Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017

  1. wivenhoe
    #2253708, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Once a happy mayfly sat on her meniscus,
    watching the slime get washed to the sea,
    and she said ,YES, get that slime away from me,
    as I sit here watching , resting on my knee.

    Not the best, but I tried.

  2. DrBeauGan
    #2253709, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Once a camp Mayfly, jolly on the meniscus
    Under the shade of a flaming hibiscus

    Along came a jumbuk who shaved off his whiskus,
    And waltzed ’til it looked he might very well riskus
    Delicate bits of anatomy.

    Sorry. I must be pisscus.

  3. jupes
    #2253710, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The future of women’s sports:

    It won’t last.

    One year tops till sportswomen say enough is enough.

  4. Gab
    #2253713, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    “Ms. Bearden, who identifies as a woman, said the win is “absolutely huge” for transgender people who wish to compete against athletes of the same gender identity.”

    LOL That’s really quite funny! So a bloke wins a sheila’s bike race and no leftard can say anything about it because he “identifies” as a female! Way to box yourselves into a corner.

    It’s not satire is it? LOL It’s real? Hahahahahahahaha! Made my day.

  5. Rev. Archibald
    #2253714, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Denise
    #2253586, posted on January 6, 2017 at 2:26 pm
    Archibald those children are being prepared to face their sexual assailants in court. [email protected] who dress up in police gear before making videos so that when children later see people in uniform they freeze.

    ..
    Very good. God bless you then.
    ..

    .

    Don’t be more stupid than you need to be.

    ..
    Your original comment made no mention of any of that, so not a case of stupidity, simply a case of not being a bloody mind reader.
    Keep a civil tongue in your mouth.
    I had a penpal called Denise as a youngster, so I have until now cut you slack out of a silly sentimentality.
    Don’t push it too far though.

  6. Caveman
    #2253715, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    The future of women’s sports
    Is when they become men.

    Its not that far away according to the rainbow.

    Yeah have a go at the fuk up with my itallics.

  7. wivenhoe
    #2253716, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Yeah have a go at the fuk up with my itallics.

    You will not get the “have a go” from me, Caveman, I did exactly the same recently. Being nice folks as they are on this blog, they allowed it to pass.

  8. Snoopy
    #2253717, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    “Ms. Bearden, who identifies as a woman, said the win is “absolutely huge” for transgender people who wish to compete against athletes of the same gender identity.”

    The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are going to be “absolutely huge”.

  9. Rev. Archibald
    #2253719, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    PS, Denise, if I can help out financially with your endeavours get in touch via e- mail.
    You may request my contact from Sinc.

  10. Rev. Archibald
    #2253720, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Or simply post account details here for all Cats, if applicable.

  11. Caveman
    #2253721, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    “have a go”

    Thanks wivenhoe.

    It was a reverse meaning as to my fuk up , not like “why dont you have a go at me..fuk up”

  12. Baldrick
    #2253724, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    The future of women’s sports …

    Still the best women’s sporting headline of 2016:
    Australian women’s football team Matildas thumped 7-0 by Newcastle Jets under-15 boys team.

  13. cohenite
    #2253726, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Obama to release more Guantanomo prisoners in defiance of Trump.

    President Obama has ignored calls by Donald Trump to halt the transfer of the 59 remaining prisoners from Guantanamo Bay and plans to release a third of them before he leaves office.

    The White House aims to free up to 19 detainees by January 20 – four were transferred to the Saudi Arabian authorities this week. The detention centre on Cuba held 242 people when Mr Obama took office in 2009.

    The prisoners who will remain face military charges or are deemed too dangerous to transfer. The White House did not disclose the identities of the four prisoners transferred to Riyadh. “We do not comment on the progress of individual detainee transfers until they are completed,” a spokesman said.

    Mr Obama campaigned in 2008 on a promise to close the prison, which is located on a US naval base in southeastern Cuba, and which he called a recruiting tool for extremists. It has been controversial since it was opened in 2002 by President Bush Jr because of its extrajudicial practices and alleged use of torture.

    Mr Trump has vowed to keep the prison open and “load it up with some bad dudes”. He tweeted on Tuesday: “There should be no further releases from Gitmo. These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back on to the battlefield.”

    What a slimebag Obama is.

  14. Top Ender
    #2253733, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Blokes – enrol in women’s Olympics sports now – imagine that gold on your mantelpiece!

    Ladies – demand your right to enter any blokes team. Why not try “male only shooting”? They will be so surprised you will be guaranteed a place.

    Of course, if you have a firearm like this it helps.

  15. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2253735, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    What rhymes best with meniscus is proboscis. If you pronounce it probiscis.

    Had I but worlds enough and time …. I could do something with that. 🙂

  16. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2253736, posted on January 6, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Or probiscus.
    Pronunciation is everything, as parts of Shakespeare’s rhymes demonstrate as we torture them into place today.

  18. jupes
    #2253745, posted on January 6, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Australian women’s football team Matildas thumped 7-0 by Newcastle Jets under-15 boys team.

    Let that sink in. The very best women soccer players in Australia thumped by 14 yr old boys from a small regional city.

    But hey, let’s have women in the infantry. What did Obama say the other day?

    Joe Biden and I know that women are as least as strong as men …

    Too. Stupid. To. Survive.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2253746, posted on January 6, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    The future of women’s sports …

    Oil, bikinis, over sized boxing gloves.

  20. Mark from Melbourne
    #2253747, posted on January 6, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    The shakedown was orchestrated to provide cover for a poor opinion poll and to sell newspapers.

    Quite so. Disgraceful misuse of power.

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2253749, posted on January 6, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Ms. Bearden, who identifies as a woman

    Someone needs to identify as this fellas psychiatrist and lock him up.

  22. cohenite
    #2253750, posted on January 6, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Some women’s sports are OK.

  23. Jessie
    #2253751, posted on January 6, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Further more King Koala, and happy to be corrected

    The march through the institutions AND ?western altruism are far more likely explanations than direct funds to ISIS. Included in this march is Local Government. But where the UN?

    And forcibly seated en-masse prior to signing employment contracts to listen to dribble of cultural, EEO and its variants by contracted consultants in both private and public institutions. Sort of like some visa acceptable organised tourism ventures really.

    $$ and other palm-means are needed to ‘assimilate’, educate and place suitable candidates into each and every institution and NGO under EEO.

    From here within each and every of these Australian institutions the final rot (verb) proceeds as the amalgamated process:
    undermining of all statistics and reporting (falsified and/or developed invalid data classifications and descriptors) aka metadata and all its genealogical downstream DNA;
    informing the public and government $/policy response;
    extensive media outputs inc to private/public investors;
    auditing credentialed and legislated to include culture/social* (IIRC etc etc);
    various parallel arguments with appropriate data collections (cultural/ethnic identifying, burkas, violence, lack of literacy/numeracy, alcohol or such state/national security concerns);
    etc;
    deviating from the prime direction, that of undermining and/or having inclusion to Sovereignty matters of Property and Law. Not Lore.

    This is BIG work. And takes some years before being accepted into various legislature. Pages upon pages.

    I accept that Centrelink was unable to deal with polygyny and welfare payments in both Islamic and Aboriginal arenas. We are perhaps now seeing education and health in its naked state? Governance and security yet to come? Many attempts on Law and Property.

    * Environmental and/or Social Impact Studies and must-have employment training must be completed by new recruits and in some instances up-dated yearly-biennially, eg mining etc etc etc. And usually done by the burgeoning ‘educated’ geo or cultural specific groups.
    Eg amongst many many others Jajirdi Consultants who also delivered x-cultural education/mandates to

    Newmont Australia, Santos, ERA/Riotinto and Solar Systems, local Aboriginal and community service organizations, including The Central Land Council, Central Australian Aboriginal Legal Aid Service and Ngaanyatjarra Council, several schools, government and private, local and interstate, the Joint Defence Facility Pine Gap, the Netherlands based Bernard van Leer Foundation and the Earth Sciences Dept of Schippensberg University, Pennsylvania, USA.

    The economic with the cultural (?different but same?) almost converges Janganpa manu Jajirdi’ 1998 (Possum and Native Cat Dreaming)

  24. wivenhoe
    #2253753, posted on January 6, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Oh, come on, IT, finally somebody is giving the “ladies” what they say they want, good luck, I say.

