Is this accountable government?

I can’t understand why Labor’s indefensible, possible illegal, use of taxpayers’ money to fund the 2014 election campaign in Victoria hasn’t got more traction in the press.

It’s a complete ripper – Labor rorting the rules by reassigning taxpayer-funded electoral officers to campaign for Labor; in particular, by training and organising volunteers to beg for votes in marginal seats.

It’s pretty obvious that this was against the rules; after all, these electoral officers were not even working in the electorates to which they were assigned.

To give the Greens their due, they have worked hard to have this issue exposed. The Libs too have complained loudly and publicly.

All the time, the Andrews government has used taxpayer money to resist all attempts to have the spending of the money in this way investigated; in this instance, by the Ombudsman.

There have been two court cases thus far and now Labor henchman and enforcer, Martin Pakula (the AG in Victoria) wants to take the case to the High Court.

Of course, all this legal manoeuvring makes it only more apparent that Labor in Victoria has a lot to hide and will go to almost any lengths to cover up the racket.

Watch this space.