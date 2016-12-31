Open Forum: December 31, 2016

  Caveman
    #2248621, posted on December 31, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    Spilt my beer on the keyboard.

  dopey
    #2248622, posted on December 31, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    …buses will also be deployed as barriers to prevent truck attacks.
    Poor bastard who has to sit in the bus.

  Habib
    #2248624, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    I had Button as a minister, and the craven bastard beserves no better.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2248626, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    Following on from Constantine’s rant this morning, have you noticed that when it comes events that the State supply entertainment, riverfront fireworks for example, the beautiful people and those with connections get the fully catered marquee at the front with all the booze they can handle?

    What, like this?

    Clover Moore accused of wasting money on invite-only New Year’s Eve party for mates

    Finger food and fine wine don’t come cheap in Sydney, especially for lord mayor Clover Moore.

    Cr Moore’s invite-only New Year’s Eve bash at the Sydney Opera House is forecast to cost $763,000 (excluding GST) – an increase of almost $100,000 over last year’s party.

    Liberal councillor Christine Forster said the function should bring together people who are making a significant contribution to the city.

    “Instead the people I see there every year are the same ones I see handing out brochures on Clover Moore’s election booths,” she said. “Ratepayers’ money shouldn’t be used to reward Clover Moore Party workers.”

    Ouch.

  miltonf
    #2248627, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    I thought Button was one the the better alp politicians

  Diogenes
    #2248628, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:05 pm

    What are you guys doin tonight? Anything interesting? Who’s on the sauce? Who’ at a party? and who’s at work?What are you guys doin tonight? Anything interesting? Who’s on the sauce? Who’ at a party? and who’s at work?

    We are going to party like its 2560 up here in Chiang Mai. Our digs are just inside the ThaPae gate in the old city, and a lot of the celebrations will be within a short stagger. The booze here is sooooo cheap I might actually overindulge.😉 although mrs diogenes might end up smothering me with a pillow if i snore too much😓

  Baldrick
    #2248630, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:05 pm

    Buses as terror barriers at NSW beaches, concrete barricades at the Gold Coast

    Sounds ominous. Just don’t get caught sneaking in a fag on a NSW beach.

  Caveman
    #2248631, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    If anyone rides a motorcycle and crosses the Sydney Harbour bridge 500 times a week
    This equates to $26,000 per quarter based on a $4 toll over a 13 week quarter.
    But….if you pay $90 per quarter on the ERider …You Save $25,910 .

    Nice rip.

    I think we got em.

  Zippy The Triumphant
    #2248632, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:09 pm

    The 25-year-old flew in via Hong Kong and within four years had been granted citizenship, but his sentencing hearing in the NSW Supreme Court on December 9 was told he “developed significant resentment by the time he arrived in Australia stemming from the impact of war on his family”. He was “generally unable to fulfil his aspirations while in Australia” and he became a depressed drug addict before hatching a ­terrorist plot.

    Nothing to do with islam folks, move along….

  Diogenes
    #2248633, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:11 pm

    Buses as terror barriers at NSW beaches

    Silly question, how hard is it to hotwire a bus? Is the state actually providing ammo instead?

  Boambee John
    #2248634, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    Caveman,

    Gina Rinehart is the only possibility I can think of.

    She did stick a knife into Turdbull a couple of days ago, might be an indicator of possible interest.

  herodotus
    #2248636, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Words Without End – Here Come Those Dead Languages Again
    The Weekend Australian Review section gives space to another “romancing the Stone Age” feature which attempts to knit early settlement encounters with aboriginals, art (with William Dawes to the fore), a bit of sex, and then a long stream of political memes leading to (wait for it) the importance of all those dead and dying native languages.

    Just in case you thought the Baird government in NSW had a conservative base that it really cared about, here’s the cruncher:
    “The growth in advocacy for indigenous languages has led to some being taught at HSC level in NSW schools, with plans for full ATAR status on the way, and legislation last month making the state the first to formally recognise their importance.”

