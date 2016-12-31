Liberty Quote
-
-
Open Forum: December 31, 2016
1,783 Responses to Open Forum: December 31, 2016
We getting blog we pay for?
Should Sinc have a tip jar?
Ragu – any wonder how 1950s children survived cracker night?
A 5.56mm or 9mm kill switch should be fairly easy to organise. It would work by allowing all non refugee citizens to purchase the remote kill switch device which, when necessary, is fired through the truck window and into the head of the driver killing the problem and bringing the truck to a stop. The good thing is that these remote devices, also known as guns, can be effective against cars etc.
Then:
Miss Lebanon Emigrant Australia Najah Ghamrawi vows to make a mark after winning crown (July)
Now:
Beauty queen to be stripped of title after being caught up in drug arrest
The Lebanese do rather like to produce headlines. I’m especially entertained by what her aunty says.
Great the welfare lobby has an accurate #notmydebt.
That’s right, it’s not your debt because it’s not your money. It’s the taxpayers money and we will be the ones paying back the debt.
Maybe a cat with a twitter account can start the #notyourmoney
Who the fuck do these people think they are? Send one polite letter and then make demands and then resume property.
Well, if you bump your abacus, you lose all your data. I suggest an upgrade.
My sockpuppets with gmail accounts can’t post links for some reason.
Very frustrating.
Milo turns to science to answer the question: Does Feminism Make Women Ugly?
There’s this meme going around and I am lost for words on how to counter it.
The meme showing number of people killed by muslim terrorists v long list showing how people died in other circumstances. This is supposed to show how terrorism isn’t really a problem.
All I’ve got is: every time people are murdered by guns, such as in school shootings, there’s always a call for gun control but each incident of muslim terrorism, such as in Nice, attracts no such calls for muslim control.
Weak argument I admit. Anyone got anything else?
Any other ideas?
Gab the fact that they are excusing the death of people by showing a list of other possible circumstances already destroys any argument they are making.
Yes, I know, Teddy but there’s no reasoning on that point. They simply cannot or will not see it.
Gab – after WW2 Japanese and Germany had to change no argument. Same today for IS supporters.
Hi Gab why bother – Terrorism is only a problem for those who have been murdered by terrorists, so if you haven’t been murdered by an act of terrorism it’s not a problem, see? simples.
Someone who crashed a truck into a tree and died made a choice to drive the truck (possibly while drunk).
Someone killed by a truck driven by a terrorist did not make a choice to die that way: the terrorist chose to murder them.
Anyone who cannot see the difference is a moral black hole.
Gab, ask them if they would be so blase if white supremacists were murdering as many people as Islamists are.
SOG – ‘moral black hole’ describes a leftist.
Yep, SOG. However 800 or so people were murdered in Chicago last year and none of them chose to be murdered so muslim terrorism is no worse and to say otherwise is purely “racist” and islamophobic. Apparently.
Response from SJW: No but in the scheme of things, more people die from ’causes’ other than terrorism and to highlight terrorism means you’re an islamophobe.
Its pretty easy.
First show them pictures of tooled up TRG officers, cement barriers, and metal detectors at major sports events. Maybe slip in some stuff about NSA snooping on your emails routinely, the ‘5 eyes” and other stuff lefties claim to hate.
Then show then a picture called “National borders”.
Ask why you wouldnt use the 2nd one instead of the reactive measures which inconvenience everyone and make it a police state.
In effect, national borders or thousands of “internal borders’.
If I had an ounce of artistic talent id do it myself.
Lost cause, then. On the other hand, I don’t think I would want to argue which murders are worse.
It’s the government’s job to protect its citizens. When they refuse to do their job we should remove them. Sadly too many people don’t care until the consequences are extreme before they act.
SOG and Tinta, I know you’re correct. It’s just that I want to use reason and logic to counter. Lost cause, I know.
How many black Chicagoans want to acquire a nuke to kill millions? Intent matters, otherwise cars would be in gaol.
Frollick, the simple counter is that things change, the world changes and those extra security controls were probably going to happen anyway.
From Tinta’s link:
I knew there was something missing from my beauty program. 😃
Gab reason and logic against the unreasoning and the illogical is a lost cause. You just have to use their tactics – Ben Shapiro gives a talk on practical tactics to for fighting the Left.
Mariah Carey?
[I’m on vacation, it’s being pelting down outside for a week, so I can read the Cat all day. And watch cricket.]
Thanks, Tinta. It’s also useless using the ‘if not for’ argument. That is to say, if not for terrorism, those people (e.g. in Nice) would be alive today.
Ahahahahahaha:
Gab, read up on Soviet propaganda techniques, especially the use of “motivism” as a substitute for debate. I use them all the time on Twitter.
To provide context, here’s the chart of people killed otherwise vs people killed by terrorism.
http://images.huffingtonpost.com/2016-09-01-1472759565-493250-extreme_extreme_vetting.jpg
The most often used ‘argument’ is: we obviously need to ban lawn mowers and beds.
Gab
But you are forcing them to defend a stupid idea rather than giving them the “oh we cant do that” ground they like to fight on.
If they do that then hit them with “well we shouldnt have the police waste any time on kiddie porn because it will happen anyway”…