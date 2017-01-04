Bureaucrats in for a surprise

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

This is how that tweet was reported:

US intelligence officials have been caught off guard at Mr. Trump’s open dismissal of their work since the election …

This is going to be fun to watch – an elected politician actually questioning the bureaucracy.