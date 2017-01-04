Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017

  1. Tom
    #2252213, posted on January 5, 2017 at 4:55 am

    Trump Derangement Syndrome update:

    … more than 100,000 people have registered their plans to attend the Women’s March on Washington in what is expected to be the largest demonstration linked to Donald Trump’s inauguration and a focal point for activists on the left who have been energized in opposing his agenda.

    Planning for the Jan. 21 march got off to a rocky start. Controversy initially flared over the name of the march, and whether it was inclusive enough of minorities, particularly African Americans, who have felt excluded from many mainstream feminist movements.

    Organizers say plans are on track, after securing a permit from D.C. police to gather 200,000 people near the Capitol at Independence Avenue and Third Street SW on the morning after Inauguration Day. Exactly how big the march will be has yet to be determined, with organizers scrambling to pull together the rest of the necessary permits and raise the $1 million to $2 million necessary to pull off a march triggered by Shook’s Facebook venting.

    The march has become a catch-all for a host of liberal causes, from immigrant rights to police killings of African Americans. But at its heart is the demand for equal rights for women after an election that saw the defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton, the first female presidential nominee of a major party.

    The left — especially its wymminses who wear the pants — loathes democracy.

  2. dover_beach
    #2252214, posted on January 5, 2017 at 5:06 am

    But at its heart is the demand for equal rights for women

    Women are granted more rights than men. Who else has a legal right to kill their own children, for instance?

  3. Tom
    #2252217, posted on January 5, 2017 at 5:51 am

    The unrepresentative swill in Victoria’s Legislative Council includes 14 Lieborals, 14 Liars, five Filth, one Sex Party, one DLP, two Shooters and Fishers and one Vote Local Jobs (total 40), but that’s no obstacle for Dickhead Dan’s mad Marxists — who have already destroyed the education system, the CFA and the Latrobe Valley — because the Stupid. Fucking. Liberals (who believe in nothing) are now going to help him legalise murder (Paywallian):

    Australia is increasingly likely to get its first legalised euthanasia ­regime, as Victorian Labor moves decisively behind its Premier and opponents privately concede ­momentum is firmly against the desperate, behind-the-scenes “no’’ campaign.

    Multiple cabinet sources in the Andrews government have ­confirmed that backing for ­assisted suicide laws is virtually unanimous across the ministry, with firm — philosophical — ­resistance down to as few as two ­ministers. The Liberal Party also appears set to deliver enough numbers to ensure assisted dying legislation passes through the upper house, although final positions will only be known when draft laws are written by the ­government.

    The Australian has canvassed the views of key frontbench members­ on both sides of politics, with a clear majority of Labor MPs in both houses of parliament set to back Premier Daniel Andrews’s position.

    Of the cabinet members, only Deputy Premier James Merlino and Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz appear guaranteed to vote against the model to be put to the vote in the second half of this year.

    Death by lethal tablet appears the most likely option.

    There are up to four other ministers­ seeking a guarantee from Mr Andrews that the so-called safeguards will be strong enough to prevent opportunistic deaths, according to sources familiar with discussions. “A vote held today would get over the line,” a senior Labor MP said. “The question will be how strong the safeguards are; Dan will need to ensure they are watertight.’’

    Liberal and Labor MPs will be afforded a conscience vote.

    If parliament passes the laws, it will defy the views of the ­Australian Medical Association in Victoria, Malcolm Turnbull and palliative care specialists.

    It would also make Victoria the first jurisdiction to legalise ­euthanasia since the Northern Territory’s laws were overturned by the Howard government in 1997.

    While support in Labor has grown for euthanasia, The ­Australian understands that MPs have expressed concerns in caucus­ that the government has lost its way and should focus more heavily on economic rather than social issues.

    In a clear pitch to Greens voters­, Labor has embarked on an aggressive wave of reforms, includin­g the embracing of the Safe Schools agenda, same-sex adoption and decriminalisation of medicinal cannabis.

    A senior Labor source said there was growing pressure from the backbench to focus on mainstream issues.

    “It will cost us government unless­ we focus on the things that matter to voters,’’ the MP said.

  4. dover_beach
    #2252219, posted on January 5, 2017 at 6:18 am

    If parliament passes the laws, it will defy the views of the ­Australian Medical Association in Victoria,… and palliative care specialists.

    Just amazing. I’m not surprised the latter are opposed but to find the Parliament potentially ahead of the AMA on euthanasia, given its recent history, is breathtaking. What, if anything, is the Liberal Party up to in Victoria? Seriously, we are on the cusp of doctors being reduced to murderers and they are doing, so far as I can see, SFA. What a shit show.

    I’m going to contact my local member. This cannot pass.

