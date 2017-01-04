Victorian price electricity increases just a step to disaster

Well who would have thought this possible? Substituting wind for coal prices is driving up the average Victorian’s electricity prices by $135 next year.
After all this is occurring with increased wind that proponents never tire of telling us is set to become the cheapest form of new power.
Greens and the wind rent-seekers have been doing that since 1990 and yet, in spite of all the regulatory costs imposed on coal, it is still only one third the price of the new white hope of civilisation and the begetter of all those clean green well-paying jobs.
The green energy boosters were quick to take to twitter blaming Victoria’s price rise on higher network prices. These are set to increase as a result of the Victorian government’s disastrous green energy policy requiring more transmission lines with AEMO estimating an additional $2.2 billion is needed. But this has not even cut in as yet.
The Victorian government, anticipating problems from the closure it caused (partly due to a royalty tax hike), used its consultants of choice to offer bromides that the electricity price hike would only be $50 per household. So they even got the short term forecasts wrong.
State and federal governments want their green power cake and energy intensive industry halfpenny at the same time. They sent a team to Alcoa in the US, following their joint actions in forcing the closure of the low cost Hazelwood coal power station. In doing so, they were asking the firm to use a mixture of renewable energy ($110 per MHW) and a risky new gas source ($55 per MWh) to replace the coal source ($35 per MWh and much less as contracted). That is for a facility in which electricity comprises 25 per cent of the production costs and has to compete in a real world, not politicians’ fantasy land.
A bonus for the Victorian ALP would be the smelter’s closure as this would reduce demand, taking off the pressure on prices and at the expense of only one (safe Liberal) seat. But the closure would remove the state’s most productive business, an outcome that would cause embarrassment as well as, more substantively, constituting another step along the state’s road towards impoverishment. And there is little sign of the cavalry riding to the state’s assistance since the Liberals have shown little less support for rational energy policies and, at the state level, are even worse than Labor in preventing gas exploration.
The whole edifice of renewable power policies is about to collapse with the US after January 20 re-entering the real world of commerce. Meanwhile there is a backlog of damage that governments have set in train in the Australian power industry. And the momentum has yet to be stalled with Turnbull’s ratification of the Paris agreement (requiring coal generator closures) and the Victorian and Queensland governments respectively seeking 40 and 50 per cent renewable shares.
Swamp draining salvation is difficult to envisage – Tony Abbott only talks sense on energy when he is not the Prime Minister and Turnbull and Shorten are rusted onto the green fantasies.
You vote for insane leftist idiots, this is what you get.
Good and hard.
Rabz – Do voters now understand?
These idiots are in power simply because they were voted in by you the very people who are picking up the tab. Don’t whinge about the result voters – you created the problem and I for one hope each and every one of you suffer for it and learn a valuable lesson. Suck it up princesses you deserve what you are getting! Haa haa!
Renewables do not work. Support for them and alarmism in general is a sickness.
No worries. It is only businesses that use electricity that will close up shop.
How long will it be until our Victorian number plates proudly boast “VICTORIA THE POWERLESS STATE” ?
You vote for insane leftist idiots, this is what you get.
Good and hard.
It’s hard not to when the right is more to the left then the left.
Voting is like feeling like you would like to eat an orange while you are standing in the middle of an apple orchard.
How long will it be until our Victorian number plates proudly boast “VICTORIA THE POWERLESS STATE” ?
I think I prefer “VICTORIA THE STATE OF THE UNION”
Dear KaaBee “How long will it be until our Victorian number plates proudly boast “VICTORIA THE POWERLESS STATE” ? Excuse me that title properly belongs to my state South Australia, we got there first. That said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Clearly Dan the Man worships our idiot in residence Premier Jay. He closed our power stations at Pt Augusta while you still have Hazelwood on line for a bit longer.
Voting is like feeling like you would like to eat an orange while you are standing in the middle of an apple orchard.
Voting is like feeling like you would like to eat an orange while you are standing in the middle of a field full of dog turds.
The Flight 93 analogy that ‘Publius Decius Mus’ applied to the recent US election – hijackers have taken over the cockpit of government and we have to storm it by electing Trump – is also apropos to Australia and its various state governments when it comes to energy policy.
Except we have no Trump.
In ten years the average poor villager in the Punjab will have a reliable and cheap electricity supply thanks to Adani and the coal they mine in Queensland. The average poor Australian could be left in the dark according to Dr Finkel’s recent report to the government.
We are governed by idiots.
Mostly elected by idiots. I don’t trust MT/BS.
Angels and Ministers of Grace, Defend Us! The rot is deep within the society. See Judith Curry: http://feedly.com/i/entry/7wA0aFTufzz8+MNlhH00Ax3sUn+OTfxbtVR66AhV6jw=_15964d4141f:33735f9:27dc0f15
We so desperately need intelligent, energetic leadership but all we get are mewling daggy sheep.
