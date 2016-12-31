Liberty Quote
The worship of the state is the worship of force. There is no more dangerous menace to civilization than a government of incompetent, corrupt, or vile men. The worst evils which mankind ever had to endure were inflicted by bad governments.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: December 31, 2016
Popcorn on loudspeaker? Good idea, but let’s upgrade to The Swedish Chef’s version, (link is to You Tube) and put it on the biggest screen they can find.
Not sure which thread is ‘live’ at the moment, so will post here as well. A recap on who fell to the grim Reaper.
Anyone who feels like sobbing their way into 2017, there’s ample fodder at the Fox News site. 127 images of ‘stars’ we lost in 2016.
New Year still too much like the Old Year – at DRUDGE –
AT LEAST 35 KILLED, 40 WOUNDED IN ISTANBUL NIGHTCLUB ATTACK…
GUNMAN ‘DRESSED AS SANTA’…
CHILLING FOOTAGE…
congrats, Macbeth. Growing old has it’s problems, but it is generally better than the alternative. A quote I remember “Who would want to live to be a hundred? Someone who’s ninety-nine”.
It is strange to be starting a new year without Mum.
Sincere sympathy, Dianeh. My mother died in September and I missed her greatly this Christmas. She would have been 94 tomorrow.
All the best for 2017.
Of course it was, Custard; 2016 was a terrible year for the left.
And the FMIC is too fucking stupid to understand millions of people are laughing at them because they’re incapable of “reporting” anything but fake news to aid the leftist lunatic fringe.
To experience hangover, first one must become sober, grasshopper.
I make the call: Turnbull gone by August.
WaPo story tellers:
“I make the call: Turnbull gone by August.”
If “malodious” lasts that long the liberal party machine will be broken beyond repair!
The Emperor has no clothes. Paul Watson’s take on modern art.
Stackja, are you suggesting they passed off something prepared by the WH as their own work? Surely not.
They can’t get rid of Turnbull until a few months before the nxt election. Otherwise they hav to have a byelection which the ALP could win and then there is a change of government.
Yep Waffles will be at the Midwinter Ball with knives in his back trailing blood all over the dance floor.Couldn’t happen to a nicer termite. Madame Defarge has done her dash too.