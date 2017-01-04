Liberty Quote
Balancing the budget is a little like protecting your virtue: You just have to learn to say “no.”— Ronald Reagan
-
-
Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
566 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
The whole day will be filled with discussion of “women’s issues”, which I will not hear because the sound is down because the 9 commentary is globally awful and simply bad.
It’s all a bit mawkish if you ask me. What’s wrong with just having collection tins about the place? The cause, worthy enough in itself, is threatening to overshadow the game, which would be a mistake on CA’s part.
And while 9’s commentary is bad enough, ABC radio isn’t much better when Jim Maxwell isn’t on.
I’m sure that was after you went in to buy something, Baz. What with you loan history and Labor Royalty provenance.
There were no dud cheques and failed payments as a result of the threat of supply being cut off. You’re just making shit up, you blowhard.
If not provide evidence or take you fake news back to your own site.
Basil…Dudley Got It Wrong Again
For cheques to fail in the manner you described, would have had to have meant the banking system’s payments system had failed and the clearing house couldn’t function, as a result of the threat of stopping supply. It didn’t.
Another fake news alert for your bullshit.
Nah, it’s not the states fault.
It’s all those ‘Free Marketeers’ who fund criminal and terrorist gangs, who need smashing.
You should also tell JC to tell his Uncle George Soros to stop funding BLM.
Just like Bolta’s trolls, lest they take over the joint.
Especially its true leader and financier.
Having started his career in larceny by stealing the gold from the mouths of murdered gioos, Soros has graduated to condoning torture of the disabled. There is no limit to his depravity.
Is JC making a Morrison of himself (again – yawn) by telling someone above that government cheques do not bounce?
Seriously?
They have an online Biz model they’re shifting to?
Soros should undoubtedly be arrested and jailed.
More elite vanity signalling, washing over Joe Public?
Suter is wheeled out as the resident expert on 2SM; he is an ice berg; 10% sense and 90% leftie bullshit. But he talks well and dazzles the dj who gushes after each interview.
Yep. Skip the trial.
Same for a few others.
Youtube censors the #BLMkidnapping video because “graphic/violent content”.
Mmmyesss, mmyesss!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=md7h11MbRy0
Basil, the loan jihadi, now goes from regular cheques to government cheques. Even this is nonsense. Basil reckons now that government cheques were pinned up on the walls. This means that the business owners never redeemed those cheques after supply was passed. They didn’t want the money.
Even more purverse, the banks returned these unpaid cheques to the depositor- something banks don’t do.
Even more fake news from the loan jihadi.
Basil, go pour drinks you clown.
Wow what a bunch of scammers!
I rang Yellow Pages to cancel my advertising and they tell me “No sir! you have signed a new contract in September for 2 years”
It is a running joke that I have talked about winding down for the last 5 years, so I most certainly did NOT do that!
Much shouting and swearing ensued!
Defence Minister Marise Payne:
Continuing on from the brief discussion about North Korea:
…the South Korean military has pledged to speed up the creation of a unit tasked with eliminating Kim Jong Un in the event of war.
The new unit will be launched this year, two years ahead of schedule, Han Min Koo, the defence minister, said yesterday in a policy briefing to Hwang Kyo Ahn, the acting president.
Link to Oz article
“We are planning to set up a special brigade with the goal of removing or paralysing North Korea’s wartime command structure,” Mr Han told Mr Hwang, who took over executive powers from President Park after she was impeached by parliament last month.
Across the border, Mr Kim continued the belligerent traditions of his father and grandfather by using his New Year’s Day address to warn the West that North Korea would soon finalise preparations for test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US.
Personally I think a big feature of the Obama regime has been the encouragement of racial division and legitimizing groups like BLM.
I accept that there is a problem in the USA with cops killing too many people outright, with no trial and minimal investigation after the fact… minimal repercussions for bad cops. I would be the first to criticize US cops for doing a bad job in many cities, and further criticize the stupid Federal program of trying to turn cops into soldiers. However, the meme of “racist cops” is massively corrosive and has been openly promoted by “Progressive” media as well as by Obama himself:
http://www.cnbc.com/2016/07/07/president-barack-obama-on-deaths-of-philando-castile-and-alton-sterling.html
The statistics don’t back this up, cops kill far more white people than they kill blacks. Bad neighbourhoods like Chicago kill more black people by a long shot than the cops do. When we hear “Black Lives Matter”, what that means is they only matter now and then when it serves a Marxist agenda of grievance mongering and undermining civil society. For the most part BLM aren’t interested in black lives, they are interested in political protest. The same police force that might occasionally shoot a black man, also protects a heck of a lot of other black kids from getting shot by local gangs… OK the police aren’t great but they are better than nothing.
