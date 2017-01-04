Liberty Quote
Today, if you invent a better mousetrap, the government comes along with a better mouse.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- King Koala on Government shakedown
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Notafan on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- BrettW on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- classical_hero on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- BrettW on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- BrettW on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Bureaucrats in for a surprise
- Government shakedown
- Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Chicago where the war on poverty and democratic party politics converge
- Thank God he was born in Austria
- Victorian price electricity increases just a step to disaster
- Green or Red?
- Have we learned anything yet about the Canberra arsonist?
- More items of interest Jan 3
- David Leyonhjelm on greenhouse policy
- Send in the (economic) clowns
- Items of interest Jan 2
- A modern political dictionary
- Courageous must stand up to proponents of ‘post-truth’ world
- Looking back on 2016 and ahead to 2017
- What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- 2017
- New Years Eve 2016
- Hope for climate realists in the US
- Dealing with fake news
- Open Forum: December 31, 2016
- The rats have eaten the cables at the desal plant
- Malcolm does something right
- The Brexit Pubs: a meeting place for ordinary folk
- Making money from crony capitalism
- Roundup Dec 30
- Getting as much of it in as they can before they go away
- Thomas Sowell on How Culture Matters
- Gender equality in Parliament etc
- Reading lists
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
254 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Trump Derangement Syndrome update:
The left — especially its wymminses who wear the pants — loathes democracy.
Women are granted more rights than men. Who else has a legal right to kill their own children, for instance?
The unrepresentative swill in Victoria’s Legislative Council includes 14 Lieborals, 14 Liars, five Filth, one Sex Party, one DLP, two Shooters and Fishers and one Vote Local Jobs (total 40), but that’s no obstacle for Dickhead Dan’s mad Marxists — who have already destroyed the education system, the CFA and the Latrobe Valley — because the Stupid. Fucking. Liberals (who believe in nothing) are now going to help him legalise murder (Paywallian):
Just amazing. I’m not surprised the latter are opposed but to find the Parliament potentially ahead of the AMA on euthanasia, given its recent history, is breathtaking. What, if anything, is the Liberal Party up to in Victoria? Seriously, we are on the cusp of doctors being reduced to murderers and they are doing, so far as I can see, SFA. What a shit show.
I’m going to contact my local member. This cannot pass.