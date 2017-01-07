Don’t rely on economic opinion, particularly if given by Joe Stiglitz

I’m pretty sure that Donald Trump doesn’t give a toss what Joe Stiglitz or any of his left-leaning economic buddies, some Nobel laureates, think about his proposed economic policies. (Stiglitz is up there with Krugman for partisan stupidity.)
Let’s face it, professional economists have a terrible record when it comes to forecasting. A study of forecasts by professional private sector economists for 77 countries made in April 2008 for the following year noted that not one forecast predicted a recession in 2009.
49 of these economies were in recession in 2009. Even by extending the forecast timeframe to September 2008, not a single forecast predicted recession. The IMF and OECD have similarly appalling records.
But this doesn’t stop most of these tossers ploughing on and giving us the benefit of their opinions. wisdom and foresight. A panel at the recent American Economic Association meeting in Chicago let it rip.
I’m presuming that Krugman is too grand these days to attend these sorts of events (gosh, he has his regular New York Times columns to complete and keep up the twitter feed). But he is in a bit of bind as he has repeatedly called for more infrastructure spending – massively more – but when Trump proposed this, he is opposed to Trump’s policy. Tres embarrassing.
(On the Trump economic agenda, the one major misgiving I have is the emphasis on the current account deficit, which is being misinterpreted both as a problem and something that should be targetted. Mind you, given the size of the US economy, we should not overlook optimal tariff theory when it comes to the proposed imposition of tariffs – the suppliers bear the burden, not the domestic consumers. His deregulation and tax cuts are by contrast masterful.)
Here is a the Bloomberg piece:
A pack of Nobel Prize-winning economists gave Donald Trump and his policy plans the thumbs-down on Friday, with one saying the president-elect’s programs could lead to a deep recession.
Speaking on a panel during the first day of the annual American Economic Association meeting in Chicago, the Nobel laureates voiced a variety of concerns about the billionaire developer’s stance, from his haranguing of US companies about their outsourcing plans to the risk his tax and spending proposals could lead to run-away budget deficits.
“There is a broad consensus that the kind of policies that our president-elect has proposed are among the polices that will not work,” said Joseph Stiglitz, summing up the views of the panel including his fellow Columbia University professor Edmund Phelps and Yale University’s Robert Shiller.
Such disapproval though is likely to fall on deaf ears. Trump rode to victory on the back of an unconventional campaign short on advice from Ph.D. economists – relying more on a team of wealthy businessmen – and there’s no indication that’s about to change. He pledges to accelerate growth and create millions of well-paid jobs through spending hikes and tax cuts as well as reduced regulations and renegotiated trade deals.
Discouraging Newcomers
Phelps was particularly critical of Trump’s singling out of individual companies for abuse and praise, saying such interference could end up discouraging newcomers from entering markets and bringing with them much-needed innovation.
“The Trump government is threatening to drive a silver spike into the heart of the innovation process,” he said.
Phelps also voiced concern about Trump’s plans for big tax cuts and spending increases. “Such a policy runs the risk it could lead to an explosion of public debt and ultimately cause a serious loss of confidence and a deep recession,” he said.
That also has the University of Chicago’s Roger Myerson worried. While other presidents have run big budget deficits in the past, they depended on foreign purchases of US debt to do so.
‘Confidence and Trust’
With Trump threatening to renegotiate US trade agreements and shift to an “America First” policy, the willingness of foreigners to keep buying US government securities can’t be taken for granted, Myerson said.
America’s interaction with other countries “has to be based on confidence and trust,” Stiglitz said. “That’s being eroded.”
Angus Deaton of Princeton University said he was less worried about the US economy under Trump than he was about international relations, particularly when it comes to China.
The Asian nation was facing difficult economic problems and sounding more bellicose in the region even before Trump won the presidency on a vow to take it on, Deaton said.
Yale’s Shiller was the only Nobel Prize winner on the panel discussion who didn’t take a shot at Trump. “I’m a natural optimist and I would not like to speculate on how bad it could get,” he said. “Maybe one of the other panelists wants to do that.”
They certainly did.
The definition of a economist is ‘ a man who knows 10 different ways to make love to a woman , but has never had a girlfriend’.
Quite true.
After he cuts government expenditure with his gold plated tungsten toothed chainsaw nominal US GDP will go down. But government spending of borrowed money should never have been included in GDP calcs.
Free markets, companies and consumers will do well because they’ll have more money when energy costs, corporation taxes and Obamacare respectively are wasted.
All you need to know about Nobel Prizes is that Obama got one 10 days into his first term.
The othering on this website is verging on Economist Derangement Syndrome, where good people are confused with the likes of Joe Stiglitz.
No his wife writes that for him. A less kind person would call him a cuck.
Optimal tariffs are garbage in a dynamic world. If every country can get a free lunch, there’ll be nothing left. You can almost call this idea “anti-industry” policy. If everyone has them, everyone suffers. Once one country has them, there is no reason why everyone else will not adopt them.