Then there were Oathkeepers in Ferguson who were acting as private armed security for small business and they were not in any way out to make trouble. The government went after them like they were some sort of domestic terrorists, and the media made them out to be white supremacists and other bullshit like that. For no other reason than people were attempting to use their perfectly normal legal right to protect against looters. Many of those BLM looters were imported from out of state, when people got arrested the cops discovered they were not from anywhere around the area where the protest started. It was organized astro-turf… a totally political agenda.
The government ends up taking side with the looters and the thugs, while disarming the innocent people. Exactly like Numbers favourite scenario… anarcho-tyranny.
Salvator at the pub.
We were paid mate although it was close. I and every other soldier in my unit were called to the boss and ask if we would serve on without pay. I said yes, as did everyone, if you could just allow us credit at the local family store for food for our wives and kids. I would do anything I could to get rid of the bastard including surviving on combat ration packs if necessary.
Kerr intervened and we were paid.
I’ll bet she said ‘spats’ – however the three-year degree-accredited Journalist decided to listen to the voice in their head, not the voice on the digital voice recorder.
Tel
Cops in the US are trigger happy for a pretty good reason. Crims have firearms and are well prepared to use them. I’m sure that a decent number of innocent people have been killed by stupid cops, but I think its the fear of being shot that’s causing most of this. Imagine working as a fucking cop in Chicago or Detroit for instance. Add to that the fact that American blacks are way more than proportionally represented in the criminal industrial sector.
And thieves thanks to civil forfeiture “laws”.
I was all set to go today, members pass in hand, but had misgivings at being part of the circus that day 3 has become. It’s a good cause, and the provision of nurses provided tangible benefit to a number of women who would be struggling, but gee, I have this feeling that the charity is a behemoth that requires a fair bit of administrative funding. I hope I’m wrong.
From Kevin Gillett at 2:18 pm:
You are right Kev – for those of us around at the time the threat of no salary payment was very real and, as it turned out, it was a close run thing.
Get a load of the NYFNTimes (New York Fake News Times).
Trump nominates the new head of the SEC, who will be arriving from Sullivan and Cromwell. Sullivan and Cromwell are the go to law firm in the US for large corporations looking for commercial legal expertise. It’s the white shoe(iest) of the White Shoe legal firms in the US. BHP and Rio would use these guys.
S&L would obviously have a relationship with … you guessed it…Goldman Sachs.
NYFNTimes is spinning this as a Goldman Sachs conspiracy.
http://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/04/business/dealbook/donald-trump-sec-jay-clayton.html
Appointing this dude means really good stuff for the deregulation side of the economy.
Fooled me once…
Nothing to do with supply.
Here is the story making the news here in Chicago: 4 held in attack broadcast on Facebook that included anti-Trump profanities
The headline doesn’t tell you anything about the true magnitude of cruelty inflicted on a disabled person.
Shorter Mickie Gold Coast.
Thanks for another of your many well thought out comment adjudication’s, MOM.
Two thoughts –
One of the dilemmas of arming up your police is that crims will arm up to even the contest. This leaves the unarmed civilian in an awkward state. ref: Britain pre-IRA vs post-IRA, France pre-invasion versus post-invasion.
One of my marks of civilized society is that policing is NOT performed by military or para-military groups. Look to near north for a few examples.
Rebel
There were never any bounced cheques hanging on store walls for a very simple fucking reason. Banks never did and still don’t return bounced cheques to depositors.
Loan Jihadi is posting fake news.
adjudications… no apost… (I now know how bad spelling sends year 10s up the wall)
Fairfax headline:
“One of Sydney’s largest private school set to close after funding row”
Poor grammar aside, it’s interesting, Fairfax, who are usually anti private schools, seem almost sympathetic. However, there is little of any mention in the headline that the school is Islamic, and far from a ‘funding row’, has misused public funds. Had it been a Catholic school on the other hand…
LOl
Their tricks just aren’t working anymore. The MSM leftie wall is collapsing.
Their reports are online and for 2015, about $10 million out of $14 million is spent directly on care as I read the figures. Given that there are probably lots of government regulations to comply with, some expense on administration is required.
Oh cointreau! Look at the ALP/GRN/LIB combined vote. It still works on the majority of AU voters.
