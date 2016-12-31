Open Forum: December 31, 2016

Posted on 12:01 am, December 31, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,515 Responses to Open Forum: December 31, 2016

1 5 6 7
  1. srr
    #2250366, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Habib
    #2250361, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Lily Allen is a tin-eared mockney poseur, who is an even bigger tosser than her onanistic father. Who gives a shit what she thinks?
    ____________

    This and the next generation of voters, who need to be shaken out of the thrawl these poppie grrl stars hold them in.

    Hence the recommendation to share that minute of her singing Lefty Pro Mussie AND Alphabet ppl propaganda, to other, far more meaningful, honest, images.

    https://twitter.com/brianoflondon/status/815859179978104832

  2. egg_
    #2250367, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Lily Allen is a tin-eared mockney poseur, who is an even bigger tosser than her onanistic father. Who gives a shit what she thinks?

    She’s now separated from her old-enough-to-be-her-father hubby?

  3. Snoopy
    #2250368, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Read this and laugh.

    Without water from the power station, Bird Lake — known by locals as “Stink Lake” or “Lake Knockout” — is drying and releasing a smell similar to rotting fish.

  4. Habib
    #2250369, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Edinburgh Tattoo was actually quite good this year, it’s been dire for the last few years, endless routines of Highland dancing, assorted native boogaloo and bloody marching girls. Still a bit this year but thankfully over quickly. The Kiwis always act like they’ve been on the piss.

  5. BrettW
    #2250370, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Zulu,
    If the Unions can provide millions to Labor then I have no problem if Gina also donates to whoever she likes. The irony is that she provides high paying jobs to many Union members.

  6. Will
    #2250371, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Makka
    #2250317, posted on January 2, 2017 at 8:28 pm
    Hahahahaha. Good on you PNG Police. Drunk moslems deserve to have their a*ses kicked;

    “Manus Island MP Ronny Knight has declared that two asylum seekers who say they were bashed by police and PNG immigration officials on New Year’s Eve “deserved what they got”.

    The incident itself features prominently on the ABC News site. Knight’s response, and also what happened at Bondi, seems to be missing.

  7. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2250372, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Lily Allen is a tin-eared mockney poseur, who is an even bigger tosser than her onanistic father. Who gives a shit what she thinks?

    Sorry, who is Lilly Allen, and why should I give a rat’s ring piece what she thinks?

  8. DrBeauGan
    #2250373, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    One of the kittens up thread mentioned the ghastly article in the latest Quadrant by Dominic Perrottet. Yes, he was a poseur trying to pass himself off as a conservative while embracing every leftist meme going. You get the sense that the smarmy imbecile imagines that he’s clever. Perhaps, compared with the competition, he is.

    Put him on one of IT’s little lists. First against the wall when the revolution comes. A disgusting man.

  9. srr
    #2250374, posted on January 2, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Snoopy
    #2250360, posted on January 2, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Like all UN Owned Western nations, we’re drowning in lefty pop princesses, but who is Australia’s Tommy Robinson to help counter them?

    Andrew O’Keefe.
    ______________

    The question isn’t who is Australia’s Opposite to Tommy Robinson … sheesh, I know Tommy’s name was banned from the cat for a long time, but surely that was all that was needed for the smarter cats to bother to learn about the man, and why the Soros/EU Funded BBC and other fake news/Real Propaganda attack him mercilessly … hint, he’s a real hero

  10. Delta A
    #2250375, posted on January 2, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    At least my cooking wasn’t the cause of the food poisoning.

    Amazing coincidence, calli: our son in law has just been taken off in an ambulance with (probable) food poisoning. And no, not my cooking, either. They suspect a dozen or so oysters caused the drama.

    Hope all turns out well for both our families.

  11. srr
    #2250376, posted on January 2, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Sorry, who is Lilly Allen, and why should I give a rat’s ring piece what she thinks?

    Please Stop Trying So Hard To Miss The Point!

    That is what she says about Tommy Robinson, and EVERYONE who dared stand up against Muslim Child Sex Slave Rings such as in Rotherham.

    Being popular with the poms, she even did it in a song.

    It Is The Images Someone Else Put To Her Words that WORK as Better Than Cold Fish In The Face Counter Propaganda.

    Here it is again; A One Minute Wake Up!

    https://twitter.com/brianoflondon/status/815859179978104832

    … or the cat could just go back to banning all mention of Tommy Robinson again, to keep on the right side of JC’s Uncle George Soros, the EU, UN and Slags like that Allen bitch.

  12. calli
    #2250377, posted on January 2, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Raw-ish semibarbecued prawn, Delta. A few days ago now.

    Apparently the bacterium can sit in the gut for a couple of weeks. Poor kid.

  13. cynical1
    #2250378, posted on January 2, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    If we get this programme right, [it allows us] to say to the Australian people that we may want to expand this programme,” Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told local media.

    “If we get it wrong, we may have the odd small scale massacre, but nothing for the public to worry about”.

    He added…

  14. Philippa Martyr
    #2250379, posted on January 2, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    One of the kittens up thread mentioned the ghastly article in the latest Quadrant by Dominic Perrottet. Yes, he was a poseur trying to pass himself off as a conservative while embracing every leftist meme going. You get the sense that the smarmy imbecile imagines that he’s clever. Perhaps, compared with the competition, he is.

    Put him on one of IT’s little lists. First against the wall when the revolution comes. A disgusting man.

    That was me, as one Dr to another.

    I was affronted, almost enough to write to Quadders and complain, except that the very next piece was much better.

    Thank you, Nick Cater.

  15. old bloke
    #2250380, posted on January 2, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    From srr’s post at 8:02 PM:

    Thirdly, in order to facilitate the two objectives, Obama and Kerry intentionally gave arms to ISIS and even, arguably, attacked a Syrian government military convoy to stop a strategic attack upon the Islamic extremists killing 80 Syrian soldiers.

    The RAAF was involved in this “accidental” incident, two RAAF Hornets bombed the convoy. I assume that the RAAF acted in the mistaken belief that they were bombing ISIS, not the Syrian Army. Given that it’s quite clear that Obama and Kerry are funding and supporting ISIS, and are actively trying to dislodge Assad, I hope that Australian intelligence sources are now being used rather than going willingly and blindly on campaigns with the US Air Force.

    RAAF fighters dropped six bombs on government forces in botched air strikes in Syria

1 5 6 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *