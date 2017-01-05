AGL is not a charity or government department

Now I’m no fan of AGL – it is mainly a green rent-seeker these days determined to make a buck by pretending to go along with the climate change story while seeking out the most profitable (and guaranteed) ways of fleecing electricity consumers and taxpayers.

(No longer content with the RET, these green rent-seekers are now seeking the mother of all subsidies by urging state governments to conduct reverse auctions on contract for differences, which is just a cute way of distributing taxpayer money to electricity companies using renewable energy on a guaranteed basis with extremely high coupon rates.

Watch Victoria, in particular, as the Andrews government uses reverse auctions to distribute cash to renewable energy companies (in which industry super funds are heavily invested) all the time arguing efficiency and sustainability (my arse).)

But having said that, it is not the role of AGL to prop up the Alcoa aluminium smelter in Portland. For that matter, it was indefensible that electricity should have been subsidised to the smelter for two decades – it was just a case of blatant industry protection that would eventually end. Mind you, it is not the fault of the workers at the smelter and the longer the subsidy continued, the greater the adjustment costs of a closure of the smelter.

The timing of the end of the subsidy could not be worse as the impact of crazy green interventions on electricity prices really begins to kick in and the Hazelwood brown coal fired power station is about to close.

But industry minister, Greg Hunt, is completely off his trolley when he says: “I think it would be unthinkable for a major electricity company to consciously and deliberately force 2000 workers out of a job.”

It is not the role of AGL to do anything other than to act in the best interests of its shareholders and to do otherwise potentially violates the Corporations Act. (Officers and directors must act in the best interests of the company and shareholders.)

The idea that AGL would cut Alcoa a special electricity deal is completely fanciful; it also begs the question whether AGL would seek to recoup the poor return from the deal by charging other customers more.

You really wonder about the Turnbull government when you have numpties like Hunt making such a fatuous remark.

(In terms of the future of Portland, Boyne Island and other aluminium smelters in Australia, the outlook is grim. Smelters are being build in the west of China with cost of production half or less what is obtainable here. It is really only a matter of time, although the green energy policies will have hastened the demise of these smelters. But of course this is really what the Greens and Labor and probably the Liberals really want. We will easily meet out emissions reduction target by the process of deindustrialisation.)