The Guardian can’t help itself:
When I think about ‘bleakness’, I think Clinton, Turnbull and all the other awful left wing types.
I don’t really buy that excuse. In Australia, with all sorts of gun controls and hand-wringy politicians, we had Man Monis who found himself out on bail with murder and rape charges hanging over his head, as well as a history of erratic behaviour like writing nasty letters to the families of defence personnel (not in itself illegal, but hardly an indication of good character)… yet this guy can just find a pump action shotgun off the shelf, including a bag of ammo. How about that?
Of course in this particular case it was appropriate that NSW police shot the guy, but my point is obviously the ability for criminals to obtain weapons is always going to be there, and presumably most of them are willing to use it or they wouldn’t bother being criminals. That’s a fact of life.
Now in Australia police can keep their killing down to a really reasonable level, and there’s very few controversial cases (outside of Victoria, and even those guys only screw up occasionally). So why are the statistics in the USA so much higher? They gun down about 1000 people a year for the entire USA. That would be equivalent to roughly 100 people per year being shot by police in Australia, but our real statistics are tiny compared with that.
Go to most other countries it’s the same, US cops are massively more violent.
Anyone surprised?
Update:
The intellectually disabled man was forced to drink from the toilet before being bound and tortured.
Sickening.
That’s true, Rambler. The big little problem we have here is the ABC acting as the conveyor belt for fake leftwing news. It’s a big problem but would take little to solve it.
Stop funding your fucking enemies, you arseholes!
Until that stops it goes on, however I’m optimistic that what occurred in the US with regards to exposing the lowlife miscreants will happen here. Eventually.
Whitlam showed the way for RGR. We await BS!
To all those Cats who think that Smufti is someone other than Numbers could I simply point out that on the last page alone there are around 45 posts directed at, or about Smufti.
Now whilst we have some pretty good trolls around here there is only one who can can generate that sort of traffic.
Bob is in a class of his own.
Oh, and as far as I can see, no-one has yet laid a glove on him.
It is actually huge JC.
Trump has got all his attack dogs lined up and with him as front man stirring the shit out of the MSM and DNC they will quietly get on with the job.
ABC is believed by only the gullible. How many?
Tel
There’s far more gun related violence in the US than there is here. Chicago alone has seen 700 dead and 4000? injured, as a result of gun violence. Far more cops are shot there than here. If a cop is shot in Australia it’s major news for a month. There used to be advertising posters on the subway walls and in the carriages advertising COP SHOT IF YOU SEE A COP SHOT call 1800copshot. I kid you not.
Crims are trigger happy and so are cops.
My first job at the Bank of NSW in 1972 was “Dishonour Clerk”. Cheques drawn on insufficient funds would go to the Manager for assessment. Usually, it was simply “Present Again” written on the back of the cheque. Sometimes, it would be “Refer to Drawer”, in other words Buckley’s of getting the funds.
The cheques were returned to the poor depositor to either go round the circuit again or paper their wall.
What the banks do these days goodness only knows.
Have you Accepted Bad Checks?
If you’ve received returned checks as a merchant, you may wonder what you can do about people who write bad checks.
For starters, you can still try to collect the money. Try to contact the check writer and request that they send the funds – it may have been an honest mistake.
You can also visit a branch of the bank the check draws on (look for the bank name on the face of the check) and try to cash it. When you visit the bank in person, you may be able to avoid bounced check fees – as you now know, you’re the one who gets dinged when a customer check is returned. Of course, you’ve got better things to do with your time, but this may be your best option.
Ideally, you’ll be at the bank shortly after the check writer has deposited money; the beginning or end of the month might be a good time to try and collect if the person gets paid with direct deposit.
Whether or not you go to a bank branch, you can try to figure out if you’re wasting your time by calling the bank and verifying funds.
If the check writer will not make good on the returned check, you may have to use stronger tactics. For example, you might file a lawsuit against the check writer, and you can send their account to a collections agency (although both of those are probably only cost effective for large checks
Subtract Chicago, NY, LA and Louisiana from the stats. I suspect (haven’t checked) that the figures wouldn’t be too bad.
SA is certainly “progressive”! Let’s see how long it takes for the first cases of sexual abuse.
Add Boston to that list.
Yesterday, the resident contrarian refered to this.
A misdirected virtue signal. But then, aren’t they all?
Uh oh
At the risk of adding to the pile.
