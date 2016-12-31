Liberty Quote
THE mindless and usually vicious stupidity of the left has been on vivid and utterly dependable display …— Terry McCrann
-
Recent Comments
- Tel on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- JC on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Marcus on What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- Oh come on on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- sdfc on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Andrew on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- memoryvault on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Oh come on on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- JC on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- JC on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Tel on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Ragu on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Oh come on on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- . on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- JC on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- memoryvault on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- . on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Tel on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- JC on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- sdfc on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- JC on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- . on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Habib on What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- . on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- JC on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Snoopy on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- miltonf on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
-
Recent Posts
- Looking back on 2016 and ahead to 2017
- What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- 2017
- New Years Eve 2016
- Hope for climate realists in the US
- Dealing with fake news
- Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- The rats have eaten the cables at the desal plant
- Malcolm does something right
- The Brexit Pubs: a meeting place for ordinary folk
- Making money from crony capitalism
- Roundup Dec 30
- Getting as much of it in as they can before they go away
- Thomas Sowell on How Culture Matters
- Gender equality in Parliament etc
- Reading lists
- Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016
- Mediscare, now Pensionscare
- Roundup 27 December
- It’s as if he read the Gonski Review
- The Economist’s Country of the Year
- From my days in The Rebel Alliance
- The left sees itself as the Rebel Alliance
- Make your own comments
- Scarey – 63% of Russians think dissolution of Soviet Union was a negative
- Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- And if you’re going to the movies
- It almost makes you think things are normal again
- Christmas Eve 2016
- The legacy of Obama: Donald Trump
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: December 31, 2016
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
784 Responses to Open Forum: December 31, 2016
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
..
Go on, I’m listening.
Either one half of you lot have things fundamentally wrong, or the other half of you do.
Explain the mechanism of it like I know nothing about accounting or banking (because I don’t).
MV, that analogy is a load of garbage. Anyone who didn’t know much on the subject would know far less after reading it. The money supply is not controlled by the bank. There is not a fixed lump of money circulating in the economy.
Look, banks provide a service. They deserve to be paid for the service they provide. Many of their fees are more than a bit rich, but that’s another argument entirely.
Some people think that because they have a demand deposit account in a bank that their pay/pension is deposited into and that they spend out of, this is making the bank money. Nonsense. Such accounts make the banks bugger all and it’s perfectly reasonable that such people should pay an account keeping fee. Manufacturing and mailing out debit cards costs money. Mailing out statements costs money. Maintaining secure banking infrastructure, a secure internet site, a phone-banking service, a branch, an EFTPOS and ATM network costs money. Ensuring that money is transferred securely throughout the network costs money – be it the transportation of cash or money via electronic means.
Sure, some of these are sunk costs and others make money for the bank in other ways. But if you’re one of the many customers with your single demand deposit account and no other business with the bank, you absolutely deserve to be paying an account service fee. The bank makes practically nothing out of the fortnightly deposit into your account that you gradually draw down on over the following two weeks until the next deposit is made. It’s not at all unreasonable to expect you to pay for the privilege of being able to use the various infrastructure to access these funds.
Because at today’s interest rates (not far from those of Drysdale’s era) the liability (deposit) was funded at 3% and going out on secured car loans at 9% or virtually riskless mortgages at 6%. It’s quite good business. They don’t want to lose it. The manager Jan personally remunerated on getting deposits in, and probably finds pricing less sharp on lazy rolling money than having to compete with Rabo Direct or Ing for new customer acquisition.
My understanding was that banks do create money.
For example:
Person A deposits $100 into a bank.
The bank lends out the $100 to someone who buys something from Person B.
Person B desposits the $100 into the same bank.
The bank then lends out Person B’s $100 to someone who buys something from Person C.
Person C deposits the $100 into the same bank.
So from Person A’s desposit of $100 the bank has created another $200, as both Person B and Person C also now have $100 as bank deposits. The process could go on.
Obviously the extent banks can create money will be limited by things like capital requirements and reserve requirements – although I don’t think there is any reserve requirement in Australia.
Yes they do. They liability they hold as deposits is balanced against cash/capital as assets. The loan they make is an asset but is balanced against a debit of cash/capital. My terminology may be off, but this is how it works. Any kid who has done accounting 101 should understand this.
Holy shit this is ridiculous.
When *you* buy something under a mortgage, *your* bank account doesn’t receive the purchase price, *someone else’s* does. It might be with another bank, they might withdraw it, stuff it under a mattress or not and buy consumer goods, OR they might invest it through the bank, or in another economic, sustainable and ongoing activity.
