Bureaucrats in for a surprise

Posted on 11:07 pm, January 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

This is how that tweet was reported:

US intelligence officials have been caught off guard at Mr. Trump’s open dismissal of their work since the election …

This is going to be fun to watch – an elected politician actually questioning the bureaucracy.

This entry was posted in Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Bureaucrats in for a surprise

  1. Driftforge
    #2252055, posted on January 4, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    I’m not sure whether it would be more delicious if the Russians did hack the elections, or if the US Intelligence services have framed themselves an the behest of their masters.

    Either way… Trump is asking them to show him their cards.

  2. 2dogs
    #2252059, posted on January 4, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Trump will need to not only appoint new department heads, but replace multiple layers of US public service management.

  3. Habib
    #2252060, posted on January 4, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Popcorn futures are my tip, buy early. Like the whining here about welfare recipients being actually quizzed over their uncomes, the idea of a member of the unaccountable classes having to actually face inquisition causes much calamity.

  4. Cheryl
    #2252074, posted on January 4, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    About time they were quizzed on their f@@@ing income Habib.
    Having spent 20 years looking at tenancy applications from the Centrelink mob, it’s no wonder we are f@@@ing broke!
    Go The Trumpster😀

  5. Crossie
    #2252097, posted on January 5, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Trump might single handedly revive the fortunes of another American company – Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *