecca Ferguson says.
Might as well talk to the dog.
I do every morn.
It’s where I get my best business ideas.
Amazing stat: of the 180,000 jobs a month Obambi claimed to have created, only 10,000 were full-time — the rest were part-time, of which people typically need three or four to survive. Trump just tweeted a link to a column about it in the NY Post: http://nypost.com/2017/01/01/trump-is-already-delivering-the-jobs-he-promised-america/.
PS: I now follow Trump on my Twitter work account.
Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 2h2 hours ago
I get death threats for criticizing Islam but I would NEVER dare criticize veganism. They’d have me beheaded within the hour.
Stefan Molyneux [email protected] 2h2 hours ago
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News is textbook addition through subtraction.
_____
😆
Stefan Molyneux [email protected] 1h1 hour ago
We are seeing the first true #DaycareGeneration
where incredibly young children were handed to strangers –
damaging the parent child bond.
..
Damaged parental bond.
Limited sense of safety/security.
No ability to self-soothe and manage stressful situations.
#DaycareCreatesSJWs
Having spent yesterday afternoon at the supermarket, I recall that a while back some Cats were planning a boys-own supermarket where everything you are likely to want is in the same spot.
I sympathise with these sentiments, as in the Coles I visited yesterday, the bread was at one end and the butter was at the other. I had to walk about 200m to buy both. Infuriating.
But, supporters of free markets and all that should realise that there are good reasons for this. For one thing, the congestion in the most popular items area would be epic. For another, making people go past things they might not have planned to buy is as old as retailing.
That said, I miss my small supermarket in suburban Canberra. I knew where everything was, it took no more than (and usually less than) 10 minutes to do a shop, and they even got a couple of things in for me as I was such a good customer.
Both Coles and Woolies in Queanbeyan are pretty slapdash. Things come and go, so it is advisable to stock up if they happen to have something you regularly use on the shelf. Stuff moves around, presumably to keep you moving around past other items. And, the popular items at one end of an aisle are perfectly counterbalanced by the popular items at the opposite end of the adjoining aisle.
The science of supermarket design is a dark art, indeed.
Top Ender
#2251038, posted on January 3, 2017 at 8:00 pm
Mole, is this the book you’re reading?
The Duff Cooper diaries, 1915-1951
by Duff Cooper Viscount Norwich
Yes thats the one.
Tom, I’ve been meaning to ask.
Why did Grig always have a go at your work so cryptically ?
Was it his way to threaten to “out” you?
Or was he just being a cock?
Why Coolidge was the best president. Short vid, ~6mins.
On “their” ABC this morning a purely coincidental bit of news mongering straight from 1984.
The had David Lyonhjelms bit opposing the national gun registry slip smoothly into “The Turkey Gunman is still on the loose…”, pure agitprop.
SHUT. IT. DOWN>
Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
Lalo Dagach [email protected] 45m45 minutes ago
Story about Milo Yiannopoulos has “sensitive material” warning.
39 dead in Istanbul
60 dead in Brazil
100+ dead in Iraq
*No Warnings*
https://twitter.com/LaloDagach/status/816396453694283776
The swamp will be drained in about 16 days.
🎶 🎵 I feel a song coming on. ‘Springsteen Fears Trump Will Make Country “Unrecognisable.” ‘ (Newsbusters) Second posting as a gremlin infiltrated.
Bern, I pressed all the buttons he didn’t want pressed. He’s a passive-aggressive beta with mummy issues. They’re vicious.