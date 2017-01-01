What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians

Posted on 11:00 am, January 1, 2017 by Judith Sloan

What's good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians

  1. New Chum
    #2248997, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Self interest always a winner.

  2. Baldrick
    #2248998, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

    More low picking fruit budget repair targeting the LNP base.
    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals.

  3. miltonf
    #2249010, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Hitting soft targets who are likely to have been your supporters- I believe el Trumpo is drawing a tiny salary and I recall that Mrs T didn’t take all she was entitled to either when she was PM.

  4. calli
    #2249016, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:46 am

    If only the rats would eat their cables.

  5. mareeS
    #2249018, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Politicians are down there with MSM journalists on my list. I used to be there in the camp, but boyo, haven’t they hit the credibility skids in the past decade? So pleased I withdrew from the field.

    Time to polish your credentials, kids.

  6. Herodotus
    #2249019, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Judith, did you use invisible ink for this one?

  7. min
    #2249022, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:50 am

    A single pensioner is allowed $250,000 in assets to receive full pension. Now if you are particularly parsimonious and not have too many increases in living costs, no major breakdowns in equipment ( eg car maintenance,electrical goods, house maintenance),good health and cut down on presents for grand children would this amount be adequate?

  8. stackja
    #2249025, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:53 am

    ALP/Greens? Paul Keating? Bob Hawke? Bob Brown?

  9. Garry
    #2249035, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Absolutely no chance Turnbull will make it to the next election. Alienating your support base is political suicide. Instead if attacking people who do vote for you ( pensioners) it would make more sense to attack those who never will (welfare recipients). Like Bairds ridiculous attempt ban on greyhounds, this attack on pensioners upsets even people who don’t get a pension on the basis of perhaps me next?

