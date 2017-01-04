Liberty Quote
Nobody can be a great economist who is only an economist—and I am even tempted to add that the economist who is only an economist is likely to become a nuisance if not a positive danger.— Friedrich von Hayek
Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
FIFY
– Glen Reynolds
Pay that one…
Immediately after The Donald takes the Oath of Office, the big screens need to cut to video of flights of Reaper drones flying out with full loads of Hellfires. Motto: “you can run, but you cannot hide !”
Next, Obama will introduce a non-retrospective resolution to the UNSC declaring drone strikes a war crime.
How does anyone buy an 800,000 unit on the Gold Coast on impulse as Sussan Ley and her hubby did whilst she was on government business with husband accompanying her.
They apparently had no idea they were going to buy the unit. Just an impulse and hubby just happened to be with her, she claims.
Labor would be correct to say she should resign.
Phish-toss pish-tosh.
Clearly, liberating his brothers is hugely important to Obama. This revolting man has done everything humanly possible to destroy Israel, empower Iran and bolster Islamic terrorism in his final days in office.
Every aspect of this must be documented in the minutest of details. The ensuing report should be released for the public to view and then form the foundation of Trumps campaign for a 2nd term- Democrat Treason and Betrayal. Not only have the Democrats been found betraying their own ( Sanders emails) they have clearly betrayed their own citizens by promoting and enabling terrorists and terrorism. Obama must be well remembered forever for the full scope of his ignominy.
Trump controls the weather now?
The leadership of the CIA , like every other US institution, are nothing more than Obama appointed political hacks. Dross awaiting the cleanup by Trump’s new broom.
Who cares that Ley and her husband bought a property while on official business?
It’s no different to visiting an art gallery or going to a restaurant while on official business.
It’s her money.
Agreed. Ley should be punished for many other reasons.
Indeed, CL.
Anyone else irked by the loading of the updated Fairfax websites? Since that diseased company introduced its new video player, my cursor hangs and the page jumps about while the loading goes on. A simple click on the ‘don’t play’ button doesn’t seem to work too well, so half way through reading whatever drek the Fairfax unit of FMIC is publishing, the bloody videos start booming out.
Just curious (and because I always enjoy the latest symptoms of decay and imminent demise at that unsupervised J-schoolers’ creche.)
The claim made by “intelligence” chiefs – who, by the way, were too stupid and incompetent to counter Russian hacking in the first place, just as they were too stupid and incompetent to prevent three terrorist attacks on home soil in the Obama years; men so stupid and incompetent that they ‘lost’ the wife of the San Bernardino killer – thei claim that Vladimir Putin personally ordered the hacks on the DNC is, out and out, a lie.
That cannot possibly know what if anything Putin personally ordered.
They have no evidence whatsoever for this claim.
I must confess I’m seeing a great deal of the “politics of envy” about this case – if the trip was in accordance with parliamentary guidelines, what’s the problem? What’s the cutoff point? Not allowed to buy a car, or, as CL says, visit the art gallery.
+1
tailgunner,
If you want to see barbaric USA black on white crime then have a scroll through this site because you will find that the latest Chicago hate crime is pretty tame.
http://stuffblackpeopledontlike.blogspot.com/
I notice that Channel Nein referred to Ley going on a “voter funded” trip.
Bloody hell. We are going to need so much piano wire.
Nearly every news (lower case, not referring to News) site is crap. They are packed full of crap noone wants to look at and have videos that auto play and now, annoyingly, can jump around on the page.
Ley’s trip to the Gold Coast was complete bullshit. She visited some unknown patients at a hospital for a couple of minutes and the spent the rest of the trip purchasing a property and mooching.
She and her husband charged the trip and hotel to us.
I would have no problem shooting her and burning all her possessions in the town square. Thieving bitch.
Ms Ley claimed travel allowance entitlrments etc for her husband on the trip. And also claimed the taxi fare of $90 to the solicitor to sign the deal!
How did they arrange finance etc if it was an impulse purchase that afternoon?
According to the ABC, Susan Ley has questions to answer.
According to the ABC, Craig Thompson didn’t have questions to answer.