    The Sydney Festival, that annual romp for the grant-supported multitudes, will make much of the language story in the coming months. William Dawes was a remarkable colonial artist who captured many scenes around Sydney Harbour in its natural state, with the addition of a sailing ship or three.

    His notes included words taken down at that time, which is not surprising. There would have been many in the early days trying to start a conversation, and not all the natives were either restless or belligerent. But to elevate Dawes into some sort of mystic for the purpose of forming an alliance between his artistic credentials and the importance of language is to use a polemical trick.

    Upping the ante a little more, there’s an attempt to buttress the land rights argument – as if it hadn’t already been done and dusted – by reference to an early statement:
    Memel has relatively recently regained general currency as a place name, after two centuries of colonial appropriation as Goat Island; as Me-mel, or “eye”, it was a frequent resting spot for Bennelong and his Cameeragal wife Barangaroo. Indeed, judge advocate David Collins took it as direct evidence of indigenous real estate ownership, writing in 1798 that Bennelong had revealed to him “it was his own property; that it was his father’s, and that he should give it to By-gone, his particular friend and companion … He told us of other people who possessed this kind of hereditary property, which they retained undisturbed”.

    That’s all very well, but falls short of a survey, a land titles office, and is not proof of anything more than one chief being the boss of an area and handing on that to his son.

    So here we are, way after all the subsequent developments, long after Thomas Sowell’s 1984 interview where he says culture is the prime determinant of achievement and betterment in the peoples of the world, and we have this backward-looking piece of political theatre. Learning English, Maths and Science is what might help “close the gap” that we hear so much about. Learning or reconstructing dead languages – no, dialects, as they are or were very local – is of little importance except to dreamers.

    Sowell says that economics improves outcomes, and the three things that people do well to aspire to are Skills, Work, and Saving. He says that political power does not achieve these outcomes. But it is political influence that drives the arts people, who are happier creating agitprop than creating truly wondrous art.

  Ragu
    #2248639, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:34 pm

    What are you guys doin tonight?

    At a bar in Hobart, probably fall down drunk when I get through the front door

  classical_hero
    #2248640, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:36 pm

    http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=56042

    The l harmless refugee that drove a truck somewhere was collecting welfare under numerous names. Basically the German people are paying for their own terrorism.

  Caveman
    #2248641, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:39 pm

    Gina Rinehart is the only possibility I can think of.

    Thank BJ.

    I would like to see the the Nats grow some balls shelve Libs and get some luv from PHON.

  John Comnenus
    #2248642, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    Aargh those Germans, so terminally dumb. They either are the Nazis or they subsidise the Nazis. Either way they are a menace to the planet.

  calli
    #2248643, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:42 pm

    What are you guys doin tonight?

    Good food, champagne, and the best of company. The kids are up with the newest sprog, all of 6mths old.

    Maybe a dip in the ceement pond after dinner.

    Fireworks on tv, as she’s too little to take to the real thing down at the bay.

  P
    #2248644, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    I’m on my own this arvo and tonight. Not exactly new to me.
    I was married for 42 years, and for 40 of those years I was on my own on New Years Eve (except for my years at home with our kids) because my husband was a musician. He passed 10 years ago which today seems to me like yesterday.
    I always used to think of New Years Eve as hope for the future. I’m not so certain that Australia is headed in the right direction as the best place for my grandchildren to grow up. This evening I shall pray to God for better here in Oz for the new year.

    This blog is a good place to keep attuned to what’s going on in the world.
    Intelligent info is shared here. I hope and pray that this will continue in 2017.
    Cheers and thanks to you all.

  Rudiau
    #2248645, posted on December 31, 2016 at 4:46 pm

    Really surprised the SMH published this tweet about me, no truely I’m shocked.


    MonsterDome
    [email protected]_Dome
    SMH’s “Letter writer of the year” is oh-so-predictable. “

    Happy New Year everyone. 🙂

