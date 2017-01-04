Liberty Quote
The Rudd government and Gillard governments have extremely impressive records. In fact in 2012 we’ve had the second most pages of legislation passed in Commonwealth parliamentary history, and this is despite a supposedly unworkable hung parliament. … Both Rudd and Gillard are good communicators. Rudd was an excellent communicator with the public and Gillard was better within the parliament and caucus.— Bronwyn Hinz
Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
1,043 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
I do actually. I also use e-pay at times but I make most disbursements by cheque. It helps me keep in touch of what happening with my account. I use cheque for all my parents expenses too.
Not a bad idea Beery. I’ve often toyed with something similar.
The concept is and old English custom, with up to 5 birds.
Quail, Pigeon, Chook, Pheasant, Duck, and other variations.
Shoving the whole thing into a swine, or a hogget inside a pig, or something, isn’t a bad idea at all.
Thanks for the lateral thought. I’ll work on it.
Aha!
I am now calling Bolta’s website a Bolthole.
Genius.
Someone trademark it for me please.
Wow, riff raff seems to have hit a nerve. It wasn’t intentional at all. 🙂
Mmyes Salvo. I use cheques for business and personal use, but rarely.
Please list the advantages of paying by cheque. Sometimes I have used a cheque out of spite.
The functions that cheques had that were desirable can be done otherwise by EFT or EFTPOS.
The only real advantage a cheque has is that it can be used to direct a specific payment where cash would be used but is considered untrustworthy and EFT is not convenient.
People (pretty much) don’t use cheques anymore.
This is the most racist comment I have ever read in the last five minutes.
How dare you??!!!
And I still get cheques.
I like to think of myself as a person.
Also as Iron Man or Crazy Bald Jesus, but mainly a person.
Use of the term indicates are remarkable degree of self-awareness by your subconscious.
Is this a serious question?
Where do you live, the freakin’ CBD of New York or somewhere?
Please list the advantages of paying by cheque.
If you are paying a lawyer you can annoy them.
I don’t want to cast aspersions on people here I respect, but on the occasions I read Bolt’s comments threads, dominated by Leftist/Islamist trolls, I was not impressed with the quality of right-wing counter-punching at all. Perhaps it was due to moderators thumbing the scale in favour of “Talal” “TonyN” and other ludicrous personalities who would last about 5 minutes over here, or perhaps it’s because Bolt’s readers on the whole are not that bright.
This place is where knife-fighting skills are made and refined, in a way I have not seen on any other forum.
In my job I often hand out cheques to people, although the corporate finance experts decided that we must only do direct debit from now on. They came to see us when we refused to cooperate. The look on their faces when we listed the all the reasons our particular clientele would occasionally prefer cheque to direct debit was instructive. Basically the precious petals had never been out of the city/ been short for cash/more than three kms from a bank or autoteller in their lives/never had the bank ‘managing’ them/or had to answer to a she who must be obeyed financial manager. In some places the pub is the only place to process the cheque too.
I have to go through this process to be able to keep writing cheques at least a couple of times a year.
Cheques are still used in rural Australia – it’s a couple of years ago, now, but I got the last supplies of wheat fungicide in Western Australia, by offering payment by bank cheque. (I didn’t have an account with the supplier)
Holy crap. Apparently Fox offered MeAgain Kelly $100m over 4 years and she negged it.
I hate getting cheques myself.
Cars! Arky has returned the thread to its true mission.
Boys toys. Arky, meet Hairy. Hairy, meet Arky.
I am off to bed. God knows what time it is in Canada, but it’s bedtime here.
I would have thought you’d support it, Baz. That way the blog could be better split with people focusing more on what they like to write and read . That way you could pubble away for most of the day on the open thread, military history away to your hearts content, Mickie could explain how much he hates w*gs and how he’d love to deport the ball and chain. Rooster could talk about his exciting and fascinating trip to Canberra with the travel time listening intently to Ray Hadley and Neil Mitchell. Hissing hippo could stand at the gate and hiss at everyone as they ran in. I think it would work well and reduce friction.
What’s the point of a non-negotiable cheque if there is no bank?
You realise the pubs have ATMs as well?
Dot blows his cover as a know-all by demonstrating he’s never set foot in the bush:
Dot has been into a few CBD pubs & noticed an ATM.
