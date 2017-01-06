Liberty Quote
-
New front in the war on terror
HaHaHa.
The HRC and all the leftist do-gooders will be having a fit!
ISIS hits & memories! This is a short clip from a slickly-produced, 40 minute ISIS propaganda video which shows why the Iraqis are making slow progress in liberating Mosul from the mob that Obama once described as “jay-vee” – remember that? Anything the Yanks & Russkis can produce, with aerial footage of smart bombs & missles hitting their targets, is matched by ISIS suicide drivers, filmed by overhead drones! The full video (not here) includes the usual blood & guts beheading & drowning of prisoners & begs the question – if it was good enough for our media to relentlessly flog the Wikileaks “Collateral Murder” video as “news” a few years ago, why don’t they ever broadcast similar “money shots” from Syria, Libya, Iraq & other current Islamic warzones. I guess it’s only “news” if the Yanks are doing it.
https://youtu.be/-MPWQ71d1TA
Imagine the ABC making something like this. Besides the fact that no-one in the comedy unit is actually funny, they’d shit lockers if presented with a piece that mocked the Ro’P and its followers. Even the bolshevik BBC shows them up for the dullard panywaister cowards they are.
Hahaha! Well done, girls. You’re actually real-life heroines for the shyte I’m sure you’re now copping from the scum-sucking terrorism cheerleaders of the left (most of them wymminses), who infest your industry.
Too flippant for me. I despise islamic theocracy and given the horrendous happenings around the world I just didn’t find the preview funny. It might appeal and send a message to younger people which I hope it does, but for this old bod much too serious a subject to be treating in a light fashion. We need serious solutions not just have a laugh at the ridiculous decrees in islam.
And one of those solutions is to laugh at things. Taking things seriously does not exclude also laughing at them.
Hollywood laughed at the house painter.
Bloody funny as hell….I’ve watched it 10 times and laugh my head off . If anyone finds this not funny then its time to ‘pull ya head outta ya ass.’
Satire is hurtful to the ISIS cause. Stupid young women won’t see any glamour in hunting for an ISIS hero any more. They can see how they’ll become figures of fun. If it stops one star-struck young woman from heading that way then it has done its work, imho.
Also, it is absolutely hilarious. ISIS don’t like really good satire. It undermines them.
If the BBC gets a Charlie Hebdo out of it, they may start to get real. I don’t wish it on them, but they should realise they are dealing with lunatic fanatics. So they are for a change being very brave. Good on them.
Good point, Lizzie.
It has long been my belief that Rowan Atkinson or John Cleese could probably devise the best de -radicalization programme ever.
The backlash™ has already started.
The Real Housewives of ISIS is very funny but it’s been done many times before so not original. What it also is is yet another piece of prime time devoted to all things Islamic. The Islamisation of the West continues apace.