Furthermore I’d question if any country has monopsony buying power in any commodity. Maybe the US were like that around 1900, but not now. You may as well argue that the EU and FSU put export tariffs on grain – but alas they cannot.
Trump’s economic policies besides tariffs and browbeating companies are great.
A 15% corporate tax could supercharge economic growth as retained earnings increase, it also would bring back US capital to the US, or at least see more stay in the US, along with foreigners investing in the US.
Hopefully it will force Mal to rethink our socialist and brutal tax regime.
Tired, discredited old has beens and it’s not like the sh*t they’ve been advocating and had implemented has been a roaring success. Unless you call impoverishing the working and middle classes along with destruction of industry a success.
Say you had a monopolistic supplier and a monopsonistic buyer.
Arguably, they both should impose tariffs on each other.
This is not the kind of argument we should be entertaining. The only beneficiaries are government. It reduces real incomes in the consumer nation and increases costs to the exporter.
stackja – that is the cost of being infested with left wing ideologues who believe in the magic pudding economics of Keynes.
Real economics is a worthwhile study and noble profession. A partial solution is to make university entry more difficult.
Spot on dot at 11:51am.
Theresa May has promised to match or even go lower than Trump’s rate with UK corporate tax (presently 20%, heading for 17% by 2020 but a quicker reduction is now being flagged).
Two biggest foreign investors in Australia?
US & UK.
We are going to be decimated thanks to Mal.
” Phelps was particularly critical of Trump’s singling out of individual companies for abuse and praise, saying such interference could end up discouraging newcomers from entering markets and bringing with them much-needed innovation.
“The Trump government is threatening to drive a silver spike into the heart of the innovation process,” he said.”
I disagree with Phelps on this point. Done carefully, the Office of President can remind all the players that the people are in charge, not just as customers but as the foundation to which democracy is answerable. If done in good measure, and Trump manages to align all the players in the right direction, the force will be greater than the central banker’s cryptic monthly signaling. As far as innnovation; again, a little pep talk from the top can do wonders. Phelps is struggling to make sense.
It is apparent to me that Trump has more hands-on management competency than his critics.
Who knows, if he can align all the players in the right direction, he might even make America great again….so far so good.
The entire field of economics should be abandoned. Share traders and business tycoons can help you with rough projections but academic economists will always be wrong.
Professional econonomists …………free speech censors, gun rights objectors, blasphemy law promoters are guaranteed a terrible and bloody record when forecasting. The terrible record will contiinue until everyone understands WE CANNOT FORECAST THE UNFORSEEN.
Share traders and tycoons are economists with skin in the game.
The problem FIsk is they have no skin the game Fisk; moreso those from “heterodox” and outright Marxist “economics” schools.
David Ricardo speculated on government bonds in the Napoleonic Wars and became quite wealthy as a consequence.
I’m always reminded of all the economic experts that said Thatcher’s policies would destroy the British economy…..
Swan prepared his first 2008 budget to fight high inflation which he said Costello had unleashed on the country
http://www.budget.gov.au/2008-09/content/speech/html/speech-01.htm
It is the responsible Budget our nation needs at this time of international turbulence, and high inflation at home.
A Budget carefully designed to fight inflation, and ensure we meet the uncertainties of the future from a position of strength………….We are budgeting for a surplus of $21.7 billion in 2008‑09, 1.8 per cent of GDP, the largest budget surplus as a share of GDP in nearly a decade.
The GFC hit only a few months latter and the predicted $21.7B surplus ended up being a $27B deficit. A $48B turnaround.
Treasury had no clue about the GFC coming
The proposed tariffs are against China which is not playing by the rules. If China plays by the rules then the tariffs aren’t necessarily.
Yes but we were largely unaffected by it in part because we don’t have the bizzare, socialist banking system the US has, along with WorkChoices. Also note Australia didn’t have a recession, not because of the stimulus: the ROI of the stimulus at best would have broken even. However we had something resembling a recession in mid to late 2011 when the spending stopped and the FWA was implemented.
They call him Crazy Joe Stiglitz, because (a) his name is Joe and (b) he’s crazy
A pack of Nobel Prize-winning economists
Slightly off topic, I know, but is that the correct collective noun for a group of economists? I always thought it was either a ‘pose’ or an ‘entrail’ of economists? Or for our leftards, a ‘rancid pus’ of economists. I’m happy to be corrected of course.
An ‘intellectual void’ of economists?
Ironic that it matches Leak’s recent ‘experts’ ‘toon.
Tea-leaf reading masquerading as a ‘Science’?
Small wonder this Industry hooks onto the CO2 concentration snake oil.
The othering is ramping up.
Stop it, you’re triggering me.
I would say a travail of economists.
Sounds like the net result of Socialism.
Stiglitz and Krugman are alumni of the Robert Mugabe School of Central Banking.Despite all the beautiful minds,the PHDs and the huge ,elegant econometric models American economic orthodoxy has collapsed to these tenets;
1.There is no limit to how much the Government can and should spend.Just like motherhood all spending is good.
