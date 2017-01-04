Liberty Quote
Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
1,524 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
Once a happy mayfly sat on her meniscus,
watching the slime get washed to the sea,
and she said ,YES, get that slime away from me,
as I sit here watching , resting on my knee.
Not the best, but I tried.
Along came a jumbuk who shaved off his whiskus,
And waltzed ’til it looked he might very well riskus
Delicate bits of anatomy.
Sorry. I must be pisscus.
It won’t last.
One year tops till sportswomen say enough is enough.
LOL That’s really quite funny! So a bloke wins a sheila’s bike race and no leftard can say anything about it because he “identifies” as a female! Way to box yourselves into a corner.
It’s not satire is it? LOL It’s real? Hahahahahahahaha! Made my day.
..
Very good. God bless you then.
..
.
..
Your original comment made no mention of any of that, so not a case of stupidity, simply a case of not being a bloody mind reader.
Keep a civil tongue in your mouth.
I had a penpal called Denise as a youngster, so I have until now cut you slack out of a silly sentimentality.
Don’t push it too far though.
The future of women’s sports
Is when they become men.
Its not that far away according to the rainbow.
Yeah have a go at the fuk up with my itallics.
Yeah have a go at the fuk up with my itallics.
You will not get the “have a go” from me, Caveman, I did exactly the same recently. Being nice folks as they are on this blog, they allowed it to pass.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are going to be “absolutely huge”.
PS, Denise, if I can help out financially with your endeavours get in touch via e- mail.
You may request my contact from Sinc.
Or simply post account details here for all Cats, if applicable.
“have a go”
Thanks wivenhoe.
It was a reverse meaning as to my fuk up , not like “why dont you have a go at me..fuk up”
Still the best women’s sporting headline of 2016:
Australian women’s football team Matildas thumped 7-0 by Newcastle Jets under-15 boys team.
Obama to release more Guantanomo prisoners in defiance of Trump.
What a slimebag Obama is.
Blokes – enrol in women’s Olympics sports now – imagine that gold on your mantelpiece!
Ladies – demand your right to enter any blokes team. Why not try “male only shooting”? They will be so surprised you will be guaranteed a place.
Of course, if you have a firearm like this it helps.
What rhymes best with meniscus is proboscis. If you pronounce it probiscis.
Had I but worlds enough and time …. I could do something with that. 🙂
Or probiscus.
Pronunciation is everything, as parts of Shakespeare’s rhymes demonstrate as we torture them into place today.
Colossus.
Let that sink in. The very best women soccer players in Australia thumped by 14 yr old boys from a small regional city.
But hey, let’s have women in the infantry. What did Obama say the other day?
Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
Oil, bikinis, over sized boxing gloves.
Quite so. Disgraceful misuse of power.
Someone needs to identify as this fellas psychiatrist and lock him up.
Some women’s sports are OK.
Further more King Koala, and happy to be corrected
The march through the institutions AND ?western altruism are far more likely explanations than direct funds to ISIS. Included in this march is Local Government. But where the UN?
And forcibly seated en-masse prior to signing employment contracts to listen to dribble of cultural, EEO and its variants by contracted consultants in both private and public institutions. Sort of like some visa acceptable organised tourism ventures really.
$$ and other palm-means are needed to ‘assimilate’, educate and place suitable candidates into each and every institution and NGO under EEO.
From here within each and every of these Australian institutions the final rot (verb) proceeds as the amalgamated process:
undermining of all statistics and reporting (falsified and/or developed invalid data classifications and descriptors) aka metadata and all its genealogical downstream DNA;
informing the public and government $/policy response;
extensive media outputs inc to private/public investors;
auditing credentialed and legislated to include culture/social* (IIRC etc etc);
various parallel arguments with appropriate data collections (cultural/ethnic identifying, burkas, violence, lack of literacy/numeracy, alcohol or such state/national security concerns);
etc;
deviating from the prime direction, that of undermining and/or having inclusion to Sovereignty matters of Property and Law. Not Lore.
This is BIG work. And takes some years before being accepted into various legislature. Pages upon pages.
I accept that Centrelink was unable to deal with polygyny and welfare payments in both Islamic and Aboriginal arenas. We are perhaps now seeing education and health in its naked state? Governance and security yet to come? Many attempts on Law and Property.
* Environmental and/or Social Impact Studies and must-have employment training must be completed by new recruits and in some instances up-dated yearly-biennially, eg mining etc etc etc. And usually done by the burgeoning ‘educated’ geo or cultural specific groups.
Eg amongst many many others Jajirdi Consultants who also delivered x-cultural education/mandates to
The economic with the cultural (?different but same?) almost converges Janganpa manu Jajirdi’ 1998 (Possum and Native Cat Dreaming)
Oh, come on, IT, finally somebody is giving the “ladies” what they say they want, good luck, I say.