Economists will never ever get it right until Say’s Law returns

Two things sent to me by friends of which this is far and away the most significant. There may be about half a dozen economists in the world who understand the difference the absence of Say’s Law makes to economic theory. Mark Skousen is one of them, and he has just written an article on Which Is More Accurate, Say’s Law or Keynes’s Law? Here is the start:
We all know that teachers, especially at the college level when students are away from their parents, can have tremendous influence.
My best example is when I ask my economics students “Which is more accurate, Say’s law or Keynes’s law?” Say’s law (defined below) is named after the 19th century French economist J.-B. Say, while Keynes’s law is named after the 20th century British economist John Maynard Keynes.
Most of the students have never heard of either law, so on the blackboard or PowerPoint, I simplify the definition as follows:
Say’s Law: “Supply creates demand.”
Keynes’s Law: “Demand creates supply.”
Before we have any discussion, I ask the students to intuitively decide which one makes more sense, and why.
Invariably, the vast majority of students side with Keynes. Demand, they say, is essential. Without consumers willing to buy a product, suppliers will go out of business. They conclude, consumer spending drives the economy.
What can you do? These students are as clueless as most economists about what causes an economy to grow and employ. Read the whole thing. Then there’s this, Chief economist of Bank of England admits errors in Brexit forecasting. Forecasting errors are a dime a dozen and comes with the territory. The subtitle captures more of what’s wrong with economics:
Andrew Haldane says his profession must adapt to regain the trust of the public, claiming narrow models ignored ‘irrational behaviour’
This irrationality in economics – the latest pile of junk which comes under the heading “behavioural economics” – is as nonsensical as it gets. It seems to be news to economists that people make mistakes, which after the fact they describe as irrational behaviour. It’s the same guk I am getting in Michael Lewis’s Undoing Project. My great classical economists all understood the role of mistakes, and even crowd behaviour, in moving an economy off course. The point about the market economy was that you could not be wrong for very long since you would then lose your shirt, as many did. The modern view is that governments should do the spending to make up the difference, and they can be wrong for a very very very very long time. Even now with government debt rising, no one is seriously trying to cut it back. Classical economists universally would have understood the problem. A modern economist is miseducated to such a fantastic extent that they still think Keynesian theory is right and Say’s Law is wrong. And as long as that goes on they will never get anything right.
I wonder how they explain things like Tickle me Elmo and that Egg hatching toy animal craze?
Try this one Steve.
No one demanded the iPhone. In fact everyone was content with thier Nokia or Blackberry.
But Apple could supply the iPhone and the rest is history.
I am not convinced either is totally wrong or right.
Says Law is intuitively illogical when expressed like the definition above. I can create or supply a huge pile of dung, but that wont necessarily create a demand for it. Conversely if the government offered to pay me for a huge pile of dung, I would happily supply it at inflated prices.
It seems to me that intuitively demand must create supply, even if its dung, but only the government is dumb enough to demand it and to pay good opm derived money for it.
Demand is essential, as important a driver as supply (new innovative stuff creating new demands).
The problem is surely that the Government cannot meaningfully create or stimulate “demand” by sloshing other people money around. The tax and spend gravy train represses economic activity and misallocates investment, so both supply and demand for the most desirable stuff is reduced.
Long time since I read Keynes, who I once naively thought the equal of Adam Smith, so I am probably wrong in my appraisal. But I know what makes common sense, and the above definition does not.
Economics is surprisingly counterintuitive, Jannie.
“Demand creates supply.”
“Supply causes an economy to grow and employ.”
Why does Kates believe those two sentences are in contradiction?
In Kates’ opinion, how does a product designer know what to specify for the factory to create?
Will Kates go on record stating that market research has absolutely no effect on profitability?
I think they are 3 legitimate and relevant questions that ought to be answered if he is to convert people to Say’s “Law”.
The problem for me Dot, if I cant understand something, I am forced to rely on belief. I don’t believe much of anything these days.
There is nothing new under the sun Rohan.Thirty years ago I used to say that no one demanded the SONY Walkman.
Well, you must produce before you can consume.
Accurately, above subsistence, they are often jointly determined.
I don’t get Kates’ beef with behavioural economics. If you take the assumptions and apply them dynamically – then market discipline is maintained.
Prospect theory is consistent with demand inelasticity becoming weaker over time.
Hyperbolic discounting is no different to most people having poor spatial awareness. You should used tape measures when building a house. Likewise, use excel or a finance calculator to work out your finances.
Reciprocal altruism is shown by virtue signalling.