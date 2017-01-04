Victorian price electricity increases just a step to disaster

Well who would have thought this possible? Substituting wind for coal prices is driving up the average Victorian’s electricity prices by $135 next year.

After all this is occurring with increased wind that proponents never tire of telling us is set to become the cheapest form of new power.

Greens and the wind rent-seekers have been doing that since 1990 and yet, in spite of all the regulatory costs imposed on coal, it is still only one third the price of the new white hope of civilisation and the begetter of all those clean green well-paying jobs.

The green energy boosters were quick to take to twitter blaming Victoria’s price rise on higher network prices. These are set to increase as a result of the Victorian government’s disastrous green energy policy requiring more transmission lines with AEMO estimating an additional $2.2 billion is needed. But this has not even cut in as yet.

The Victorian government, anticipating problems from the closure it caused (partly due to a royalty tax hike), used its consultants of choice to offer bromides that the electricity price hike would only be $50 per household. So they even got the short term forecasts wrong.

State and federal governments want their green power cake and energy intensive industry halfpenny at the same time. They sent a team to Alcoa in the US, following their joint actions in forcing the closure of the low cost Hazelwood coal power station. In doing so, they were asking the firm to use a mixture of renewable energy ($110 per MHW) and a risky new gas source ($55 per MWh) to replace the coal source ($35 per MWh and much less as contracted). That is for a facility in which electricity comprises 25 per cent of the production costs and has to compete in a real world, not politicians’ fantasy land.

A bonus for the Victorian ALP would be the smelter’s closure as this would reduce demand, taking off the pressure on prices and at the expense of only one (safe Liberal) seat. But the closure would remove the state’s most productive business, an outcome that would cause embarrassment as well as, more substantively, constituting another step along the state’s road towards impoverishment. And there is little sign of the cavalry riding to the state’s assistance since the Liberals have shown little less support for rational energy policies and, at the state level, are even worse than Labor in preventing gas exploration.

The whole edifice of renewable power policies is about to collapse with the US after January 20 re-entering the real world of commerce. Meanwhile there is a backlog of damage that governments have set in train in the Australian power industry. And the momentum has yet to be stalled with Turnbull’s ratification of the Paris agreement (requiring coal generator closures) and the Victorian and Queensland governments respectively seeking 40 and 50 per cent renewable shares.

Swamp draining salvation is difficult to envisage – Tony Abbott only talks sense on energy when he is not the Prime Minister and Turnbull and Shorten are rusted onto the green fantasies.