-
Open Forum: January 7, 2017
I note that cricket commentary teams have this year decided to woman up.
The bird on ABC radio is very good, far better than most of the male drones.
She calls the game well but but there’s so much inane chitchat between balls – not just her but the whole team – that I only switch it on to get a score now.
The ugly people ruin it though, Artiste.
There’s a crappy real life NZ police show on one of the 7 stations that I watch just for the scenery.
..
The Chech is in the mail Anne.
Let’s turn over a new leaf.
Chris Rogers and Dirk Nannes are terrible additions to the ABC box. Both come across as bitter and twisted jerks. Not as bad as Terry Alderman, but close.
Simon Katich is very good.
Top-of-the-page hogs!
A great reverend deserves a great avatar. Work on it, Arky.
I’ve tried clicking to find out more about Rev Parson Half Face, but no luck.
It’s Clint Eastwood, from High Plains Drifter, Lizzie.
Gravatars don’t click back to source any more.
The Carrier deal involved state tax breaks worth many thousands per worker. Somehow I don’t think the states are going to help Trump like Pence did in Indiana, so further deals will burn federal dollars. We have seen in Kansas and Louisiana that all that does is lower tax revenue, because Lafferism doesn’t work. Just like under Cheney, deficits don’t matter when the GOP is in power.
This place.
I take a look at the webcams at Geonet every few days.
I will ask Hairy about Plains High Drifter, Calli. Hairy is my go-to expert for the he-man stuff. Endlessly watches men on horses having gunfights around the big cacti after cryptic words have been uttered in town.
Is the Drifter more impressive in half-shot?
Thanks for the info.
The Age have a story about a retired couple who lost their life savings of $37k when a travel company went broke.
Question. If you only have $37k in life savings why in hells name are you blowing it on a cruise?
He is enigmatic Lizzie.
I love the movie. The other good one is Pale Rider.
Gravatar is Henry Fonda in one of his few villain roles.
Guess which one and win a free gift.