Open Forum: January 7, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

542 Responses to Open Forum: January 7, 2017

  1. calli
    #2254679, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    For some stupid reason JC thinks he runs the joint.

    Ridiculous! I do.

  2. calli
    #2254681, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Nyuk, nyuk. This time for sure!

  3. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2254682, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Life does sometimes hang by a very tenuous thread. The desert agave plant in Mexico and the arid US is pollinated by specialised bats (Who knew?) Their numbers plummeted to about 1000, but efforts to rehabilitate them have brought them back from the verge and close to 200,000. And why have these creatures of the night been singled out for tender loving care? The agave plant produces ingredients for tequila.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2254684, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I’m thinking that a 2 state solution might work for Victoristan.
    Can we herd all the leftists onto French Island?

    Sell Melbourne back to the Wurundjeri for the price Batman paid, corrected for CPI. Then sign a treaty and set up a border. Adam Bandt can be Tribal Elder.

  6. JC
    #2254688, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Another lie.

    Okay. I called you a fat ugly, drunken lesbian. I can live with that.

    You’re washed up here JC.

    Somehow I don’t see that.

    Thinking about attacking more of the gals here tomorrow… later in the evening?

  7. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2254689, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    What a day, JC Morrison makes a fool of himself, yet again.

    Why does he keep doing it to himself? (Hehe, he don’t come here for the huntin’ does he?)
    Some people pay a little boy to cane them. Perhaps JC Morrison doesn’t like his pain to be the physical type.

    Morrison, are you wearing just the pyjama shirt, when you come on the Cat?

  8. johanna
    #2254691, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Still working through my newly uncoverd mix tapes.

    Here’s one for Stimpy.

    Magnificent.

  9. JC
    #2254692, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    What a day, JC Morrison makes a fool of himself, yet again.

    I am baz?

  11. rickw
    #2254698, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Paul Joseph Watson [email protected]
    Airport shooter motive appears to be a mixture of mental illness and Islamist fantasies. Toxic combination.

    A toxic combination or just the usual combination?

    Maybe mental illness is the underlying reason for the left and islam’s affinity for each other?

  12. Jessie
    #2254699, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Some of the comments on this blog directed to females are shocking.
    The only other area I have heard and witnessed this style is in remote areas……. between females.

    Some of the comments from men to other man and women are equally shocking. And ditto for where I have experienced/witnessed the same.

    Worse is the cover-up that entails following these attacks.
    It has given me a real insight into the city types.

    I guess I have to distinguish and understand that the verbal attacks on this blog don’t escalate to vile physical attacks, as they do in remote areas.

  13. Jessie
    #2254700, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Correction: from men to other men

    Presuming all bloggers are real and not robots………

  14. King Koala
    #2254701, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    So Riccardo, in other words Aussies want the 1950s back.

  15. Jessie
    #2254704, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle @ 5.31

    What I don’t understand of the colonial art work from the Batman Treaty era was that the Aboriginals were naked. Without possum/roo skins.
    And it was mid-year. Isn’t that winter in that area?

  16. .
    #2254705, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    You haven’t experienced blogging insults until you have been insulted by Graeme Bird.

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2254706, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Is the Cat Clinic open? Who is on duty?

  18. Jessie
    #2254707, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    King Koala @5.51

    What were the main principles of the 1950s?

  19. egg_
    #2254708, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Starfish Prime – the day they tried to blow up the Van Allen Belts?

  20. JC
    #2254709, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Some of the comments on this blog directed to females are shocking.

    There are quite a number of Trump supporters here, Jessie. I think you’ve mentioned you are one also.

    It’s about now that you could help explain your support for Trump. He rightly called Rosie O’Donnell a “fat pig”, who thoroughly deserves it. Now you’re suggesting that calling out an very odious commenter here the same sorts of names is shocking. How do you differentiate?

  21. cohenite
    #2254710, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    wivenhoe

    #2254590, posted on January 7, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Correct. Outer space is a nightmare for lefties because it would distract from their fascination with their inner space.

    Is it possible to be fascinated by a vacuum.

    Of course; any married man will confirm that.

  22. memoryvault
    #2254711, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Jessie
    #2254699, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Apologies Jessie, but we seem to have developed a hard core of five or six people who appear to have lost sight of the concept of actually commenting on various matters raised. Instead, these days their entire energies seem devoted solely to the task of insulting each other.

    Even more disappointing is the way some of our usually better contributors can’t help themselves, and have to join in whenever a pile-on starts involving someone they don’t like. Just make a mental list and use your scroll wheel to bypass them.

    Thanks for the link to the One Nation article re the Islamic schools.

