Chicago where the war on poverty and democratic party politics converge

Here is a story from earlier this week from US 60 minutes – Crisis in Chicago. It tells a depressing tale of increasing violence and lawlessness.

The number of casualties in Chicago since last New Year’s Day has surged to a level more in line with a war zone than one of America’s great cities. More than 700 people were murdered. Over 4,000 shot. That’s more than Los Angeles and New York combined.

According to Google, the population of Chicago is around 2.7 million. This compares (also from Google) of Sydney with 4.3 million and Melbourne with 4.1 million.

The City of Chicago is a governed by a mayor, Rahm Emmanuel, President Barack Obama’s former White House Chief of Staff. Chicago is a 1 political party town – Democratic.

According to the Encyclopedia of Chicago:

Chicago politics is a national cliché, evoking images of a one-party system, dominated by a boss-controlled Democratic political machine whose crafty politicians dangle patronage before competing ethnic and racial groups in return for votes.

Just to repeat:

Chicago is also from where President Barack Obama hails.

One party town.

And who is paying the price for all of this mayhem and lawlessness? The people who the Democratic party purport to act for – the poor.

From the 60 Minutes Story:

Frustration among cops deepened with a new order to be more selective about who they stopped, and write a two-page detailed report for every one. It was the result of a threat by the American Civil Liberties Union to sue the department for racial profiling.

Black lives matter – except in Chicago.