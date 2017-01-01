What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians

Posted on 11:00 am, January 1, 2017 by Judith Sloan

10 Responses to What's good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians

  1. New Chum
    #2248997, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Self interest always a winner.

  2. Baldrick
    #2248998, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

    More low picking fruit budget repair targeting the LNP base.
    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals.

  3. miltonf
    #2249010, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Hitting soft targets who are likely to have been your supporters- I believe el Trumpo is drawing a tiny salary and I recall that Mrs T didn’t take all she was entitled to either when she was PM.

  4. calli
    #2249016, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:46 am

    If only the rats would eat their cables.

  5. mareeS
    #2249018, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Politicians are down there with MSM journalists on my list. I used to be there in the camp, but boyo, haven’t they hit the credibility skids in the past decade? So pleased I withdrew from the field.

    Time to polish your credentials, kids.

  6. Herodotus
    #2249019, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Judith, did you use invisible ink for this one?

  7. min
    #2249022, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:50 am

    A single pensioner is allowed $250,000 in assets to receive full pension. Now if you are particularly parsimonious and not have too many increases in living costs, no major breakdowns in equipment ( eg car maintenance,electrical goods, house maintenance),good health and cut down on presents for grand children would this amount be adequate?

  8. stackja
    #2249025, posted on January 1, 2017 at 11:53 am

    ALP/Greens? Paul Keating? Bob Hawke? Bob Brown?

  9. Garry
    #2249035, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Absolutely no chance Turnbull will make it to the next election. Alienating your support base is political suicide. Instead if attacking people who do vote for you ( pensioners) it would make more sense to attack those who never will (welfare recipients). Like Bairds ridiculous attempt ban on greyhounds, this attack on pensioners upsets even people who don’t get a pension on the basis of perhaps me next?

  10. Marcus
    #2249053, posted on January 1, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Even if they cut their own pensions, is it likely that would mollify anyone who had a pension cut themselves? They could put themselves on average weekly earnings from the Prime Minister on down, and the ABC and Fairfax would still rail against any pension or welfare cuts, insisting that the right path to budget repair lies in targeting negative gearing, multinationals and wealthy superannuants.

