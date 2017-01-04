Bureaucrats in for a surprise

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
This is how that tweet was reported:
US intelligence officials have been caught off guard at Mr. Trump’s open dismissal of their work since the election …
This is going to be fun to watch – an elected politician actually questioning the bureaucracy.
I’m not sure whether it would be more delicious if the Russians did hack the elections, or if the US Intelligence services have framed themselves an the behest of their masters.
Either way… Trump is asking them to show him their cards.
Trump will need to not only appoint new department heads, but replace multiple layers of US public service management.
Popcorn futures are my tip, buy early. Like the whining here about welfare recipients being actually quizzed over their uncomes, the idea of a member of the unaccountable classes having to actually face inquisition causes much calamity.
About time they were quizzed on their f@@@ing income Habib.
Having spent 20 years looking at tenancy applications from the Centrelink mob, it’s no wonder we are f@@@ing broke!
Go The Trumpster😀
Trump might single handedly revive the fortunes of another American company – Twitter.