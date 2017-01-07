Open Forum: January 7, 2017

January 7, 2017
266 Responses to Open Forum: January 7, 2017

  1. Roger
    #2254372, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I note that cricket commentary teams have this year decided to woman up.
    The bird on ABC radio is very good, far better than most of the male drones.

    She calls the game well but but there’s so much inane chitchat between balls – not just her but the whole team – that I only switch it on to get a score now.

  2. JC
    #2254373, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    The ugly people ruin it though, Artiste.

  3. Snoopy
    #2254374, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    There’s a crappy real life NZ police show on one of the 7 stations that I watch just for the scenery.

  4. Rev. Archibald
    #2254375, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Anne
    #2254366, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:07 pm
    ..
    My family history in Australia goes back to 1860.

    Chech?

    ..
    The Chech is in the mail Anne.

  5. calli
    #2254376, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Let’s turn over a new leaf.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2254377, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Chris Rogers and Dirk Nannes are terrible additions to the ABC box. Both come across as bitter and twisted jerks. Not as bad as Terry Alderman, but close.

    Simon Katich is very good.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2254379, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Worth you all reading this again and realising why I am so great

    A great reverend deserves a great avatar. Work on it, Arky.
    I’ve tried clicking to find out more about Rev Parson Half Face, but no luck.

  9. calli
    #2254380, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    It’s Clint Eastwood, from High Plains Drifter, Lizzie.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2254381, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Gravatars don’t click back to source any more.

  11. m0nty
    #2254382, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    How does that work, Monst.

    The Carrier deal involved state tax breaks worth many thousands per worker. Somehow I don’t think the states are going to help Trump like Pence did in Indiana, so further deals will burn federal dollars. We have seen in Kansas and Louisiana that all that does is lower tax revenue, because Lafferism doesn’t work. Just like under Cheney, deficits don’t matter when the GOP is in power.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2254383, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    People aside is there a single place that isn’t staggeringly beautiful in NZ?

    This place.
    I take a look at the webcams at Geonet every few days.

  13. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2254384, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I will ask Hairy about Plains High Drifter, Calli. Hairy is my go-to expert for the he-man stuff. Endlessly watches men on horses having gunfights around the big cacti after cryptic words have been uttered in town.

    Is the Drifter more impressive in half-shot?

    Thanks for the info.

  14. Infidel Tiger
    #2254385, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    The Age have a story about a retired couple who lost their life savings of $37k when a travel company went broke.

    Question. If you only have $37k in life savings why in hells name are you blowing it on a cruise?

  15. calli
    #2254386, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    He is enigmatic Lizzie.

    I love the movie. The other good one is Pale Rider.

  16. Rev. Archibald
    #2254387, posted on January 7, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Gravatar is Henry Fonda in one of his few villain roles.
    Guess which one and win a free gift.