Why would you take out a loan to buy something off yourself? Absurd.
The finance arm was a shadow bank and shadow banks aren’t vehicles to creating money. They can certainly help in increasing the velocity of money. They don’t raise deposits, but finance themselves through raising loans … bond issues etc.
No, but it could have an impact of the velocity.. or at least it could.
No, not really. A bank or a lender can turn off the spigot, but nobody can stop you using money to buy things.
Not anymore. Money is the commodity most in demand, so theoretically gold could become money again if that occurs, but i highly doubt it.
See above comment… and even less so than gold.
No.
Andreas what you describe is banks’ creation of credit. The money lent out is banked and so on. It diminishes at each iteration iirc.
It’s just the 1st day of the year and I’m agreeing with Dot. Yikes!
I didn’t complain..
We out to a restaurant this evening and the fuckers never told us there was a 30% surcharge because it’s New Years day. Shouldn’t they tell you there’s a 30% surcharge… arseholes. I don’t mind paying it, but they should tell you, no?
Yes well.
You can pay for things with currency or credit but they cannot be treated the same in terms of policy and their growth characteristics. The credit base can drop off without a fall in prices. Likely, prices will fall at the same time as the credit base shrinks.
This is going to be one hell of a year we can bury the craziness and stupidity of 2016 with.
Andreas, if you apply accounting principles with debits and credits it becomes much clearer.
There isn’t, correct.
In fact, money is for the most part created by the banking sector.
Correct.
Trump’s a first rate son of a bitch. He knows exactly how to humiliate the Kenyan and does it often.
The Mystery of Banking (1983) by Murray N. Rothbard
https://mises.org/library/mystery-banking
From page 75 onwards it explains the basic balance sheet of a bank, offering loans, etc. Then gradually adds in new items to the balance sheet, and finally ends up with fractional reserve banking.
If that’s too long to read, these are the basic points in a nutshell:
* Deposits go into the bank and become loans.
* The loans are illiquid, but the deposits are supposedly “at call”.
* The loans generally cycle back through the economy to become deposits themselves.
* Thus it gives the appearance that a lot more currency exists than what actually does exist.
* However if all the depositors suddenly wanted to spend their “at call” deposits on the same day, it would be a disaster.
But if you want more detail, download the PDF and read it, there’s fully worked examples.
He also goes into the idea of central banking, what it does, why it represents a cartel and needs the power of government to keep the cartel together.
The Sopranos is instructive:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwisejuNOro
Tell them to take their medicine first.
The bank creates the loan. The loan becomes an asset to the bank, backed by your liability to repay. More precisely, your ability to repay is the real asset. The bank can now use this new “asset” to borrow money against, which in turn it loans out ten times the value of. In this way the bank accrues “assets” – loans to other people, and “liabilities” – loans from other people plus depositors’ funds.
The only reason there are “bank runs” and banks go broke, is because they get greedy and make dodgy loans to people without the capacity to repay. In other words, the loan becomes a failed asset because of the person’s inability to repay. Enough failed assets and the total value of liabilities ends up more than the total value of assets.
If this were not the case, and banks only loaned out the value of their reserves (loans from other sources), and made their profits simply by charging a higher fee (interest) on their loans than they paid on their borrowings, banks wouldn’t, couldn’t go broke.
Not Correct. You’ve been slapped about making this preposterous idiotic comment before and I trailed a dollar through the system to show how it’s not true. It’s the beginning of the year, eat some crow and apologize.
You could still have bank runs in a free market with a gold standard.
Unless you ban banking as we know it, then this is just a risk you have to take, the likelihood of the above happening is very low – lower than any other scenario perhaps other than totally free banking (depositors and borrowers have similar risk appetites and tastes and so are less likely to consider a run).
Rothbard wanted 100% banking unless central banking ended. He wasn’t against banks in a free market lending as they please.
No, this is deeply confused. When a bank lends you money, it takes money from an existing liability (a customer’s deposit) and lends it to someone else. Yes, that loan is an asset for the accounting purposes of the bank. The loan is a liability to you, as you must repay it to the bank (with interest). You could use that liability to buy an asset if you wanted (say, a house). People generally take on liabilities to gain assets – this is nothing remarkable. Anyone who’s ever taken out a personal loan to buy a car, or a mortgage to buy a house, or used a credit card, has done this.
Similarly, banks will use their liabilities (customer deposits – these are accounted as liabilities from a bank’s perspective as the deposits must be repaid) to issue assets in the form of loans. The liability to owner of the deposit doesn’t change – the bank still has to repay them. It does so through loan and interest repayments.