The reason “no one lays a glove on him” is because hes a master of spohistory, never taking a firm position or defending any of his statements except in general terms. This allows for the constant “thats not what I meant” and verballing of a typical wakerati, by refusing to make solid claims they cant be proven “wrong”.
Its not big or clever, its a intellectual vacuum that just needs to be scrolled past or told its a piece of vermin.
This is supposed to be a sympathetic Fakefacts puff piece about a dead country shopper, but actually blows the lid off his story by accident.
http://www.theage.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/i-need-you-guys-to-look-after-my-family-sudanese-refugee-faysal-ishak-ahmeds-final-message-20161230-gtjrk4.html
So after much of his family were raped and killed by a militia, he abandoned his wife and baby in Sudan and left for the West. Right.
This is another fraudulent country shopper for whom we should have zero sympathy.
Canberrans will soon have an exciting new number plate slogan for their cars.
Canberra has put its next number plate slogan – and its status as “Australia’s cool capital” – down to a vote, with close to 2,000 suggestions whittled down to a shortlist of ten.
The territory government received 1,875 suggestions for catchphrases when it invited Canberrans to submit their ideas for six weeks from early September. A panel of judges selected ten finalists to put to a vote of Canberra residents.
Voting opened on Thursday on the ACT government website YourSay, which requested voters’ give “a couple of demographics to ensure we are getting votes from a cross section of the Canberra community”.
The final ten are:
Ngunnawal Country
Australia’s meeting place
CBR – an active city
CBR – a city of diversity
CBR – driving the nation
CBR – green and clean
CBR – brilliant possibilities
CBR – for all seasons
Canberra – the bush capital
CBR – Australia’s cool capital
Any cat suggestions?
Canberra: A bigger hive of scum and villany
Canberra: The sucking noise you hear is taxpayers dollars heading to us
Canberra: Wrecking a perfectly good sheep station
Yeah, each city runs its own police and makes its own rules, so inevitably some are much worse than others. People citing USA murder rates as if the place was one homogeneous lump are not being fully honest. And yes I admit I was unfair above to blame US cops as a whole… instead particular cities are really where the blame should come down. Usually there’s a Democrat Mayor involved.
So anyway, if you want to focus on the bad areas in the USA and then focus on the police in those areas, I have no doubt there’s ways they could improve security and at the same time reduce the number of people shot by cops.
Canberra: Supervising you, because we are better than you.
I am so old that I can remember when Their ABC and Fauxfacts would tut tut about the ADF helping Kopussas, because of their record of human rights abuses.
Now Their ABC and Faufacts wring their hands in despair because some SAS “training materials” cause some kind of mental truma to one of those human rights abusers.
Their ABC and Fauxfacts, always reliably against Australia.
As if, Calli.
More race mongering, perpetual victim, grievance industry insiders.
If that’s not distasteful enough, why would they have a Brit?
I doubt Trump even wants a big party at taxpayers expense. I bet he’s itching to just get to the office and get to work.
To whites more than blacks and not in comparison to non-police black violence.
The US is not a nanny state; the cops know they’re up against. They’re always going to make mistakes but by comparison the Lindt Café resolution was terrible: when the police entered it was a debacle: multiple shooters, full metal jacket ammo which went straight through the muslim and ricocheted killing the hostage and wounding another.
This is an astonishing collapse. 40%!
http://manhattancontrarian.com/
JC/Tel
Brain weights (not size)
CBR – first place that should be nuked in 21stC.
Slight edit, if I may:
CBR – Sucking the life out of Australian taxpayers.
We have to conclude that the Left are basically fine with Black Lives Matters kidnapping a disabled white man, beating him and forcing him to drink toilet water. Indeed, at some level they see this as cosmic justice.
Turnbull interviewed by the ABC during the cricket.
He was asked if he had many nick names.
He said other than Mal, he did not have many nick names.
He obviously does not read the Cat 🐱.
Isn’t that just an argument against open borders? I mean with Russia under trade sanctions it creates an environment where they maximize their “diversification and entrepreneurialism” simply because they have no other choice. Admittedly that doesn’t fix up the crony capitalism, although perhaps the rule of law is slowly improving in Russia.
If sanctions were lifted and Russia got their gas pipelines all over the place, then immediately money would flow into that sector and away from all the other industries. Next thing you have resource curse and back to the single product economy. I think the USA did them a big favour by whacking sanctions on them, it’s not only going to backfire politically, but prove an interesting economic point as well.
JC, what is Tesler?
I’ve got 70 year old neighbours telling me to by Tester.
???