A modern political dictionary

From MD in the comments to the previous post:
There are some new expressions we will see used frequently this year and we need to understand them:
fake news = news from non-leftist sources that give voice to the silent majority;
populism = a majority of the population rejecting the self-indulgent agenda the Left want to impose on everyone, by force if necessary;
there need to be checks and balances when the people get it wrong = we, the Left, will use the courts, international ‘law’, and the regulation-making power of the executive to force our agenda on an unwilling populace;
Australians are horrified at Trump’s victory (they actually said this on their ABC) = leftists are horrified that people are pushing back against their agenda;
Australia is the most successful multicultural society in the world (an oldie that makes regular appearances) = the Left don’t just want to vandalise our society; they want to rub our faces in it while they do it;
far-right party = a centrist party that promotes non-leftist mainstream policies;
Australia is a tolerant society = we are too afraid to express our views because of the threat of persecution by government agencies. Second, the leftist media not only will not give voice to the concerns of the community and will even go to the extreme of attempting to fabricate an alternative reality. Third, we have been cowed by government. We know we have no power and no rights so we just let them walk all over us;
This is an example of how democracy can fail = the people voted and we, the Left, did not like the result.
If the leftist ruling class had just an ounce of introspection or self-awareness, it would not be destroying itself before our eyes.
Add: the Common Wealth (OPM) is theirs to dispose of as they see fit.
There used to be a pretence to ‘noble acts’*, but that seems to have gone by the wayside.
*A Cromwellian term?
Australia is a wealthy country = but the politicians we elect are doing their best to make us a poor country.
This is analogous to what they call ‘market failure’
Not that the Hillbot was a lemon.
I’ve posited previously, in all seriousness, that we need a Catallaxy Dictionary. Some posters here have brilliant words or phrases that are concise, witty, and revealing, and we are missing an opportunity to gather them together and introduce them into everyday use. The Catictionary could have a permanent place in the sidebar (or whatever it’s called), or be reposted every few months for new additions.
The fightback begins with regaining control of our language.
Any seconders? Can we get this thing rolling?
Australia has low debt by international standards = we are not as broke as Eurabia
subsidy: Something not being taxed as heavily as we feel it should*
*a tax deduction or holiday, depreciation allowance, gifted infrastructure, concessional loan or cash grant is not a “subsidy” if the recipient’s name includes the words “green, clean, renewable, R&D or Institute.”
fair = they have more than me
If you ignore the private sector, State govt and local govt then the remaining 10% of Australia’s debt is low by international standards.
For example:
Grammargasm (Chris), Insulterati (Viva), Interchangeable filthcog and spitcoin (John Constantine), Flannery (a unit to measure rain: Bill Thompson), etc.
demagogue = politician that tells the non-Left population what they want to hear*
*see also Hitler and
leadership = telling the Left what they want to hear
Newspeak decoded
Might I suggest that neither the right nor the left are as decent as you suggest. Populism is not an exclusively left word. Unless you want to include the likes of Rowan Dean in there. More accurate to say ‘when democracy favours the other team”
;far-right party = any centrist party that promotes smaller goverment policies than the Centre Unity Faction.
You missed ‘Alt-Right’
populism = democracy
This is an example of how democracy can fail = our nag lost the race
populism = democracy
“We live in a post-ideological world” = if you express any type of idea that does not conform with leftist thought, you must be expressing some (horror) ideology, and therefore shut up.
the slapper said something like “we aren’t Greece” during the election campaign.
I, and many others thought she said “we aren’t Greece yet”.
Muddy, was a Flannery ever defined? A quick Google was of no help.
Here is my proposal:
A Flannery would be 50 GL. As such it is ten percent of one SydHarb.
Wivenhoe Dam at 1,165 GL is 2.33 Sydharbs, or 23.3 Flannerys.
Thus for the dam level in Wivenhoe to rise by five percent requires an inflow of 1.165 Flannerys, or alternatively, one Flannery would be the equivalent of enough water to raise dam levels by 4.3 percent.
Absolutely, seconded and thirded. I have an arsenal of brilliant stuff. But it is pretty much only you Muddy, Struth, myself and one or two others who actually understand the leftist power and control of language and how badly we fail as this, so I expect contributors would be few and far between. Still, you should ask Sinc.