If, at any one time, every depositor wanted to withdraw all of their money out of the bank, the bank would not have enough money to do this and it would collapse. It may have adequate assets (in the form of ownership of unpaid loans) to cover the deposits in the longer term, but these are not immediately liquid. However, this very rarely happens. The system works because enough people keep enough money in the bank in an ongoing basis to allow the bank to lend some of this money out.
The old man wasn’t quite being so literal.
He meant that cash is only worth something when you have it.
Thanks all.
Perusing Tel’s link.
There’s a constraint that banks must be able to clear their overnight payments to each other (which could be as simple as cancelling a payment in one direction against a payment in the other direction, but it might require a genuine payment if nothing cancels). The alarm bell starts ringing if a payment cannot clear for three days… that’s basically where the reserve requirement in Australia comes from, and it’s a soft requirement in as much as whatever liquidity the banks decide is sufficient to clear the payments is acceptable to the RBA.
If a payment fails to clear, the RBA will stick their nose into that pretty quick, but I’m not sure if it’s ever happened. At any rate, they would never deliberately crash the bank.
I argued with Scott Sumner that bonds were essentially a large denomination currency note because of zero interest rates. He slapped me down with the coupon and expiry date thingi … even at zero.
Giant correction…
I argued with Scott Sumner that IN JAPAN bonds were essentially a large denomination currency note because of zero interest rates. He slapped me down with the coupon and expiry date thingi … even at zero. He’s right.
No new money has been created in this process. All that has happened is that Person A and Person B have allowed their $100 to be lent out. They will want that $100 back at some point.
The bank has not “made” extra money here.
Well Reverend, I’ll leave you to it. I suggest you go back and again read the Bank of England paper you found. Either the Cat’s resident experts are right, or the Bank of England is right. Your choice.
I’m off to watch the remake of The Magnificent Seven, as recommended by Riccardo.
A meaningless statement. If every depositor wanted to withdraw their money, they would have no right to do so. They have generally purchased TERM deposits. If a bank with good quality assets and few NPLs faced a run, the RBA stands as the lender of last resort.
I trailed a dollar through the system to show how it’s not true.
Maybe you can trot it out again JC and I will show you why its bullshit. Banks create deposits and then go looking for reserves if they need them . Though with all the excess reserves about the interbank cash market is chocka block.
Consider this:
Person A gives $100 to their Mum for safekeeping.
Mum lends out the $100 to someone who buys something (the original $100 is gone now on buying the thing) from Person B.
Person B gives $100 – a different $100 from Person A’s – to the same Mum for safekeeping.
Mum then lends out Person B’s $100 to someone who buys something (person B’s $100 is now gone, too, spent on the thing) from Person C.
Person C gives the $100 to the same Mum for safekeeping.
According to your logic, Mum has just “made” money from nothing. No she hasn’t. Mum owes Person A, Person B and Person C $100 each. Mum is also owed $100 by the person she lent Person A’s money to, and she’s also owed $100 by the person she lent Person B’s money to.
..
Good- oh.
Will do.
Rev, if you borrow a million bucks from a bank to buy a house, the current owner of the house will want some money for it. The money is transferred from the bank to the current owner, and so the bank has to cough up real money. That swap leaves the bank worse off by one million of its own bucks in a sense, although that money wasn’t necessarily owned by the bank, but the bank had previously bought the right to use the money. In exchange, it owns the house. It lets you use the house for living in, and you pay for this use in interest. No money has been created or destroyed but it has changed ownership.
Then you pay back the bank the million dollars, plus, and in exchange you own the house.
I’m really beat about 2017 for the most. I can see a ton of choppy water, but with the S&P at this level, suggesting an acceptance that a large part of the Trumpster’s economic policy will go through, I no longer see the direction of the current.
I reckon the next bet is the growth rate if he manages to get a large part of his program through the Congress. He has little leeway with trade, thank God, as punitive tariffs have to get through both houses.
I reckon the first couple of weeks of his presidency are absolutely crucial. This is when momentum and high energy is created.
What cobblers, there’s vastly more “at call” deposits sitting in the banking system than available issued cash from the central bank. Some people may have it locked up in term deposits but plenty don’t. That’s why bank runs can happen, and now and then they do happen. It all comes down to confidence.
Mind you, other events such as real-estate bubbles or subprime loans are the sort of things that trigger the loss of confidence that rapidly escalates. But potentially all sorts of events might cause that.