Looking back on 2016 and ahead to 2017

Is it permissible to quote Gavin McIness? Very possibly not, but nonetheless:

We used to consider the possibility it’s all our fault. We elected a black president and begged him to fix the mess we’re told we created. When it got worse, liberals had to fabricate prejudice and hatred out of thin air. That didn’t work and so Trump won. It’s still going to take a while for these mentally ill zealots to realize the jig is up. Their entire existence was predicated on the lie that America is a racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, ageist, ableist, xenophobic hellhole. That’s a lot of unraveling to do. Until then, we’ll be right here making America great again.

And then looking forward to 2017: Some New Year’s Resolutions for Our Progressive Pals. From which:

Keep Reaffirming the Racism/Sexism/Homophobia and Other Moral Failings of Everyone Who Doesn’t Obey the Rigid Yet Constantly Mutating Laws of Political Correctness: It’s vital that you continue, at every turn, to label normal Americans “racists,” “sexists” and all the other “-ists” and “-phobes” in your Big Book O’ Liberal Slurs. Remember, concerns about crime are secret dog whistles to the tens of millions of wannabe KKK members lurking out there. Americans actually love being robbed! You know why we pretend we don’t like dismembering babies and selling their parts? Because we hate strong women. You caught us! And having people smash airplanes into buildings and open fire at random citizens are just a few of our favorite things. We only blame these acts on the radical Muslims who are actually doing them because of our unreasoning hatred of Muslims. There’s no fooling you! If we weren’t such Islamophobes, we’d focus on the bloody death toll from those radical Baptists. So keep it up, and never, ever, pass up an opportunity to tell normal Americans how they fail to meet your exacting standards. With enough abuse, those Trump voters you lost last time will definitely come around and start supporting Democrats again!

You should read both through end to end. They are both satirical and very well done, but only people who come to sites like this will see the point. They’re funny, but election or no election, they are still running the asylum. These nutters really think we’re just like they imagine us to be.