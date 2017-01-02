Send in the (economic) clowns

The social sciences are just opinion dressed up as evidence-based theory. From something just sent to me, although published in the middle of December: Reform the economic system now or the populists will do it: The interests of the financial sector and the economy at large are different.
Direct inflation targeting is common today, but was unknown before the 1990s. Medium-term fiscal policy targets are also a modern invention, as are independent fiscal councils. Behind these institutions and policies lie a theoretical foundation — new Keynesian macroeconomics. John Maynard Keynes himself would probably characterise its average proponent as “a defunct economist”.
The theory asserts three key points. One, that a low rate of inflation is consistent with full employment, so it is sufficient for a central bank to target a low rate of inflation. Two, that fiscal policy should not be used for economic fine-tuning but should follow medium-term stability targets. And three, that neither monetary nor fiscal policy make a difference in the long run.
But as he says, there is a problem:
While the case for a challenge of the macroeconomic policy doctrine is overwhelming, I doubt the western policy establishment will do it. As happened during the financial crisis, vested interests will intervene. The macroeconomists who designed the models are the gatekeepers and the beneficiaries of the system. They are the independent central bankers. They are running the independent fiscal councils. Some are finance ministers.
If economists cannot tell that Obama along with the rest of these mad spenders have left our economies a wreck, it must only be because they are so cossetted from any actual economic problems that they are impervious to just about anything. Real living standards for a large part of the population are falling – tried to buy a house lately on an average income? – but they not only cannot explain it, they cannot even see it.
tried to buy a house lately on an average income?
Yep. Housing affordability is grossly out of control in Sydney and Melbourne. At current levels and into the foreseeable future, there is no likelihood that the average working populace will be able to buy a detached property within 45km of the CBD without engaging in a crippling mortgage that will require no less than 40 years of repayments.
This is why the NSW and Vic Governments, in particular, are so keen on new developments that feature terrace housing and high rise apartment blocks that generally surround a “common area” of a small park with BBQ and playground area. A repeat of the socialist utopia? Back in the days of the USSR, this was the most common housing solution (multiple high rises surrounding a small park) whilst the rich and/or well connected lived in detached properties.
Here in Brisbane, there are vast areas north and south available for detached housing with a mix of other housing types but the land is locked into some perverse land bank whilst to the west of the city, hundreds of hectares are under a caveat that prevents subdivison to less that 10,000 metres each. Yes, 10,000 metre blocks starting only 16kms from the CBD and serviced by the M5 freeway. Ultimately, the State Government/Brisbane City Council will buckle and the land west of the city will be subdividable but by then, the land value will be astronomical.
Every politician who has supposedly served the community for the past 50 years bears culpability for the inability of future generations to acquire the Aussie dream without being packed like rats into a box.
And don’t get me started on Stamp Duty……
Our politicians are creating the conditions the ancestors of many of us left England to escape.
Affordable, decent housing in a country like Australia is not rocket science.
We are governed by idiots.
That’s in part why I want to get out.
Where to, dot?
And so say all of us.