  23. BorisG
    #2254712, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    He’s going to put a bill in an envelope and send it to Mexico.

    It’s like me making home repairs and sending bill to my neigbour,

    Actually can anyone explain why the Mexican government is held responsible for this?

  24. johanna
    #2254713, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    JC’s cavalier regard for the truth is called out, yet again.

    And, he’s such a gentlemena! When he disagrees witha kitteh, he goes straight for the stuff seen scrawled on the walls of the less salubrious establishments in Mt Druitt.

    Apart from constant lying and abuse in the place of civilised discussion, not to mention his hypochondria (how’s your ingrown toenail today?) and the constant need to shave his back, he’s a lovely bloke, really.

    Just ask his mum, she’ll tell you so.

    Don’t ask “wifey” though. I doubt that some of his spicier comments here about women would meet with her approval.

  25. srr
    #2254714, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    JC
    #2254688, posted on January 7, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Another lie.

    Okay. I called you a fat ugly, drunken lesbian. I can live with that.

    You’re washed up here JC.

    Somehow I don’t see that.

    Thinking about attacking more of the gals here tomorrow… later in the evening?

    Yeah, I still have a problem with this.

    Used be only a couple or few cat gals, who mixed it hard with the men, and everyone appreciated for NOT being precious princesses.

    Then things changed.

    But the thing is, other than Judith Sloane, we don’t really know any of the ‘gals’ to be real females, and it’s not as if our superior upper body strength can reach through the screen and throw the precious petals to the ground when they play their fem card and decide to be bitter bitching haranguing harpies … but dare verbally bitch slap ’em and in ride the white knights!

    Not to ‘protect and defend the fair maidens’, but simply to shut down the topics that those ‘ladies’ are always ready to get their knickers in such a twist over.

    It’s a very old, tired, public forum narrative controlling tactic, and it used to be well beneath the cat of old.

  26. .
    #2254715, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I don’t get it either Boris

    1. It is a metaphor. For what?
    2. Trump will charge an entry fee.That has been the subject of hysteria here prior?
    3. Trump will bill the Mexican government. Why won’t they ignore it?
    4. Trump increases tariffs. So Americans pay for the wall after all?
    5. Trump uses force. Exceptionally unlikely – and would lead to even worse integration problems than he has now?

  27. JC
    #2254717, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Vaultaire

    I don’t really think you should act like the innocent, clean hands umpire here. You’ve also joined in mnay pile ons, particularly late in the evenings. Recently, when the same has occurred to you, you don’t seem to like it.

  28. cohenite
    #2254718, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Apparently the avalanche of muslim rape of Swedish lasses is the Swede’s fault according to some left wing wanker:

    Because people who go to Sweden are poorer, and crime rates are mostly a product not of ethnicity but of class. In a 2013 analysis of 63,000 Swedish residents, Prof. Sarnecki and his colleagues found that 75 per cent of the difference in foreign-born crime is accounted for by income and neighbourhood, both indicators of poverty. Among the Swedish-born children of immigrants, the crime rate falls in half (and is almost entirely concentrated in lesser property crimes) and is 100-per-cent attributable to class – they are no more likely to commit crimes, including rape, than ethnic Swedes of the same family income.

    What also stands out is that almost all the victims of these crimes – especially sex crimes – are also foreign-born. But for a handful of headline-grabbing atrocities, it isn’t a case of swarthy men preying on white women, but of Sweden’s system turning refugees into victims of crime.

    That is the real Swedish crisis. Refugee shelters are terrible, dangerous places, whoever is in them. When such shelters, then known as displaced persons camps, held millions of Europeans in the 1940s and 1950s, histories show they were at risk of sexual predation and organized attacks against J..ish refugees.

    Because otherwise generous Sweden doesn’t allow refugees to seek work until they know the language, tens of thousands of people are stuck in these awful places, in similar conditions, or in welfare-dependent netherworlds.

    There they become victims of violent crime, victims of economic exclusion and victims of a grotesque, viral story that portrays them as predators, entirely because of their skin colour.

  30. Jessie
    #2254720, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    JC @ 5.57
    JC I don’t remember I have written anything on Trump.

    I generally read the comments when able to do so, but the only thought I had in reading pre-election comments (when internet was avail) was that perhaps CF bloggers may be surprised when the election results eventuated.
    Which they were I think.

  31. memoryvault
    #2254721, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    He’s going to put a bill in an envelope and send it to Mexico.

    Both Trump, and members of his team, have separately explained, several times, how Mexico will ultimately be forced to pay for the wall, albeit indirectly. This goes all the way back to early days in the Primaries.

