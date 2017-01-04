Liberty Quote
Tariffs are economic self-harm.— Scott Ryan
-
-
Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
Finally a new Forum!
Woohooo! They’re all on the old thread and I’m FIRST!
Okay, I’m second then.
You can identify as ‘first’, Gab.
Not a momoent too soon.
The old thread was necrotic.
Top 10
Video: Achmed the Dead Terrorist
Bugger me. 3000 comments was so close. Doomlord obviously doesn’t acknowledge our ability to talk underwater.
Top ten?
in the 11
Did I make the squad?
I think it’s a disgrace that banks can basically create money to enrich their shareholders. Thoughts?
Drinks!
Or not.
That Port Augusta fly ash ‘issue’ is invented,
However, the place does stink to high heaven.
from the end of the OT –
Yeah Tom, I won’t say Mitchell is overusing twitter; not while he’s so clearly articulating something so Big! –
Bill Mitchell [email protected] 11h11 hours ago
Think for a moment about the brain power in this Trump Admin. International leaders of business and finance from end to end. #Results!
..
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if the smartest people in America ran the country, you’re about to see it.
..
I swear I look at this team Trump has built and I feel like standing and saluting. I’m overwhelmed with a sense of pride and anticipation.
But lively in parts.
Pardon my ignorance, but who is Bill Mitchell?
should go here
Relentless Hollywood left.
http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/donald-trump-vs-hollywood-sally-field-humanity-for-progress-1201951329/
Top twenty, into the next round!
I know, USSR. It’s exciting. I can’t wait to see how the parasite class reacts. I expect they’ll be destroyed. But they’re so stupid they’ll probably insist on their complete annihilation.
In a zombie apocalypse sense, yes.
Here at last!
Neil’s bro, John C.
JC, were those people “stars”?
We demand
Obstruct
Majority
Get stuffed crybullies.
Katie Hopkins on Mariah Carey:
OK, so she completely stuffed up her performance on NYE in Times Square. Her ears weren’t working so she couldn’t hear herself sing. Or sing. Or hear herself singing well enough to be able to sing.
Her critics were harsh. Some said they tried to sing along with Mariah Carey, until they realised even Mariah Carey can’t sing along with Mariah Carey. Some blamed the Russians. Even ISIS claimed responsibility for the disaster.
But did she let the fans down? No!
Did she give up? No!
Did she strop off stage in a diva-like huff? No!
Well, yes, but not straight away. And certainly not until she had showered her glitter around Times Square.
Mere mortals like us would have run off stage crying, sweating from the buttocks at the humiliation of it all. But not MC.
Mariah understands a professional singer does not need to sing to be a professional. A true Diva knows better.
Mariah knows what the people want. People who have travelled half the globe to stand in the cold in the center of New York. People expecting a performance.
They want diamantés for nipples, spray-on spandex, and a deep camel-toe cleft in a nude leotard straining at the seams.
And yes, ladies and gentlemen, that is what they got. By the bucket load.
More at the link. Lady has no sense of what she looks like any more.
This one reads like something from The Onion, but that august outlet would sensibly never take on the RoP™.
‘Count your prayer beads instead’ Imam says chess is WORSE than gambling and eating pork
Back to draughts then.
Can we have a list of the Cat’s Paul Ryan fans? I know there are some. I’m just too lazy to go back and identify them. If they come out and admit their foolishness, mercy may be their reward. If not, outing and Yakuza-style finger amputation will be necessary.
Sadly.
Boom. Tick.
http://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/china-claims-em-drive-technology-tested-in-space-0001
A revolution right before our eyes and people are still using outdated physics to try to argue their point that it “doesn’t work”.
Buy bank stock.
Riccardo,
Achmed is the funniest terrorist around !
His “handler” Jeff Dunham did a great show called “All over the map” where Dunham performs with Achmed and other non PC characters in various countries on a world tour including Israel and Saudi Arabia (both audiences loved him). One country, Malaysia, actually banned him from taking Achmed on stage or even mentioning him even though he appeared in the promotional material for the show. Dunbar then produced Jacques the “French Terrorist” who looked suspiciously like Achmed.
Highly recommended to those not familiar with Dunbar / Achmed who can be seen on YouTube and Netflix.
You cannot parody the RoP™.
And there are no jokes in Islam.
I lasted only 5 minutes watching Real Vikings on SBS.
Looks like the feminist military machine was a significant reason for Viking success.
They weren’t as strong as men but were much more skilfull.
No documentary evidence needed. Speculation is all that is required.
Katie Hopkins is a Terrible Woman. I like her.
I recognise Buscemi. Since he played Tony Blundetto, I could never stomach him.
Who are the rest of these guys? Best boys? Key grips?
This will be huge. The Chinese have invented backyard iron smelters fired by pig shit. This is to the steel industry what roof-top solar is to the electricity industry.
Maggots will give that impression.
January 4 1906 [Discoveryexpedition to Antarctica]
Epiphany Sunday. Good juicy brown beef dripping is one thing I long for, and a large jugful of fresh creamy milk in Crippets dairy. Killed another dog today as he was too weak to walk. We turned out at 6 a.m., had breakfast and were on the march by 8.30 a.m. And though the surface was very heavy with ice crystals, soft and deep and smooth, there being no sun to glaze the surface, we did 4 and a half miles by lunch time, when Captain [Scott] took a sight, but it was too overcast all over the land for me to sketch. We had an hour’s rest and then made 3 and a half miles more in the afternoon. We have now only 8 dogs and they are good for no work at all. We camped at 4.30 p.m., when the sky cleared over the land, but a cold breeze from the north made sketching impossible. We are all now pulling on foot in finnesko all day, heavy work for 7 hours or more, soft ice crystals with no crust. The sledges go very heavily when there is no sun, but run easily as soon as the sun comes out. I think much on the march of our return to the ship, when we shall I hope, find our letters waiting for us. Le bon temps viendra. Edward Wilson.
Did you believe in cold fusion, dot? Ot FTL neutrinos?
Top 40!
Go to the right hand column on your screen, scroll down to the heading “Blogroll” then down another quarter page.
Before you click, take some best quality motion sickness tablets.
Draughts be buggered BoN. Back to leg roping goats.
Hey speaking of the right hand column, I just remembered… Julie Borowski’s blog has moved. Your link is out of date.
No and you are making rather bizarre comparisons. The EM stuff has been repeated several times – which is what was lacking from those other two damp squibs.
Possible explanation. Better than the pilot wave theory.
http://physicsfromtheedge.blogspot.com.au/2014/01/mihsc-101.html
Forget Julie Borowski. Where’s the link to Alison Broinowski?
Thanks for the Variety link JC.
Dug this up:
http://variety.com/2017/biz/news/james-woods-twitter-1201952021/
Hard not to LOL.
“One of the consequences of such notions as ‘entitlements’ is that people who have contributed nothing to society feel that society owes them something, apparently just for being nice enough to grace us with their presence.” – Thomas Sowell
Port Agusta thinks its the whiffy cooling dam and flurries of flyash that’re keeping away the tourist boom.
In reality it’s only hope of luring punters is to fraudulently claim to be where MVAgustas are made, and to hint that the municipal delusion of regional attraction is due to chemical contamination of the water supply, one will get the retarded Italian motorcycle fan market in, the other the financially challenged MDMA concumer demographic.
Or of course the whole dump could be buldozed into Spencer Gulf as an urban renewal project.