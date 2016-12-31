Open Forum: December 31, 2016

Posted on 12:01 am, December 31, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson
1,003 Responses to Open Forum: December 31, 2016

  2. stackja
    #2249652, posted on January 2, 2017 at 5:26 am

    Bondi New Year’s Eve brawl: Gang hold up group with broken bottles

    Backpacker Quentin Lavain said he stood up when he realised others nearby were being threatened by the gang.

    In the ensuing melee his bag and passport were stolen.

    He said he saw up to five men of African appearance involved in the incident, some wielding broken bottles in their hands.

    Three men were charged, while six were released pending inquires. Those charged include an 18-year-old from Auburn, a 19-year-old from Doonside and another 19-year-old from Victoria.

    All three were refused bail and are due to appear in court today.

  3. stackja
    #2249653, posted on January 2, 2017 at 5:37 am

    NBN needs to quadruple rate of broadband connections to meet 2020 deadline of broadband for all
    Rod Chester, National technology writer, News Corp Australia Network
    January 1, 2017 10:00pm
    But this is a deadline with a difference.

    The Federal Government, in its Statement of Expectations for the NBN, has not set a specific penalty if the NBN fails to reach its two goals of rolling out the broadband network by the end of 2020 and ensuring that there are eight million Australians connected by that time.

    The NBN Corporate plan reveals that in the 2016 financial year that ended in June, 613,019 Australian homes and businesses connected to the NBN.

    Under the NBN rollout plan, there will need to be 1.2 million connections this financial year, then 2.1 million in 2018 and 2.5 million in 2019.

    Internet Australia CEO Laurie Patton said the Federal Government should be held accountable if the NBN did not meet the 2020 rollout and focusing on a penalty missed the bigger picture that the network would be out of date as soon as it was completed.

    “In the end it’s the Abbott Government we should hold accountable for the NBN mess,” he said.

    “If he’d just understood the importance of broadband and stuck with the original plan we’d be well on the way to having a competitive 21st Century network in place.

    “It’s not missing the current rollout deadline that’s the big problem; it’s that as soon as they’ve finished they’ll be drawing up plans to rip out the copper and replace it.”

