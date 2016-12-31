Open Forum: December 31, 2016

Posted on 12:01 am, December 31, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson
1,783 Responses to Open Forum: December 31, 2016

  1. Stackja
    #2250682, posted on January 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    We getting blog we pay for?
    Should Sinc have a tip jar?

  2. Ragu
    #2250684, posted on January 3, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Get a load of these Swedish idiots celebrating New Year by literally blowing themselves up.

    Brings back memories of how good fireworks used to be

  3. Stackja
    #2250686, posted on January 3, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Ragu – any wonder how 1950s children survived cracker night?

  4. John Comnenus
    #2250687, posted on January 3, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    A 5.56mm or 9mm kill switch should be fairly easy to organise. It would work by allowing all non refugee citizens to purchase the remote kill switch device which, when necessary, is fired through the truck window and into the head of the driver killing the problem and bringing the truck to a stop. The good thing is that these remote devices, also known as guns, can be effective against cars etc.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2250689, posted on January 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Then:
    Miss Lebanon Emigrant Australia Najah Ghamrawi vows to make a mark after winning crown (July)

    HER name in Arabic means success and Najah Ghamrawi was last night crowned the real Miss Lebanon Emigrant Australia.

    The 18-year-old was chosen from eight contestants and will represent Australia at an international competition held in Dhour Shewir in Lebanon next year.

    Now:
    Beauty queen to be stripped of title after being caught up in drug arrest

    Miss Lebanon Emigrant Australia 2016 Najah Ghamrawi, 18, was arrested following a police chase after officers spotted her driving dangerously through Bankstown on December 21.

    She was forced to pull over when her tyre burst in Derribong Street, Villawood and officers questioned her and her 20-year-old male passenger, The Daily Telegraph has reported.

    Officers allegedly seized 22 grams of the drug ice and a large sum of cash from the man. He was charged with drug offences and granted bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on February 22.

    Ms Ghamrawi was fined more than $1,350 for failing to wear a seatbelt and not displaying P-plates.

    A woman who said she was her aunt denied to The Daily Telegraph that her niece was involved in the incident. “These are completely false allegations,” she told the newspaper.

    The Lebanese do rather like to produce headlines. I’m especially entertained by what her aunty says.

  6. John Comnenus
    #2250691, posted on January 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Great the welfare lobby has an accurate #notmydebt.

    That’s right, it’s not your debt because it’s not your money. It’s the taxpayers money and we will be the ones paying back the debt.

    Maybe a cat with a twitter account can start the #notyourmoney

    Who the fuck do these people think they are? Send one polite letter and then make demands and then resume property.

  7. The Beer Whisperer
    #2250692, posted on January 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Just 17th century software, Empire. Sad.

    Well, if you bump your abacus, you lose all your data. I suggest an upgrade.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2250693, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Fair. I haven’t been able to post comments with links for about three months. I have no idea why my linky privileges have been revoked.

    My sockpuppets with gmail accounts can’t post links for some reason.

    Very frustrating.

  9. Tintarella di Luna
    #2250694, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    egg_
    #2250649, posted on January 3, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Milo turns to science to answer the question: Does Feminism Make Women Ugly?

  10. Gab
    #2250695, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    There’s this meme going around and I am lost for words on how to counter it.

    The meme showing number of people killed by muslim terrorists v long list showing how people died in other circumstances. This is supposed to show how terrorism isn’t really a problem.

    All I’ve got is: every time people are murdered by guns, such as in school shootings, there’s always a call for gun control but each incident of muslim terrorism, such as in Nice, attracts no such calls for muslim control.

    Weak argument I admit. Anyone got anything else?

    Any other ideas?

  11. teddy bear
    #2250696, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Gab the fact that they are excusing the death of people by showing a list of other possible circumstances already destroys any argument they are making.

  12. Gab
    #2250697, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Yes, I know, Teddy but there’s no reasoning on that point. They simply cannot or will not see it.

  13. Stackja
    #2250698, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Gab – after WW2 Japanese and Germany had to change no argument. Same today for IS supporters.

  14. Tintarella di Luna
    #2250699, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    There’s this meme going around and I am lost for words on how to counter it.

    The meme showing number of people killed by muslim terrorists v long list showing how people died in other circumstances. This is supposed to show how terrorism isn’t really a problem.

    Hi Gab why bother – Terrorism is only a problem for those who have been murdered by terrorists, so if you haven’t been murdered by an act of terrorism it’s not a problem, see? simples.

  15. Senile Old Guy
    #2250700, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Gab the fact that they are excusing the death of people by showing a list of other possible circumstances already destroys any argument they are making.

