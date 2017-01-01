Liberty Quote
The fallacies in the extravaganzas of the environmentalists are mainly five: exaggeration of the evidence, questionable deduction, the confusion between inherent risks (in food or medicines) and amounts or doses, neglect of the costs of prevention, and the allocation of surmised benefit over the unknown generations.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- Entropy on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Snoopy on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Ubique on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Ragu on The rats have eaten the cables at the desal plant
- dweezy2176 on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- stackja on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Ragu on The rats have eaten the cables at the desal plant
- C.L. on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- memoryvault on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Tom on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Delta A on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- squawkbox on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- srr on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- john constantine on Hope for climate realists in the US
- Garry on What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- Herodotus on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Tom on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- memoryvault on The rats have eaten the cables at the desal plant
- Snoopy on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- C.L. on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Herodotus on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Riccardo Bosi on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Gab on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- stackja on What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- memoryvault on Hope for climate realists in the US
- Riccardo Bosi on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- min on What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- Macbeth on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- Riccardo Bosi on Open Forum: December 31, 2016
-
Recent Posts
- What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- 2017
- New Years Eve 2016
- Hope for climate realists in the US
- Dealing with fake news
- Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- The rats have eaten the cables at the desal plant
- Malcolm does something right
- The Brexit Pubs: a meeting place for ordinary folk
- Making money from crony capitalism
- Roundup Dec 30
- Getting as much of it in as they can before they go away
- Thomas Sowell on How Culture Matters
- Gender equality in Parliament etc
- Reading lists
- Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016
- Mediscare, now Pensionscare
- Roundup 27 December
- It’s as if he read the Gonski Review
- The Economist’s Country of the Year
- From my days in The Rebel Alliance
- The left sees itself as the Rebel Alliance
- Make your own comments
- Scarey – 63% of Russians think dissolution of Soviet Union was a negative
- Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- And if you’re going to the movies
- It almost makes you think things are normal again
- Christmas Eve 2016
- The legacy of Obama: Donald Trump
- Merry Christmas to you all, speaking of which, what happened 2017 years ago that began the count?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.
Self interest always a winner.
More low picking fruit budget repair targeting the LNP base.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals.
Hitting soft targets who are likely to have been your supporters- I believe el Trumpo is drawing a tiny salary and I recall that Mrs T didn’t take all she was entitled to either when she was PM.
If only the rats would eat their cables.
Politicians are down there with MSM journalists on my list. I used to be there in the camp, but boyo, haven’t they hit the credibility skids in the past decade? So pleased I withdrew from the field.
Time to polish your credentials, kids.
Judith, did you use invisible ink for this one?
A single pensioner is allowed $250,000 in assets to receive full pension. Now if you are particularly parsimonious and not have too many increases in living costs, no major breakdowns in equipment ( eg car maintenance,electrical goods, house maintenance),good health and cut down on presents for grand children would this amount be adequate?
ALP/Greens? Paul Keating? Bob Hawke? Bob Brown?
Absolutely no chance Turnbull will make it to the next election. Alienating your support base is political suicide. Instead if attacking people who do vote for you ( pensioners) it would make more sense to attack those who never will (welfare recipients). Like Bairds ridiculous attempt ban on greyhounds, this attack on pensioners upsets even people who don’t get a pension on the basis of perhaps me next?