Bureaucrats in for a surprise

Posted on 11:07 pm, January 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

This is how that tweet was reported:

US intelligence officials have been caught off guard at Mr. Trump’s open dismissal of their work since the election …

This is going to be fun to watch – an elected politician actually questioning the bureaucracy.

17 Responses to Bureaucrats in for a surprise

  1. Driftforge
    #2252055, posted on January 4, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    I’m not sure whether it would be more delicious if the Russians did hack the elections, or if the US Intelligence services have framed themselves an the behest of their masters.

    Either way… Trump is asking them to show him their cards.

  2. 2dogs
    #2252059, posted on January 4, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Trump will need to not only appoint new department heads, but replace multiple layers of US public service management.

  3. Habib
    #2252060, posted on January 4, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Popcorn futures are my tip, buy early. Like the whining here about welfare recipients being actually quizzed over their uncomes, the idea of a member of the unaccountable classes having to actually face inquisition causes much calamity.

  4. Cheryl
    #2252074, posted on January 4, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    About time they were quizzed on their f@@@ing income Habib.
    Having spent 20 years looking at tenancy applications from the Centrelink mob, it’s no wonder we are f@@@ing broke!
    Go The Trumpster😀

  5. Crossie
    #2252097, posted on January 5, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Trump might single handedly revive the fortunes of another American company – Twitter.

  6. King Koala
    #2252113, posted on January 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Its going to take the CIA a few more days to photoshop Putin into those stock hacking pics.

  7. a reader
    #2252124, posted on January 5, 2017 at 12:46 am

    this is going to be juicy and fun. there’s something special about watching bureaucrats squirm. I guess our equivalent would have been Kerry Packer as a president.

  8. RobK
    #2252126, posted on January 5, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Thus far at least Trump does give the impression of keeping the communication open with the masses via his Twitter feed. He seems to be somewhat of a master in that regard. It may well make the public warm to him and before too long the press will have to capitulate.

  9. C.L.
    #2252129, posted on January 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

    It’s hilarious watching the leftist media now treating the theories of the CIA with the utmost respect and seriousness. They still think nobody is noticing their tricks.

  10. AndrewWA
    #2252141, posted on January 5, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Oh joy, oh bliss, oh rapture – if only the same would happen in Oz!

  11. Baldrick
    #2252142, posted on January 5, 2017 at 1:19 am

    This swamp draining thingo’s going to get ugly. Time to break out the popcorn and party hats.

  12. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2252143, posted on January 5, 2017 at 1:21 am

    I guess our equivalent would have been Kerry Packer as a president.

    There’s a sight I’d pay good money to see, from a safe distance. I have Kerry Packer’s views on taxation, block-mounted on my office wall. So does my accountant…

  13. Cpt Seahawks
    #2252183, posted on January 5, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Habib. Baldrick. Let’s short sell corn in the ethanol belt. Somehow.

  14. Cpt Seahawks
    #2252185, posted on January 5, 2017 at 2:39 am

    My last post was popcorn induced delerium.

  15. stackja
    #2252242, posted on January 5, 2017 at 7:25 am

    In 1947, President Truman created the Loyalty Review Board.

  16. Andrew
    #2252250, posted on January 5, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I have no doubt that Da Russians did run the phishing scam that got the inept Podesta to click on a “change your password” link. These things tend to come from Russia. No surprises.

    But they tend to be smalltime scammers hoping to strip $1000 from an
    Account and transfer through a mule. Such people tend not to be state actors. No doubt if you trace all Ruskin email traffic through enough central servers you find a govt entity somewhere. Seems very weak from the Kenyan.

  17. stackja
    #2252260, posted on January 5, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Holder hired to help California fight Trump administration
    Fox News – ‎3 hours ago‎
    California lawmakers already are preparing for a legal brawl with the Donald Trump administration – and they’ve got President Obama’s former top attorney in their corner.

