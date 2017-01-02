Courageous must stand up to proponents of ‘post-truth’ world

Posted on 8:02 am, January 2, 2017 by Henry Ergas

It is a truth universally acknowledged that we now live in a “post-truth” world. But the notion that there was a golden age in which political truth readily triumphed over falsehood is so fanciful as to exemplify the very phenomenon the term “post-truth” describes.

Henry Ergas is a columnist for The Australian newspaper and the inaugural Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the SMART Infrastructure Facility at the University of Wollongong. The SMART Infrastructure Facility is a $61.8 million world-class research and training centre concerned with integrated infrastructure solutions for the future. Henry is also Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia. Prior to these concurrent roles Henry worked as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Henry's previous career was as an economist at the OECD in Paris, where amongst other roles he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment and was Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department.
One Response to Courageous must stand up to proponents of ‘post-truth’ world

  1. struth
    #2249684, posted on January 2, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Which truth was not truth?
    Is it a truth like Hillary would have won the election and brexit would not have happened if it were not for the Russians?
    In a world where leftism has been able to dominate , , it’s insanity is unable to be defended by even the best bullshit artist, once it has been confronted and exposed.
    They have only this defence left.
    This is a healthy sign only if they are prevented from banning the actual truth, as they are now intently trying to do , with much more desperstion than usual.

