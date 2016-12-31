Open Forum: December 31, 2016

Posted on 12:01 am, December 31, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson
515 Responses to Open Forum: December 31, 2016

  1. Herodotus
    #2249033, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Popcorn on loudspeaker? Good idea, but let’s upgrade to The Swedish Chef’s version, (link is to You Tube) and put it on the biggest screen they can find.

  2. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2249038, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Not sure which thread is ‘live’ at the moment, so will post here as well. A recap on who fell to the grim Reaper.
    Anyone who feels like sobbing their way into 2017, there’s ample fodder at the Fox News site. 127 images of ‘stars’ we lost in 2016.

  3. srr
    #2249039, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    New Year still too much like the Old Year – at DRUDGE –

    AT LEAST 35 KILLED, 40 WOUNDED IN ISTANBUL NIGHTCLUB ATTACK…
    GUNMAN ‘DRESSED AS SANTA’…
    CHILLING FOOTAGE…

  4. squawkbox
    #2249040, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    congrats, Macbeth. Growing old has it’s problems, but it is generally better than the alternative. A quote I remember “Who would want to live to be a hundred? Someone who’s ninety-nine”.

  5. Delta A
    #2249041, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    It is strange to be starting a new year without Mum.

    Sincere sympathy, Dianeh. My mother died in September and I missed her greatly this Christmas. She would have been 94 tomorrow.

    All the best for 2017.

  6. Tom
    #2249042, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    I notice that the FMIC are still sprouting the false narrative that 2016 was a bad year somehow?

    Of course it was, Custard; 2016 was a terrible year for the left.

    And the FMIC is too fucking stupid to understand millions of people are laughing at them because they’re incapable of “reporting” anything but fake news to aid the leftist lunatic fringe.

  7. memoryvault
    #2249043, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    How am I not hungover?

    To experience hangover, first one must become sober, grasshopper.

  8. C.L.
    #2249044, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I make the call: Turnbull gone by August.

  9. stackja
    #2249046, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Snoopy
    #2248986, posted on January 1, 2017 at 10:45 am

    WaPo story tellers:

    Juliet Eilperin is The Washington Post’s White House bureau chief, covering domestic and foreign policy as well as the culture of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She is the author of two books—one on sharks, and another on Congress, not to be confused with each other—and has worked for the Post since 1998. She previously served as the Post’s House of Representatives correspondent and national environmental reporter.

    Adam Entous writes about national security, foreign policy and intelligence for The Post. He joined the newspaper in 2016 after more than 20 years with The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, where he covered the Pentagon, the CIA, the White House and Congress. He covered President George W. Bush for five years after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

  10. dweezy2176
    #2249047, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    “I make the call: Turnbull gone by August.”

    If “malodious” lasts that long the liberal party machine will be broken beyond repair!

  11. Ubique
    #2249049, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    The Emperor has no clothes. Paul Watson’s take on modern art.

  12. Snoopy
    #2249050, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Stackja, are you suggesting they passed off something prepared by the WH as their own work? Surely not.

  13. Entropy
    #2249051, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    They can’t get rid of Turnbull until a few months before the nxt election. Otherwise they hav to have a byelection which the ALP could win and then there is a change of government.

  14. stackja
    #2249054, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Families of 2016 slain bear crosses down Magnificent Mile
    Chicago Tribune – ‎27 minutes ago‎
    Over 700 crosses were erected and carried along Michigan Avenue on Dec. 31, 2016 – one for each person killed in 2016 in Chicago. Greg Zanis, of Aurora, constructed the crosses with the help of volunteers and distributed them to families of the victims.

  15. H B Bear
    #2249055, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I make the call: Turnbull gone by August.

    Yep Waffles will be at the Midwinter Ball with knives in his back trailing blood all over the dance floor.Couldn’t happen to a nicer termite. Madame Defarge has done her dash too.

