We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker.— Ronald Reagan
Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
786 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
How many Black Lives Matter supporters does it take to change a lightbulb?
One, to stick his fist in the socket.
(Black Power).
JC, did you know Gab was a Boltrat? This place is getting weird.
Oooh, I love these ‘getting to know you’ games.
1. Already explained. Scroll up.
2. A pink tee-shirt, a feather boa and black 6 inch stilettos
3. You need to rub you head against the outer thighs of nubile virgins in Cuba. The ones who roll cigars.
4. Attending to family duties, I suspect. Or casing Dunkin’ Donuts.
5. No need to go to all that trouble. These days one merely needs to proclaim one identifies as another race and all is well.
6. Yes. ‘Mate’, ‘dickhead’ etc
7. Try it out on one and get back to me 🙂
Temperature range in Lima, almost a straight equable line.
Poor snoopy. According to the Cat lexicaon, a ‘Boltrat’ is one who has found the Cat via Bolt’s site.
I found Bolt via the Cat.
lexicon, that is.
Sorry to hear that Wivenhoe. It was better then since Whitlam had removed fees not long before. I worked my way through, mines in the long breaks and AAR whenever I could but I only had to support myself.
Page 4! New Fred soon!
I’ve checked out some California real estate; a property roughly equivalent to mine in Melbourne had an annual land tax of $23,000!
Someone actually records how people arrived at a libertarian blog? Spooky.
Ah, the Hungarians in Sydney. Talk about the good, the bad and the ugly (not mutually exclusive categories.)
One thing I love about them, they brought world class bridge to an otherwise intellectually mediocre town. The best bridge players in Australia were the Sydney Hungarians, and they were brilliant. I used to read the bridge columns in the then credible SMH, and these guys were staggeringly good As they proved when they competed in international tournaments.
The tiny postwar Hungarian community in Sydney certainly punched above their weight. The old man worked for one of them in the slot machine business. His employer was not exactly a model of business rectitude, but he made a lot of money and treated the old man well. It was all about loyalty, which was handsomely repaid.
8.If a Boltrat comes to the Cat does that make them a Catrat or a Kitteh?
9.If there is an argument about a Boltrat becoming a Catrat or a Kitteh is it called a Catflap?
10.If I write a song about said argument can I call it a Catrat Catflap Rap?
11.Can someone ask me questions as I have run out.
Too good to leave on the previous page
Lol!
Channel Nein News – fur seal regularly seen in the Richmond/Abbotsford section of the Yarragrad river named ‘Salvatore’ by wildlife crew! 😀
Asked and answered, Riccardo 🙂
“Can you lose your viriginity if you fall?”
Calli,
I started as a trainee auditor at 19. Studied nights at the Doom Lord’s shop.
Never did Commercial Banks but did wield the green pen in stock broking firm, merchant bank, insurance companies. A lot of other industries as well.
Gab, it was interesting times.
Damn! I’m way too slow Gab.
So now ‘in the end it doesn’t matter’? It did, when you raised.
Milo has given conservative principles:
1. Small government.
2. Free speech.
3. Free markets.
Sounds conservative to me. The Republican Party, not so much, especially (1).
Better slow than never 🙂
Showoff!
PS: I have a shopping list for you when you go back, Calli. However, I strongly recommend the spice market in the old souk in Doha, Qatar, en route — out of this world! And Qatar Airways (daily A380 from Syd) has the best tucker in the sky. Yum. #Spacechook.
*Community Service Announcement*
Lights on the tree on for the last time tonight. Tomorrow is Twelfth Night, so all the decking of the halls comes down.
But don’t be sad. The Bard has something for the singletons amongst us – journeys end in lovers meeting. Good luck! ❤️😃
Gab,
12. What is the square root of 739?
13. If I make this face and the wind changes…
14. If I drink a bottle of Gin a day will I aquire Johanna’s grasp of Grammar?
15.Was Ricardo Bosi’s nickname Bosi Boots?
Ha ha ha ha ha!
I started as a trainee auditor at 19.
Damn you and your Scientologist witchcraft!
December 5 1918
We went to Hampton Court. We walked across Bushy Park, and along a raised bank beneath the trees to the river. It was cold, but still. Then we took a tram to Kingston and had tea at Atkinsons, where one may have no more than a single bun. Everything is skimped now. Most of the butcher’s shops are shut; the only open shop was besieged. You can’s buy chocolates, or toffee; flowers cost so much I have to pick leaves instead. We have cards for most foods. The only abundant shop windows are the drapers. Other shops parade tins, or cardboard boxes, doubtless empty. (This is an attempt at the concise, historic style.) I suppose there must be some undisturbed pockets of luxury somewhere still; but the general table is pretty bare. Papers, however, flourish, and by spending sixpence we are supplied with enough to light a week’s fires. Virginia Woolf
Just put your hand up to the screen and I will do a reading.
Even more purverse, the banks returned these unpaid cheques to the depositor- something banks don’t do.
First time. Thoughts? The clown should know better.
JC
Banks never did and still don’t return bounced cheques to depositors.
Again.
Leads one to suggest that he really believes his own drivel. He “believes” it therefore it’s not a lie.
Do yourself a favour and check out some of your local businesses and find out the truth rather than what you believe.
Gab,
16. Is it true that childbirth is the most painful thing ever, except for kneeling on a piece of Lego?
17. Is Denim with a bowtie ever acceptable?
Only for Hoges, Strop, Warrick Cappa, Johnny Farnham and Poida.
“Can you lose your viriginity if you fall?”
Yes.
Especially down some stares.
One of my stares, the “Steel Stimp” has been known to cause involuntary pregnancies in some women.
And when I say some women, I mean my ex-wife.
When we were married.
Once.
I put forward the following proposition:
Australia has a service sector the same size as South Korea. But a secondary sector, including manufacturing only half the size of South Korea.
The reason for this is not because Australians would prefer to make coffees for $18 an hour to making manufactured goods, but because we have been deliberately sabotaged by communists in the guise of unionists, conservationists and social activists.
Thanks to men childbirth is now a pain free bliss ride with a freakishly low death toll.
Weird women are trying to return it to some bizarre ritual of pain and deprivation.
Hint to sheilas: Giving birth isn’t about your fucking journey. It’s about getting a healthy child out safely so it can nuzzle your engorged breasts.
Anne, Q17: I don’t see why not. You’re asking for a friend, right?
In case anyone is wondering Monty named his stare the “Rampant Rake”.