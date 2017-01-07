Liberty Quote
Too many non-government organisations and other rent-seekers want to have their publicly funded cake and eat their private progressive values too.— Simon Cowen
-
-
Open Forum: January 7, 2017
The criminal run failed narcostates of the American/ Northern Mexican border could be argued to be analogous of the no go tribal areas of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border.
Their hussein obama accepted tens of thousands of dead Mexicans as a fair price to pay for the fundemental demographic transformation of the USA he hated.
Emailing drug cartel overlords video footage from the drone hovering over their mansions might take a little steam out of people smuggling.
The ruling mexican elites work with the narcoboss cop killers like the house of saud work with the wahhabi morals police.
Cutting Mexico off with a wall isn’t as profitable as using infrastructure and removing profit from recreational drugs to stabilise the borderlands.
Timothy Leary highlighted the potential for sin taxes on narcotics in the 60s. If anyone chooses to exploit this, it would be Trump. For everyone else, obviously the lure of the payola from the phoney war on drugs has been more alluring.
The problem with your idea John C is that Jerry Browm will want his cut and will use it to realise his dream of California Über Alles.
Mexico is paying for the wall!
Mexico will pay for NOT having the wall.
Steady on, Balders. That remains to be seen.
Given the continuing discussion on space propulsion I thought some background in it’s evolution for satellite orbit and attitude adjustment might help. Please scroll by if not of interest.
.
Basically a satellite needs propulsion to get into its orbit after being launched, to point the correct way for it’s mission and be kept in the correct orbit. Isp used here is a measure of the efficiency of the propellant as it is proportional to the exhaust velocity of the gas.
.
Early satellites used pressurised cold gas thrusters, simple but low efficiency with Isp’s less than 100 and thrusts of a Newton or so.
Then there was hydrazine propellant with a catalyst in the thruster with Isp’s of the order of 200 or so and thrusts of a few Newtons
Following on there were bipropellant hypergolic fuels( combine them and they spontaneously combust) which proved Isp’s of the order of 300 or so and thrusts of 10’s of newtons
And most recently ion drives typically using Xenon and the excess power from the solar arrays( used in the 1990’s but only in full commercial use only over the last 10 years) with Isp’s in the 1000’s but thrusts of milli Newtons.
.
Typically a modern geosynchronous satellite will now use bipropellant and ion drive propulsion since the thrust level is an important consideration especially for getting into orbit. Hence getting from the launch vehicle transfer orbit to geosynchronous is usually done with the higher thrust bipropellant thrusters but once there the more efficient ion propulsion is used.
.
For example with a geostationary satellite and a 20N thruster you may only have to fire it once every few weeks for 10’s of seconds to keep your satellite in the equatorial plane (most of the on orbit propellant is used for this) . With an ion thruster you have to fire it every day for 10’s of minutes at a time around certain times in the orbit- if the thrust is too low you will not be able to keep the satellite in the correct orbit, there is simply not enough time.
.
Until now propellant life was the key limiting factor in geosynchronous satellite lifetime( typically this has been 15 years since the 1990’s) but with highly efficient ion propulsion of sufficient thrust level this has been largely removed as the key constraint and other factors such as solar array degradation, thermal degradation, reliability, battery life, obsolescence etc come into play.
.
With interplanetary and other types of missions thrust level is equally important-e.g. if you are in a hyperbolic transit to another planet and seek to orbit it there is only a finite amount of time you can apply the thrust to change the orbit. Too low a thrust level and you just keep going.
.
Hence the Em drive with micro Newtons of thrust( fascinating if it actually turns out to be true) would need to be scaled up by 3 to 6 orders of magnitude to be useful in orbit and would presumably call on greater power supply mass etc. Given we have progressed by at most 2 orders of magnitude over 60 years this looks likely to take 100+years or so unless there is a major breakthrough.
.
Note this is for satellites-launch vehicle propulsion is another topic.
Who cares re the wall?
The key point is that the wall gets built. There are many ways you can get Mexico to pay for it and even more ways to claim Mexico paid for it.
Trump just needs to build the wall – that’s the key to a successful policy. But, just for the sake of the dumbest and most unimaginative fuckwit on this blog, let’s assume Congress provides every cent to build the wall. Trump can still say Mexico paid for it because:
-all Mexicans now pay a visa price to come to the US
-States no longer need to pay for illegal Mexicans to get educated
-Not nearly as much money is remitted to Mexico (here’s a big clue dot – it will be real difficult for you to understand so I will say it slowly. If $24bn is remitted to Mexico in 2016, the wall costs $10bn to build and only $5bn is remitted in say 2020 after the wall is built, could you argue that Mexico paid for the wall? Well you couldn’t because you are far too stupid to argue anything not 100% literal and in the most specifically black and white terms. But I reckon any other politician, public servant, voter or 15 year old on this planet could make this argument and they don’t need to know the discount rate is, generous or otherwise)
And there are many other potential arguments. But Dot will not be able to make nor understand any of them because, quite frankly, he is too fucking stupid.
Well actually, no.
The key to successful policy is to stem the flow of illegal immigrants. How that is achieved and who pays for it is fucking irrelevant. If he delivers on this outcome by 2020, he has succeeded and his supporters will be satisfied.