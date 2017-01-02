Items of interest Jan 2

Dan Mitchell from the centre of the universe Washington DC aka Trumpville. The best and the worst news of 2016. For the year ahead, hopes and fears.

Steyn on line for the week leading into the new year. The Australian Spectator. Spiked Review.

Stunning talk by John Christy Alabama climate realist, see how California depends on energy from other states (like South Australia), go to 10 mins for the failure of models from 1988 predictions and persist for more on model failure. Then at 40mins see how the cost of power hits the poor (hello ALP and Greens) and persist to find that 3 million children die each year in the poor nations due to toxic biomas used for household cooking.