Listen to this envy-peddling imbecile:
The same way I organized finance for buying what was intended to be our retirement home virtually on impulse? Strapped it up to an already existing margin loan?
May have been Ace of Spades, can’t remember, but someone made the point that last year the Chinese are supposedly proven to have hacked and stolen the records of thousands of defense/military personnel from OPM (Office of Personnel Management) and Obama did nothing yet when the DNC is hacked it is cause for retaliation against Russia!
Its a good thing we dont have selective news reporting classified as “fake news”.
Try this heading for the 4 thugs attacking the autistic bloke.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/05/facebook-live-beating-anti-donald-trump
Four suspects charged with hate crimes over beating in Facebook Live video
Suspects in Chicago face charges of hate crimes, kidnapping, battery and burglary after video appeared to show them attacking a man and protesting Trump
Shouldn’t the real question be, what’s a woman doing owning property?
That needs to be looked at come the revolution, as the same time we review women voting.
Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 4h4 hours ago
The truth about how #BlackLivesMatter is a violent, racist hate group.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJHvppVEBTY
HCT holsta
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170106/pdf/43f5dn27yq98q8.pdf
Suger that is not sugar.Has HCT got a non-porkasaurus creating sugar?.
Not a big watcher of this, but these sort of things that can be marketed to the emotionally reactive can be interesting. If you want to drink something that is zero calorie, water still works [and is massively profitable in bottles]
Has the satisfaction in the mouth of sugar without the flabby arse though, will watch this .
Putin is no angel and Russia is no beacon but, truth is, the left hates Putin and Russia nowadays because 1) Russia resists and disparages the left’s new cultural agenda; 2) Russia stood alone fighting Obama’s beloved ISIS and knocked the living crap out of it; and 3) Russia pays no attention whatsoever to Brussels.
Bronnie’s helicopter flights hadn’t blown up Bronnie’s career at the time Sus and hubby were jetting around property shopping on the taxpayers’ coin. One gathers that, other than the most hopeless dim bulbs warming the benches in the Coalition, the rest of them have learned to be a bit more discreet in pissing other peoples’ money up against the wall since then.
Sus being Bronnied career-wise will be a timely reminder for the rest of them to check their holiday season expense claims.
The Party that gave us Craig Thompson and Tony Burke? Looking for a resignation, a by – election, a hung Parliament, and Wee William as Prime Minister? Anyone know if New Zealand will accept asylum seekers from Australia?
No, they hate Russia because the Russians escaped communism.
Simple as that.
I wonder how many interstate pollies organised to have meetings in Sydney this week to coincide with the test match.
You don’t even need a visa.
CL saidAmerica’s most powerful transexual, Lindsey Graham, wants to “throw a rock” at Vladimir Putin.
Go ahead.
Join that nation of cow cockies, sheep shaggers, nuclear free wankers and perverts.
I escaped and ain’t going back.
As opposed to a nation of champagne socialists and rabid Greens?
PHON over here (in WA) has quite rightly started receiving very negative press reports given the (very public) brawls (usually in front of court houses) from soon to be ex Senator Culleton.
One editorial described voting or joining it as ” a lucky dip into the unknown”
My experience so far with them makes that statement resonably accurate.
You don’t have to settle for six weeks after any housing purchase, just cough up the ten percent on exchange or auction. If you have other assets and a substantial income and employment you can easily arrange finance later if you need it or just transfer the assets if they are cash holdings. When I first knew Hairy we bought an Elizabeth Bay apartment as an investment, small but useful with harbour views, on spec one afternoon. It made us money after only a few years. We hadn’t intended buying that weekend, but the auction was there and we put our hand up. No stress, no bother, no time spent on it, so lay off this woman and her purchase. Taxi to solicitor is personal expenditure though. Not even personally deductable until put in as a cost of sale when selling. You might get away with that if desperate to reduce the capital gains tax payable. Might not too.
I also purchased a Gold Coast investment apartment without Hairy even seeing it. Did it with his telephone authority and documents scanned online. Got out of Queensland on that when Pallachook came into power. The already high levels of red tape on apartments was only going to increase. As it has. My work on the OC had retrieved the property from immanent decline, and we caught a brief market blip, so did well there too.
