Don’t rely on economic opinion, particularly if given by Joe Stiglitz

I’m pretty sure that Donald Trump doesn’t give a toss what Joe Stiglitz or any of his left-leaning economic buddies, some Nobel laureates, think about his proposed economic policies. (Stiglitz is up there with Krugman for partisan stupidity.)

Let’s face it, professional economists have a terrible record when it comes to forecasting. A study of forecasts by professional private sector economists for 77 countries made in April 2008 for the following year noted that not one forecast predicted a recession in 2009.

49 of these economies were in recession in 2009. Even by extending the forecast timeframe to September 2008, not a single forecast predicted recession. The IMF and OECD have similarly appalling records.

But this doesn’t stop most of these tossers ploughing on and giving us the benefit of their opinions. wisdom and foresight. A panel at the recent American Economic Association meeting in Chicago let it rip.

I’m presuming that Krugman is too grand these days to attend these sorts of events (gosh, he has his regular New York Times columns to complete and keep up the twitter feed). But he is in a bit of bind as he has repeatedly called for more infrastructure spending – massively more – but when Trump proposed this, he is opposed to Trump’s policy. Tres embarrassing.

(On the Trump economic agenda, the one major misgiving I have is the emphasis on the current account deficit, which is being misinterpreted both as a problem and something that should be targetted. Mind you, given the size of the US economy, we should not overlook optimal tariff theory when it comes to the proposed imposition of tariffs – the suppliers bear the burden, not the domestic consumers. His deregulation and tax cuts are by contrast masterful.)

Here is a the Bloomberg piece: