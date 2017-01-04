Bureaucrats in for a surprise

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
This is how that tweet was reported:
US intelligence officials have been caught off guard at Mr. Trump’s open dismissal of their work since the election …
This is going to be fun to watch – an elected politician actually questioning the bureaucracy.
I’m not sure whether it would be more delicious if the Russians did hack the elections, or if the US Intelligence services have framed themselves an the behest of their masters.
Either way… Trump is asking them to show him their cards.
Trump will need to not only appoint new department heads, but replace multiple layers of US public service management.
Popcorn futures are my tip, buy early. Like the whining here about welfare recipients being actually quizzed over their uncomes, the idea of a member of the unaccountable classes having to actually face inquisition causes much calamity.
About time they were quizzed on their f@@@ing income Habib.
Having spent 20 years looking at tenancy applications from the Centrelink mob, it’s no wonder we are f@@@ing broke!
Go The Trumpster😀
Trump might single handedly revive the fortunes of another American company – Twitter.
Its going to take the CIA a few more days to photoshop Putin into those stock hacking pics.
this is going to be juicy and fun. there’s something special about watching bureaucrats squirm. I guess our equivalent would have been Kerry Packer as a president.
Thus far at least Trump does give the impression of keeping the communication open with the masses via his Twitter feed. He seems to be somewhat of a master in that regard. It may well make the public warm to him and before too long the press will have to capitulate.
It’s hilarious watching the leftist media now treating the theories of the CIA with the utmost respect and seriousness. They still think nobody is noticing their tricks.
Oh joy, oh bliss, oh rapture – if only the same would happen in Oz!
This swamp draining thingo’s going to get ugly. Time to break out the popcorn and party hats.
There’s a sight I’d pay good money to see, from a safe distance. I have Kerry Packer’s views on taxation, block-mounted on my office wall. So does my accountant…
Habib. Baldrick. Let’s short sell corn in the ethanol belt. Somehow.
My last post was popcorn induced delerium.
In 1947, President Truman created the Loyalty Review Board.
I have no doubt that Da Russians did run the phishing scam that got the inept Podesta to click on a “change your password” link. These things tend to come from Russia. No surprises.
But they tend to be smalltime scammers hoping to strip $1000 from an
Account and transfer through a mule. Such people tend not to be state actors. No doubt if you trace all Ruskin email traffic through enough central servers you find a govt entity somewhere. Seems very weak from the Kenyan.