I guess although fairly small scale in the scheme of things (we’ve had around five investment properties, basically for the tax advantages given Hairy’s income) we are fairly experienced at picking winners. I bring some talents to the table there. Some people have absolute chains of investment properties: sitting pretty for a fall at sometime imho with too much leverage and it gets awfully difficult to manage them, as agents only do part of the job of supervising things. We won’t go near Owners Corp properties (apartments) ever again. Far too much trouble, you either end up in fights over nonsense with idiot owners or find yourself running the OC show (my fate in Queensland; you are not at all what we expected, said one amused agent until I showed my mettle) because no-one else bothers.
It’s her money.
It’s not the spending of her money that is in question but the spending of our money.
Official business was in Brisbane, then she visited the Gold Coast apparently on her own time but our dime.
If that was within the rules then it shouldn’t be now, particularly at a time when the government is sending pensioners who do a bit of work on the side and working families with children who receive family tax benefit with letters of demand for paltry amounts because their income estimates were slightly out for one year.
If it was within the rules then she should not resign, and granted it was two years ago, but Turnbull should read the riot act to the party room just as Abbott did. Mooching off the tax payer is stupid politically in our present context of budgetary woes.
WIKILEAKS Responds to DNI Director Clapper and Senate Attacks
Are Obama’s top 3 intel chiefs trustworthy?
Rice: https://t.co/9vCWxUQA8S
Clapper: https://t.co/3gYSzBzzd9
Brennan:https://t.co/oQJoPK1pD6
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 5, 2017
Yeah, right. The Minister for Health, who hails from down Albury way, travels to Brisbane to announce unspecified health funding to some unspecified group, at some kind of unspecified meeting. She then travels to the Gold Coast to address a meeting of unspecified “local health stakeholders” about unspecified matters, presumably to do with health.
Ms Ley is from Albury, and has been invited to an unspecified “do” in Sydney on Friday night, together with her partner. It is not known whether this event happens before traveling to QLD, or on the way home. However, because hubby has been invited to attend the do in Sydney, he gets to accompany the Minister for Health for the whole round trip – Albury to Sydney, Sydney to Brisbane, Brisbane to Gold Coast, Gold Coast to Brisbane, Brisbane to Sydney, Sydney to Albury, all at taxpayer’s expense.
And that, boys and girls, is how Mr and Mrs Ley ended up being together to “impulsively” buy a nearly million dollar apartment on the Gold Coast.
You’re right, Zulu. Just like going to the art gallery.
Anybody suggesting otherwise is just plain envious.
My experience so far with them makes that statement resonably accurate.
Hanson’s destiny is to be brought down by those around her; she just attracts too many nutters (not you, custard!).
Her value lies in how much disruption she can bring about before the inevitable happens.
Just usual for Dems.
Tax eaters win $55mill Powerball.
http://www.smh.com.au/queensland/powerball-win-department-of-education-workers-share-in-55m-20170106-gtmwew.html
My 4 year old could out debate anyone.
Sounds like you need Stimpys babysitting services.
The results speak for themselves.
WINNING! GOP will DEFUND Planned Parenthood! (VIDEO)
AND
Top Black Celebrity: Planned Parenthood Founder Wanted to Exterminate Negro Race
My 4 year old could out debate anyone.
Sounds like you need Stimpys babysitting services.
The results speak for themselves.
Stimpys right, the last couple of kids he sat havent been capable of speech weeks after the event…
I am rather of the view that if you have chosen well and are making money in the process of property investment then you shouldn’t need to make petty claims against the tax office or anyone else for per diems or taxis and the like, although the usual deductions for depreciation, interest paid and airfares for yearly inspections by the owner should still apply.
I think similarly that politicos on reasonable incomes should cough up themselves for small and possibly questionnable expenses incurred during what might be seen as basically an R and R trip. They can afford to do so, and to tip generously while they are about it.
Petty meanness and entitlement finessing in people who are well off is abhorant behaviour.
Bricks and mortar cement sentiment?