I struggle to count my toes some days, so your maths have bamboozled me. It is, however, exactly the type of word and definition I had in mind for the Catictionary (h/t Bill Thompson for the original suggestion). I think we have an amazing opportunity here to reclaim at least a percentage of our language, and just as our ideological enemies appropriate and redefine, so can we. What I would prefer though, are new words: they will hopefully get more attention (and this is an attention-getting exercise, as all propaganda is). Rather than being simply insulting though, I think they need to be clever and memorable. I like the ‘Flannery’ as a unit of measurement because it makes a statement without being obviously slanderous.
When I can get my act together, I’m going to hit up the DoomSinc and see what he thinks about a Catictionary, and I will use Bill’s word and your definition as an example. Keep up the great work.
ROLA – Reclaim Our Language Again!
I vote in favour of it – and I’d like to suggest two words:
Termites: those of the Marxist/Socialist/Globalist Left, who are eating out the strength of our traditions, institutions, previously Conservative political parties, society and culture.
Social Justice Wankers: because that is what they are.
I will Mr. Rusty. I’ve had this in mind for some time, but haven’t been confident it would get much of a response (just as my occasional comments re language etc have been largely ignored). We can only give it a go though, and I’m not one to sit back and moan without at least trying something (I have almost perfected falling flat on my face). I think the key lies in being clever about the words we choose, rather than simply insulting, because insults tend to wear a bit thin.
IIRC I coined ‘Flannercast’ on Tim Blair’s blog?
Sounds interesting. Can you come up with a pithy definition?
What I’m hoping for is that we can come up some words like Blair’s ‘Frightbat.’ Words that will be picked up first by only a very small population, but then will hopefully travel and take on a life of their own. ‘Frightbat’ is not too serious, but still descriptive and insulting.
You are one of only about 6-8 posters here whose comments I look for, and I agree that we need to find an alternative for the SJW label which peeves me off more than I can describe when people use the ‘W’ to apply to cowards and yes, termites, in a complimentary way. Can we tweak the ‘Social Justice Wankers’ phrase? I don’t have anything in mind, that’s a serious question. I think it is accurate, but I’m wondering how ‘catchy’ that will be. Much of this will be about marketing.
Huh? SJW does not stand for Social Justice Wanker?
Er… Muddy, in that case, what does it stand for?
Someone referred to the “social justice aristocracy” the other day. Better than calling them “the elites”.
How about this?
Social Justice Wankers: called so because they take almost sexual pleasure in being authoritarian humourless busybodies.
Can I suggest an addition?
“Divisive – term commonly used by the media to refer to any public policy or person disliked by leftists”
That’s a fair point, Salvatore, but I would suggest that most understand the ‘w’ to refer to ‘warrior’ which I have seethed about multiple times previously. By using ‘warrior’ to describe those who risk nothing, we devalue the contribution of those true warriors who sometimes risk everything. Much like the words ‘racist’ and ‘hero’ have been devalued, so will ‘warrior’ if we let it.
I’m not dismissing the idea – and I’m happy for people to disagree; this is only my unskilled, uneducated personal opinion – but for these words and definitions to have life beyond our rather narrow community, I wonder if other alternatives might be considered? Perhaps we could Masturbate-for-Social-Justice and see what pops out?
I have to take off for now peoples, but keep your fertile brains ticking over, and I’ll see if I can persuade The Magnificent DoomSinc to start a Catictionary. Thanks for your suggestions so far.
“Outspoken” – Applies to any “Divisive” politician.
Muddy: I was unaware (google has now corrected me) of the “W” in SJW being anything but “wanker”.
I now know better.
Perhaps Social Justice “Whuz” or “Wuz” or however it is spelled?
Helpful? Thread of doom? Volunteers? Victorian Taxi Families? Right wing Liberal party?
Yes cuckoo divisive is a definite starter. Pronounced de-viss-iv.
Angry summers? Greatest moral challenge?
Free Syrian Army = Obama’s Jihadist allies.
Australians are horrified at Trump’s victory (they actually said this on their ABC)
The ABC speak for themselves, not me! (But then again they almost never do.)
I had been hoping for a Trump victory from Day 1.
Trump is hardly perfect, but he is a helluvva sight better than Hillary!
Largely correct now Snoopy. It was not entirely correct all along.
Extremist = anyone whose opinion would be jeered on Queers&Alarmists