    Someone who crashed a truck into a tree and died made a choice to drive the truck (possibly while drunk).

    Someone killed by a truck driven by a terrorist did not make a choice to die that way: the terrorist chose to murder them.

    Anyone who cannot see the difference is a moral black hole.

  16. Fisky
    #2250701, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Gab, ask them if they would be so blase if white supremacists were murdering as many people as Islamists are.

  17. Stackja
    #2250702, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    SOG – ‘moral black hole’ describes a leftist.

  18. Gab
    #2250703, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Yep, SOG. However 800 or so people were murdered in Chicago last year and none of them chose to be murdered so muslim terrorism is no worse and to say otherwise is purely “racist” and islamophobic. Apparently.

  19. Gab
    #2250704, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    ask them if they would be so blase if white supremacists were murdering as many people as Islamists are.

    Response from SJW: No but in the scheme of things, more people die from ’causes’ other than terrorism and to highlight terrorism means you’re an islamophobe.

  20. thefrolickingmole
    #2250705, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Its pretty easy.

    First show them pictures of tooled up TRG officers, cement barriers, and metal detectors at major sports events. Maybe slip in some stuff about NSA snooping on your emails routinely, the ‘5 eyes” and other stuff lefties claim to hate.
    Then show then a picture called “National borders”.
    Ask why you wouldnt use the 2nd one instead of the reactive measures which inconvenience everyone and make it a police state.

    In effect, national borders or thousands of “internal borders’.
    If I had an ounce of artistic talent id do it myself.

  21. Senile Old Guy
    #2250706, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Yep, SOG. However 800 or so people were murdered in Chicago last year and none of them chose to be murdered so muslim terrorism is no worse and to say otherwise is purely “racist” and islamophobic. Apparently.

    Lost cause, then. On the other hand, I don’t think I would want to argue which murders are worse.

  22. classical_hero
    #2250707, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    It’s the government’s job to protect its citizens. When they refuse to do their job we should remove them. Sadly too many people don’t care until the consequences are extreme before they act.

  23. Gab
    #2250708, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    SOG and Tinta, I know you’re correct. It’s just that I want to use reason and logic to counter. Lost cause, I know.

  24. The Beer Whisperer
    #2250710, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    How many black Chicagoans want to acquire a nuke to kill millions? Intent matters, otherwise cars would be in gaol.

  25. Gab
    #2250711, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Frollick, the simple counter is that things change, the world changes and those extra security controls were probably going to happen anyway.

  26. calli
    #2250712, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    From Tinta’s link:

    Such advice is selfish, cruel, and a lie. In fact, if you want to attract the attention of a high-value potential husband, you’re much better off doing things that will make you pretty — spending time with puppies, children and flowers and listening to Mariah Carey ballads — rather than indulging in today’s dykeish and profanity-laced female empowerment culture.

    I knew there was something missing from my beauty program. 😃

  27. Tintarella di Luna
    #2250714, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    It’s just that I want to use reason and logic to counter

    Gab reason and logic against the unreasoning and the illogical is a lost cause. You just have to use their tactics – Ben Shapiro gives a talk on practical tactics to for fighting the Left.

  28. Senile Old Guy
    #2250715, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I knew there was something missing from my beauty program.

    Mariah Carey?

    [I’m on vacation, it’s being pelting down outside for a week, so I can read the Cat all day. And watch cricket.]

  29. Gab
    #2250716, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Thanks, Tinta. It’s also useless using the ‘if not for’ argument. That is to say, if not for terrorism, those people (e.g. in Nice) would be alive today.

  30. C.L.
    #2250718, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Ahahahahahaha:

    New York University scholar and journalist Summer Brennan is upset Simon & Schuster agreed to publish Breitbart Tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ upcoming “Dangerous” book, while rejecting her biography of a 19th century French lesbian artist.

  31. Fisky
    #2250719, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Gab, read up on Soviet propaganda techniques, especially the use of “motivism” as a substitute for debate. I use them all the time on Twitter.

  32. Gab
    #2250720, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    To provide context, here’s the chart of people killed otherwise vs people killed by terrorism.

    http://images.huffingtonpost.com/2016-09-01-1472759565-493250-extreme_extreme_vetting.jpg

    The most often used ‘argument’ is: we obviously need to ban lawn mowers and beds.

  33. thefrolickingmole
    #2250721, posted on January 3, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Gab

    But you are forcing them to defend a stupid idea rather than giving them the “oh we cant do that” ground they like to fight on.

    If they do that then hit them with “well we shouldnt have the police waste any time on kiddie porn because it will happen anyway”…