And the ATO. Every quarter they get a cheque. I’ve had a letter pleading for direct payment, as they explain it’s easier. But it’s not easier for me because I know some fat useless fuck has to send it to the RBA causing more work.
Isn’t the point of an open thread being able to crap on about any shit that pops into people’s heads?
Dedicated threads on specific items on a specific economic topic are better than a general economics thread. It wouldn’t work because too many complex issues.
Anyway, I seem to recall there was a general fake marriage thread at one stage and another focussed on some other topic. The comments just spilled dover on to the open threads as well anyway. Waste of time.
People get confused enough about what thread they are on often enough anyway to risk making it more complicated. Not mentioning any names of course.
Snicker.
You are living in the world of an ABC period drama Savlo. I was travelling through the back road between Dubbo and Quirindi about 11 years ago and the pub there had an ATM.
Entrop, on other matters, some time ago you & (I forget who – it’ll come to me) advised me some pub was too expensive, or overpriced, or something.
Anyways, I see now it has been sold, quite some months ago apparently.
If you’re calling Dubbo to Quirindi a “back road” you’ve really no idea.
Ent
It may not work but there’s a chance it could. It may also help flip the blog back to how it used to work. It’s now 70% facebooking whereas in the old days it was about 30%. It’s reversed. Test it. Do a count of what you reckon are the worthwhile comments on this thread.
That’s enough outbacking, dot.
I will spell a few things out for you dot with an example.
Picture this: You are in such dire financial straits that the bank controls every single cent you have. They own you and you, a chap who might have been running an enterprise with a turnover in the millions has to ask some greasy arsewipe manager half your age permission to buy anything, and the bank gets first dibs at any income you may receive, say by direct debit.
If you get sent a cheque you can trot down to the local pub when everybody knows your name, sign the back of the cheque and the publican looks after you. The bank will never know.
IIRC I visited Binnaway. It isn’t on the main road. Neither is Coolah. I’m not going to argue with someone who lives in another state as to what NSW is “really” like.
Why not open an account at another bank, Ent?
I did?
You’re being a bad widdle boy. Remember I was arguing that Salvo’s insistence to prosecute every bad cheque as fraud was over the top. I’m not going to say cheques are great because they allow you to dodge creditors.
Oh boy oh boy.
This “expert” never has been around.
JC Morrison esq: That was one of those times it is better to be silent & thought a [whatever] than to open your mouth & prove you’re a fool.
Please trot out your rationale for that statement.
Don’t ever practice law boyo, not if you’re that bad at reading for comprehension.
They could I suppose JC. Unless they have burnt bridges there too. Besides, in some sectors of the economy it isn possible. Everyone knows everyone.
Our default is direct debit. But we will pay by cheque if asked, no questions about why. It is none of our business. It is in decline, probably about five percent at the moment.
Did a long prac at Coolah, had a great time. You would be surprised at the traffic that road carries, especially to Binnaway via the “black stump”, lots and lots of grey nomads heading from Dubbo to Coona.
That’s possibly true, Baz. I’ve never had to figure out how to finagle money around. You of course being the expert – as the resident loan jihadi- do, you clown.
You can open an account at another bank without much fuss if there’s no request for credit involved, but you wouldn’t know this, right?
Entrop: Folks who’re running multi-million dollar enterprises, but are in the grip of a stock mortgage, or bank is pulling their strings, and are having to put an airtight legal case in writing to some beta arsehole in an office just to be allowed to buy a tin of jam, would be in a very dire situation were they to even be suspected of having an undeclared bank account.
true
Here’s one for the gun folk.
Where’s Smufti?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/04/chicago-store-clerk-wrestles-gun-away-shoots-two-robbery-suspects/
hence we do a cheque for them no questions asked.
I think there is really only one new thread needed here.
A Fake News Thread.
It would be glorious.
JC,
How about a thread where you could just repeat insults and your lies ? Would be easier for you to keep track of them. Oh sorry my bad, it’s not a lie if you believe it to be true, especially if you repeat it enough despite constantly being unable to produce your evidence to back it up.
Taken your pills yet ? You will need your strength as still another couple of hours of posting for you. What a sad life you lead.
Night night, liar.
JC Morrison: Free tip, don’t make any more comments about transaction banking. You know jack shit.
About now you should present Goldman Sachs Sydney office as “proof” that people don’t need cheques, or do need them, or can open a Christmas club account, or something.
You’re the one who keeps on blowing their cover as “banking expert”.
Tell us some more………