2.Deficits don’t matter and can be financed indefinitely by central bank purchases of bonds.Friedman got everything wrong and who cares about inflation anyway.
3.Debt probably never has to be repaid.If it ever has to be reduced the best way is via an increase in death/gift tax to 100%.
Dot, you’ll confuse me by using fancy words like ‘travail’. Stop it.
By the way, it’s a ‘travesty’ of economists.
Triggered.
And would Bill Shotten do any better?
OK, I’ve had fun with Dot, now it’s time to head off and start drawing on the wall with my crayons. Oooh! I’ve got another one: A ‘wax crayon’ of economists.
Zynx I’m funny.
Interesting thread. Learned a new word. Monsopsony. You can pick the sense up from context, but here is the definition. Apparently the Wiki piece is short on references thus contentious. Some interesting graphs in it.
This was more helpful, from Investopedia:
Hmmm. Yes. The extreme socialism in the tail.
Let’s be fair now. As with many other disciplines, it is simply a ‘confusion’ of economists. 🙂
They also – quite publicly – stated that Margaret Thatcher’s policies would destroy the UK economy. I don’t recall any of them apologising when by 1990 Britain was the powerhouse of Europe once more.
They also claimed Brevity would result in a drastic recession. Now the Bank of England is being investigated for partisan bias, for getting it so wrong.
And don’t forget Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman. When the markets dipped after Trump’s election, he was asked when they would recover. “Possibly never”, was his reply.
Within mere hours the dip had recovered, and within days the Dow had reached a record high. We now have the head of HSBC predicting a boom for the next four years at least. Hmm. What event takes place every four years, apart from the Olympics…?
Yet we’re supposed to regard everything these numpties say as gospel.
‘Brevity’? Yikes. Autocorrect.
You all know I meant Brexit.
FIFY
Engineering: Where theory is corrected via painful impact with reality.
And would Bill Shotten do any better?
No, but it is a reasonable expectation that a Liberal PM will understand the need to cut taxes…or at least it used to be. In its last budget the government was fiddling at the edges blissfully ignorant of the seismic shifts about to happen in the political landscape in the US & UK. After the fact they are so dim as to still think it’s business as usual.
Nothing has changed since Donald Horne wrote this in 1964:
“Australia is a lucky country run mainly by second rate people who share its luck. It lives on other people’s ideas, and, although its ordinary people are adaptable, most of its leaders so lack curiosity about the events that surround them that they are often taken by surprise.”
…except that our luck is about to run out.
Economists should never be taken seriously. Usually they are arguing about politics, like everyone else.
Another numptie
““The market is definitely slowing, with growth slowing people can (now) make better decisions,” he says. A more consistent market means both buyers and sellers “can see what’s really going on.”
HIA senior economist Shane Garrett agrees, saying the price growth of 2015 won’t last.
“Activity is at such a high level … it can’t be kept at such a high level.”
AND it stays on the internet for all to see!
While I quite like a confusion of economists (thanks, Lizzie), I believe for this mob, a collective of economists is loaded with meaning.
Anyone in thrall to Keynes should take a stroll down what’s left of George Street. They’ll be instantly cured.
Would that be the Joe Stiglitz of the nuclear winter shelter economic test kit fame? The test kit he tried out on Freddie and Fannie before they had their nuclear winter event?
Bruce of newcastle ,you speak of obama getting the Nobble prize ,its well known that Nobbling a racehorse meansv it cant win so the half black president has earned the prize by Nobbling the USA . Now Donald will let the horse run without hinderance get your money on it before the odds shorten .( I dont mean wee willie shorten the one malcolm ruddbull is grooming for the PM job) .
I think you have been too harsh.
This is:6416.0 Residential Property Price Indexes: Eight Capital Cities
Table 1. Residential Property Price Index, Index Numbers and Percentage Changes
Residential Property Price Index percentage change from corresponding quarter of previous year ; Sydney
Price changes per quarter, past four years to Sep 16
Dec 2012 5.4
Mar 2013 4.4
Jun 2013 7.2
Sep 2013 11.8
Dec 2013 14.8
Mar 2014 16.2
Jun 2014 15.9
Sep 2014 14.2
Dec 2014 12.1
Mar 2015 13.1
Jun 2015 18.9
Sep 2015 19.9
Dec 2015 13.9
Mar 2016 9.7
Jun 2016 3.6
Sep 2016 3.2
I think Shane Garret was correct, don’t you?
OK Dot
Price growth is likely to slow down and prices are set to become more consistent in 2016 after a period of strong growth, according to LJ Hooker’s Head of Real Estate Christopher Mourd.
“The market is definitely slowing, with growth slowing people can (now) make better decisions,” he says. A more consistent market means both buyers and sellers “can see what’s really going on.”
HIA senior economist Shane Garrett agrees, saying the price growth of 2015 won’t last.
I am going to retire eight years earlier than planned because prices have slowed that much!