I doubt that if the Libs were in power it would be much different, under the left/Labor leaning Ballieu and Napthine not much was different, they did a reasonable job with the state finances but leaned heavily toward the green/left fantasy of climate change and renewable power sources.
I’m yet to hear the Leader of the Opposition attack the disgusting Andrews Labour Governments failings and corruption, may happen one day but that will require a complete renewal of the Libs.
Social justice electricity cannot make social justice aluminum, therefore no aluminum for Australia.
Massive bauxite resources, massive coal reserves, skilled workforce, access to capital, the only thing stopping australia making aluminum is their left.
Portland will now be fast-tracked as a settlement plantation for welfare herds, this will create nice clean inside jobs for wymynsys in social justice careers.
All so true particularly with the uncontested current mantra accepted by the likes of AEMO, AEMC, the transmission and distribution businesses and the industry in general. From the AEMO National Transmission Network Development Plan, “The next 20 years will be characterised by unprecedented transformation in the power industry as it transitions to a low carbon future.”
Well guess what? As an older experienced electrical power engineer, I say it can’t be done. AEMO is currently fluffing around with modelling the impacts of the changes to the system. They are busy gathering data about the characteristics of the different types of “renewable energy generators” so that they can (hopefully) model how the (new) system will respond to system disturbances. Yes that’s right! That’s where they are at present – read the second paragraph of the Exec Summary from their TNDP which reads, “High level modelling suggests …
What will defeat them in their quest to make the new low carbon grid work will be the extremely weak system levels that result from increasing levels of wind and solar power in turn requiring a corrective response to a disturbance or event that will be way beyond any that could be provided by the equipment and available technology. And given the variable nature of their new low carbon grid, the response required to a system event or disturbance will differ each time simply because the generation mix at any time will be different.
Another irony of the process will be that a super fast network responsive at the millisecond level to disturbances will require communication and computer control. And that in turn requires complex measurement systems and electricity to run it. So we come full circle on the need for a reliable electricity supply. One final point. I haven’t mentioned the protection systems on the current electricity grid that will fail to operate on the new low carbon grid. Someone could die. Reminiscent of pink bats anyone?
“High level modelling suggests …” and it will be as reliable as the ones used by “climate scientists”.
” State and federal governments want their green power cake and energy intensive industry halfpenny at the same time. They sent a team to Alcoa in the US, following their joint actions in forcing the closure of the low cost Hazelwood coal power station. In doing so, they were asking the firm to use a mixture of renewable energy ($110 per MHW) and a risky new gas source ($55 per MWh) to replace the coal source ($35 per MWh and much less as contracted). That is for a facility in which electricity comprises 25 per cent of the production costs and has to compete in a real world, not politicians’ fantasy land.”
Indeed! A good illustration of the hypocrisy of the state and federal governments in basing policy on political correctness, given that there is no scientific or economic justification for replacing low-cost, reliable, coal-fired power with high-cost, intermittent, unreliable renewables power.
If only our PM would realise that this is contrary to his stated objective of growing the economy and jobs.
From once having the lowest energy cost in the world, Australia now can boast only 27th lowest – according to Brendan Pearson, chief executive of the Minerals Council of Australia, interviewed on 2GB this morning..
“High level modelling suggests…”. Have the developed a new hybrid tea leaf or an advanced, high tech tea teacup, which or is it both ?
The problem with politicians is they want it to be a career,not community service ,when they make it a career tgey become part of the aparat of government side by side with the punlic service and the elitists who own the parties and lose all contact with the voters . The aparat of course thinks it knows what is best for the aparat and really wants no contact with people at large who pay tax to make the aparatchiks wealthy . The answers are many ,but msking political office a one term in a lifetime ,abolishing parties ,making government rule by referendum changing the constitution to forbid government borrowing ,without a referendum ,and recall law to get rid of unsuitablev members and liars . Preferences coukd by a t be eliminated by a two stage election the first all candidates stand and the two ofr three with the most votes contest the second round . The head of state PM and ministers chosen by the MPs to serve one term only.
Leftism is a mental illness, and voting for Labor/Greens is a symptom more widespread than it should be. This comes from complacency and allowing all our institutions to be alinsky’d for about 60 years.
Qld’s number plate logo used to be “Sunshine State”, which was changed by Peter (Power Point Pete) Beattie to, wait for it, “Smart State”.
The leftist desease is spreading.
Roll on the next state election.
Dear Dr Fred,
Please learn to type, or at least turn on your spell checker.
Ta
The wind farm lobby – forcing Australia’s taxpayers to give them blow jobs.
Government has effectively been our enemy for three decades or more. What’s it going to take for tumbrill time to commence?
Roll on the next state election.
That only helps intermittently. Then the frootloops get back in.