Green or Red?

This is the Statement of Principles of the Left Renewal Faction of the Australian Greens Party. This is not a party of watermelons. This is a party of dangerous people. From the first sentence to the last point.

This material should be given as much sunlight as possible.

Statement of Principles

LEFT RENEWAL·WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2016

As Greens, we believe in an organisation that prosecutes social justice, sustainability, democracy and peace. We further acknowledge that this land is built on genocide and is, was, and always will be Aboriginal land.

As advocates of social justice, we believe:

1. That our struggle for social justice brings us into irreconcilable conflict with the capitalist mode of production, and all other forms of class society. This requires us to take a strong stance on the struggle of the working class. We further understand that the working class extends past the factory, and includes home workers, sex workers, and well beyond.

2. That it is vital to organise in workplaces and to support union activity whether in syndicates or traditional union structures. As unionists, we shall never undermine the industrial action of workers; we shall never cross a picket line, and we pledge to join a union of some form in whatever place we may work.

3. That we must create alternatives to and challenge all authoritarian and exploitative economic models, which ultimately requires socialising the means of production. This means that we reject the idea that society can truly be changed through ‘good people’ gaining control of these authoritarian and exploitative power structures and or do not believe that individual changes to our consumption will create change.

4. That we should take strategic concerns seriously. We unite on the principle that our work should serve to accomplish our goals, strengthen grassroots movements, build political consciousness, and lead the world on a path to social transformation.

As advocates of grassroots democracy, we believe in:

1. A participatory democratic society. We will embody in our organisation the value of participatory self-management whereby everyone has a say in the decisions which affect them and the resources on which they are dependent in proportion to the degree to which they are affected. Democracy must come from the people, not from the bureaucracy.

2. That the bureaucracy can function as a mediator to suppress radical change, and so we support rank and file control of unions, and the Greens. Change can only come from below, not from bureaucratic declaration and mediation.

3. A degree of tactical unity in order to have real collective influence in the society that we live in. Once a decision has been taken by our organisation in a participatory democratic fashion, it is required by members that they respect, implement and where necessary, bind on the organisation’s democratic decisions. In unity is strength.

As advocates for peace, we believe:

1. That capitalism is a violent and antagonistic relation between workers, and those who exploit them. As workers, whether or not we are waged, we experience perpetual violence and that this violence must be brought to an end. We therefore fight to bring about the end of capitalism.

2. That capitalism depends upon violent and authoritarian divisions within the working class, such as elitism, sexism, racism, homophobia, transphobia, religious sectarianism, and ableism (amongst others). It is only with the abolition of these authoritarian relations that we will be able to create a thriving movement capable of transforming society and so must challenge these wherever we encounter it.

3. That the prosecution of peace requires an explicit rejection of imperialism, and the genocide upon which it depends. Australia is based upon an act of genocide which exists within a broader framework of global imperialism. We therefore must reject the artificial creation of borders, and support the liberation struggles of oppressed peoples for their sovereignty and land rights.

4. That a rejection of class antagonism, and capitalism, also depends on a rejection of the state’s legitimacy and the right of it, and its apparatuses, to impose oppression upon the working class and oppressed people in order to liberate the working class and all oppressed people. We further rejected state mediated oppression in all of its forms, and recognise that violent apparatuses like the police do not share an interest with the working class.

As environmentalists, and advocates of a sustainable society, we believe:

1. That the question of society, and the environment, cannot be separated. We need an internationalist perspective of climate justice that recognises that we are all a part of the global ecosystem whatever our ethnicity, gender, or sexuality, and that we can only resolve climate change by achieving climate justice. None of us are free, until we are all free.

2. That the interests of the environment, and the working class, should never be pitted against one another. This means working toward a ‘just transition’ in collaboration with and alongside the working class in order to uncover a renewable world.

3. That solutions to climate change cannot come from green-capital partnerships, and top-down market solutions, but must come from people organising in their workplaces and their communities. We thereby oppose consumer taxes, like ‘cap and trade’ mechanisms, and cross-class compromises with big business and capital.