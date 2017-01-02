Items of interest Jan 2

Dan Mitchell from the centre of the universe Washington DC aka Trumpville. The best and the worst news of 2016. For the year ahead, hopes and fears.
Steyn on line for the week leading into the new year. The Australian Spectator. Spiked Review.
Stunning talk by John Christy Alabama climate realist, see how California depends on energy from other states (like South Australia), go to 10 mins for the failure of models from 1988 predictions and persist for more on model failure. Then at 40mins see how the cost of power hits the poor (hello ALP and Greens) and persist to find that 3 million children die each year in the poor nations due to toxic biomas used for household cooking.
Finkel just reported to the government that the power grid will be unsustainable once viable off-grid storage solutions are available. The poor, being largely renters unable to take advantage of off-grid storage, will not be able to afford electricity. The system will have to be very heavily subsidised.
See also from 39:21 the scatterplot of installed renewables vs cost. Denmark & Germany at the top end of both, but look at Australia’s energy costs, even before the renewable costs really start to bite.
I saw this coming years ago which is why I believe Baird’s move to sell off the poles and wires to Saudi Arabia was unintentionally genius. Get them to pay billions of their oil money to us and then leave them with a soon to be worthless item.
I suggest that the tax payer will end up subsidising their profits.
Either that or the average Punjabi villager will have a cheaper and more reliable electricity supply than an Australian pensioner (courtesy Adani and Queensland coal).
Did Australia’s chief green lifestyle advocate Alan Finkel explain how windfarms work without a power grid? What about rooftop photovoltaics and power walls for cities of high-rise apartments?
Good – chop off SA and Tassie.