Open Forum: December 31, 2016

Posted on 12:01 am, December 31, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

2,504 Responses to Open Forum: December 31, 2016

1 9 10 11
  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2251664, posted on January 4, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Fields says Ford will invest $700 million in the Flat Rock plant to make hybrid, electric and autonomous vehicles and hire around 700 workers starting in 2018.

    LOL. Prez Trump is about to convert them into instant lemons when he nukes the climate scam.

    I suppose that is what climatistas call strategy: Mr Prez do you want American jobs or do you want us to close down our stupid electric golf buggy car plant?

    The reply.

  2. stackja
    #2251665, posted on January 4, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Charles Manson, seriously ill, taken to Calif. hospital
    New York Daily News – ‎14 minutes ago‎
    Infamous cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers carried out a series of grisly murders in 1969, is being treated at a California hospital for an undisclosed medical issue, according to reports.

  4. The Beer Whisperer
    #2251670, posted on January 4, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Australian cricket needs more gender sensitivity training. There are still some things in cricket not pink. It’s literally rape.

1 9 10 11

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *