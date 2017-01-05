Judith Curry the latest casualty in the climate wars

Just as a breath of fresh air on the climate front is approaching in Washington DC, Judith Curry has bailed out of Georgia Tech.
A deciding factor was that I no longer know what to say to students and postdocs regarding how to navigate the CRAZINESS in the field of climate science. Research and other professional activities are professionally rewarded only if they are channeled in certain directions approved by a politicized academic establishment — funding, ease of getting your papers published, getting hired in prestigious positions, appointments to prestigious committees and boards, professional recognition, etc.
Her announcement. Her new venture.
The story on Powerline.
Science is settled! Dissenters shut up!
I wish her well in her new venture. She may well have more power and influence in her new chosen path, all things going well, as industry can more readily throw their weight behind her.
Good riddance – it must have been getting crowded sitting on the fence anyway.
I don’t see how she is a casualty of climate wars. From my reading, she left her university job largely for financial reasons, and is now moving into consulting (more freedom to say what you want anyone?).
Everything else she whinges about pretty much applies in every field of research (every field has views counter to the mainstream that don’t attract as much funding or are harder to get papers published). Nothing to see here. Just another bitter ageing academic.
What memoryvault said. +1
Curry suffers a bad case of what often touches our beloved BoN has, she assumes that the datasets have not been fiddled.
If I happened to stumble across the her new enterprise on the net (http://www.cfanclimate.net/), first impressions would make me think it’s another lefty #climatechange propaganda site.
Quoting from her blog:
No further reason/s necessary.
The CAGW scammers cannot tolerate the slightest criticism, that in itself should tell you this is a religion and not science. It also tells you that they fully understand how weak their intellectual position is.
The point is that all honest science gives every answer with TWO equally important components:
[1] the measurement you have made
[2] the error in your measurement and clear understanding of uncertainty encountered.
If you meet someone delivering [1] without also delivering item [2] then this person is not a scientist, what they are delivering is useless bullshit.
In situations were the measurement is small (e.g. less than 1 degree per century of warming) and there are errors in the measurement of a similar magnitude to the measurement itself, then the correct thing to do is sit on the fence. Yes, we have a measurement of warming, but within that measurement are significant sources of uncertainty. More measurements and more time are required.
This reminds me a bit of the Hienlein story of a man who spent his life shining brass cannons in a courthouse. He saved his money until he could buy a brass cannon of his own and go into business shining his own brass cannon.
Many academics seem to go down that path.
I hope Judith has better luck in her new venture than that guy.
Good summary Tel. The lack of consideration of error margins was the first red flag for me.
The longest term measurements we have (e.g. CET) show no change of significance. For meteorologically “new” land masses like AU the records have just started, so yes more time is required (another century or so, without the BoM continuing to fiddle with the raw data).
Speaking of educating the young, I only just discovered this little number:
https://www.amazon.com/Rescue-Mission-Childrens-Association-Nations/dp/1856971759
“With contributions from children of 75 countries, this book represents a partnership between different regions of the world, between children and adults, and between United Nations agencies – UNESCO, UNICEF and the UN Environment and Development Programs.
It is a children’s edition of “Agenda 21”, a 700-page document signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Young people from around the world have written and illustrated a global book for the care and management of the planet in the 21st century. The introduction sets the scene, explaining the background to the Earth Summit and “Agenda 21”.
The book then focuses on the problems in both the natural world (atmosphere, forests, ocean, etc) and the human world (cities, poverty, health, waste, etc). It goes on to investigate how these are to be tackled – the role of governments, major groups, and young people. Throughout there are poems, stories, case studies and interviews with figures such as John Gummer and Al Gore, complemented by colour and black-and-white drawings and paintings.”
Children need to learn how to think when they reach 7 years of age but one then assumes the teachers also know how to think. Given the education policies of the mainstream religions, innovative thinking doesn’t seem to be all that important.
