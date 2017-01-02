Courageous must stand up to proponents of ‘post-truth’ world
It is a truth universally acknowledged that we now live in a “post-truth” world. But the notion that there was a golden age in which political truth readily triumphed over falsehood is so fanciful as to exemplify the very phenomenon the term “post-truth” describes.
Which truth was not truth?
Is it a truth like Hillary would have won the election and brexit would not have happened if it were not for the Russians?
In a world where leftism has been able to dominate , , it’s insanity is unable to be defended by even the best bullshit artist, once it has been confronted and exposed.
They have only this defence left.
This is a healthy sign only if they are prevented from banning the actual truth, as they are now intently trying to do , with much more desperstion than usual.