    It has also been explained here many times, including with links to relevant articles, and also to material on Trump’s campaign website. If you haven’t got it by now you’re never going to get it. You probably never figured out how to program the VCR, either.

  32. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2254722, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Labor’s leadership team of Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek pioneered the “robo-debt” data-matching system Centrelink is using to target current and former welfare recipients for apparently not declaring their income properly — but they now argue it should be suspended.

    The automated system of matching income data from the tax office and income as reported to Centrelink to identify discrepancies was announced in a joint release­ by the then minister for human services, Ms Plibersek, and the then assistant treasurer, now Opposition Leader, in June 2011, adding an extra $71 million to the budget. The release said the “tax garnishee process had been carried out manually once a year for the past 15 years and involved a significant amount of time on the part of departmental officers”.

    “The automation of this process will free up resources and result­ in more people being referred to the tax garnishee process, retrieving more outstanding debt on behalf of taxpayers,” Mr Shorten said at the time.

    The measure was forecast to “identify” 63,000 former customers over four years in addit­ion to the 43,000 captured in 2009-10.

    The amount of debt recovered from welfare letters in 2010-11 was $1.8 billion, jumping to $2.2bn in 2013-14.

    Under a dramatic escalation of the same system, the Coal­ition plans to recover almost $4bn in debt over the next four years, partly helped by a bipartisan vote in parliament that extended the statute of limitations on old debt that can be chased.

    Linda Burney, Labor’s human services spokeswoman, wrote to Human Services Minister Alan Tudge over the holidays asking that the system be suspended.

    From the Oz. You couldn’t make this shyte up, could you?

  33. King Koala
    #2254724, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Jessie, Aboriginals were naked. The red diapers they wear are a modern invention along with dot painting and the majority of the dreamtime stories.

    As for the principles of 1950s Australia who cares? Their society was demonstrably better than our is now.

  34. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2254725, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Pure Marxism that rubbish cohesive. The root cause, is always an economic one, and usually the fault lies well outside the ambit of the perpetrators if they belong to those exclusive groups anointed by the Left.

  35. .
    #2254726, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    This is a little sad.

    The real John Rocker/Kenny Powers.

    The comments are a bit crude but yeah, I reckon the VICE reporter has a huge crush on Rocker.

    Rocker’s comment about NYC that brought him infamy:

    “I would retire first. It’s the most hectic, nerve-racking city. Imagine having to take the [Number] 7 train to the ballpark, looking like you’re [riding through] Beirut next to some kid with purple hair next to some queer with AIDS right next to some dude who just got out of jail for the fourth time right next to some 20-year-old mom with four kids. It’s depressing.”﻿

    Sounds like Sidonee.

  36. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2254727, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    cohenite. I hope you are cohesive. Spellcheck seems to think so.

  37. memoryvault
    #2254728, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    You’ve also joined in mnay pile ons, particularly late in the evenings.

    JC, the only pile-ons I’ve been involved in here, are the ones where I’m the one being piled-on, usually by you and the Fatuous Four. Self defence is not a form of aggression.

  38. JC
    #2254730, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    And, he’s such a gentlemena! When he disagrees witha kitteh, he goes straight for the stuff seen scrawled on the walls of the less salubrious establishments in Mt Druitt.

    I am a gentleman to nearly everyone. In fact, Johanna is the only confirmed female whom I don’t treat this way. This is because she acts and behaves like a pig. When people behave and act like pigs it’s highly unfair to expect others to treat them as ladies.
    I don’t quite see the problem with this -especially with Trump supporters like Johanna and other people here.

    Lets try this. Lets reverse the meaning of words like pig and lady.

    Johanna is a lady (formally a disgusting pig)

    If that sounds better, I’m happy to go along with it as long, as there’s clear meaning with the word reversal.

  39. .
    #2254731, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    The most detail Trump went into is that he’d confiscate remittances from illegal work (how)? and he would implement an entry fee.

    Correct me if I am wrong.

  40. JC
    #2254732, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Jessie
    #2254720, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    JC @ 5.57
    JC I don’t remember I have written anything on Trump.

    Fair enough, but do you support him or not?

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2254734, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Bernardi’s Australian Majority, Joyce’s Nationals and Hanson’s One Nation.

    All together now, “Thank you, Malcolmpoop for destroying the Liberal Party!”

    It would be an interesting coalition if they could agree on some core principals, ie

    Tax – less is more
    Government – smaller is better
    Immigration – The Japan model works
    Spending – pay the bills first
    ……………………………etc

    As for Malturd, he’s done his damage with the willful compliance of the lib softcock brigade.

    Curse their oily hides.

  42. memoryvault
    #2254735, posted on January 7, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Correct me if I am wrong.

    You are wrong.

