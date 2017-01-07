Liberty Quote
The dominant lesson of the Great Depression and the Great Recession is that when government overspends, overtaxes and over-regulates, economic freedom is suppressed and economic growth vanishes.— Phil Gramm and Michael Solon
-
Recent Comments
- Shelley on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- MsDolittle on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- MsDolittle on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Ragu on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- johanna on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Ragu on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Entropy on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- john constantine on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Entropy on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- john constantine on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- johanna on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Anthony on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Tel on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Ragu on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- johanna on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Ragu on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- . on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Baldrick on Is it time for Ley to quit?
- Drink-up Socrates on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Economists will never ever get it right until Say’s Law returns
- Sous le pont d’Avignon and other things
- Don’t rely on economic opinion, particularly if given by Joe Stiglitz
- David Leyonhjelm on good debt and bad debt
- Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Is this accountable government?
- Is it time for Ley to quit?
- No one should buy this bogus rationale, Haldane
- New front in the war on terror
- Cross Post: Rachel Moore You are the racist, actually, not me
- Guest Post: John Slater Five New Year’s Resolutions to get Workplace Relations Back on Track
- AGL is not a charity or government department
- Judith Curry the latest casualty in the climate wars
- Bureaucrats in for a surprise
- Government shakedown
- Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Chicago where the war on poverty and democratic party politics converge
- Thank God he was born in Austria
- Victorian price electricity increases just a step to disaster
- Green or Red?
- Have we learned anything yet about the Canberra arsonist?
- More items of interest Jan 3
- David Leyonhjelm on greenhouse policy
- Send in the (economic) clowns
- Items of interest Jan 2
- A modern political dictionary
- Courageous must stand up to proponents of ‘post-truth’ world
- Looking back on 2016 and ahead to 2017
- What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: January 7, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,027 Responses to Open Forum: January 7, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Luton, Milton Keynes, Melton, Melbourne, et-bloody-cetera …
Tommy Robinson [email protected] 2h2 hours ago
Cultural Enrichment:
Mother, 21, tells of horrific abuse at the hands of muslim partner.
http://dailym.ai/2iOkKvS
Wouldn’t it be ‘great again’ if Clive Palmer were to offer his stranded and run down golf assets to Trump.
It would be beautiful to see Palmer get cents on the dollar, I tell you
Andrew, perhaps you are as autistic as dot.
My point was that even absent the possibility of capital gains, the vast majority of people want to own their home, however humble. As I said, capital gains is just icing on the cake.
For now.
However, the downside can be more catastrophic than owning shares
That’s the stupidest sales pitch I’ve ever heard. I dunno what they teach their staff at Optus.
Here’s the genuine reasons to get the NBN:
* You are a heavy data user, with big downloads and uploads (e.g. engineer, architect, etc).
* You work from home and need remote desktop and other low-latency applications.
* You enjoy sitting home and watching video with Netflix, Stan, ABC iview, YouTube, etc.
* You play a lot of online games, of the type that are network intensive (e.g. Minecraft).
If you are a light user who isn’t interested in video streaming and doesn’t spend a lot of time at home, and you are in a good mobile coverage area, then NBN is a waste of time for you. It’s ridiculous to argue that other Australians want it.
Hilarious didn’t want peace with Russia; Trump wants peace with all peace-minded countries. Who would you want to win the election?
And this refutes my point about them spending most of their time lounging around how?
Remarked on the telstra 4g being cheaper and portable compared to the NBN, because it wasn’t that long ago that i shifted from telstra 4g to satellite nbn, and the satellite nbn was thirty % of the price per gig of 4g.
Now it is lineball. [but there will be a telstra catch somewhere.]
Reports of the satellite service being sold to the suburbs to get nbn subscriber numbers up have been around, but with this pricing the nbn doesn’t look competitive.
Keeping the satellite as 4g is marginal at home, often being only the hispeed trickle service.
Satellite handy when the towers go down with the electricity in bad weather.
I am surprised that you only discovered kangaroo behaviour after retirement age, Johanna. Just wait to you check out what koalas [don’t] get up to. A fine art those little buggers have developed indeed. Just watch out for dropbears when you go tourist.
Seriously … police cleared the ACL crime scene by 2am.
That is unheard of.
Lions also spend most of their time lazing about.
Haven’t bothered using satellite nbn for internet television, as although i have unused data expire each month, if i swap over to using internet tv, then the data will evaporate and the ‘fair use’ cap thing kicks in.
Three bucks a gig for 4g mobile data, combined with an external signal boost receiver, added to a subscription to internet television services, versus giving money to the scumfilth of foxtel is a bit of a hassle, but the satisfaction might be worthwhile.
Part of the NBN telco deal is that Telstra and Optus can’t advertise their products as a direct competing strategy.
It is obvious that 4G, and the upcoming 5G in the next couple of years, could deliver broadband a lot cheaper than the NBN at better than current NBN speeds if there is a tower nearby. And putting up towers is cheaper than fibre everywhere.
Heck the most popular NBN packages are only 12 Mbps, and it currently maxes at 100 Mbps if you are prepared to pay a lot and have FTTH. I have gotten 186 Mbps on my iPhone.
oBAMa!
Looking more and more like one of –
. a GRN senator
. AFP employee
. relative of ALP figure
WikiLeaks announces Monday 9 am presser to respond to US “intelligence” community’s Russian “hacking” claims.
Adding to that. lions don’t just suddenly decide to run in front of a B-Double.
Let’s face it, the fauna on our coat of arms are fairly thick and their uniqueness extends to having a death wish.
Where do the mozzies go when you drain the swamp?
I see that dot is still arguing that the vast majority if people’s prefereces (that would be owning your own home) should be engineered for other purposes, Because it’s irrational, or something.
Go for it Dot. There are plenty of Marxists, Stalinists et al blazing the trail.
Lions hunt at either dusk or dawn and spend the rest of the time on siesta. Except if said WEB is in the cool wet sand beside a river, in very low profile, and a hundred or so buffalo pick that spot to come down for a drink. Verrily, some daytime action, and with the vertical bank now behind, the buffalos’ escape plan is in tatters.
As an investment, it can be irrational. Right up until you have paid off the debt.
Seriously … it is only unheard of by those who arrogantly scroll by those on Dot & Co.’s Stasi-esque, “Non-person List”.
Sniff test. An old friend from Eden came to stay with us in Metung. He brought his dog and his 3.5 tonne stink boat and we have been having fun sailing and zooming about Lakes etc. He and Doc had to get up early yesterday and Doc had great difficulty rousing him from sleep before realising he was droopy all down one side. Just as well we did let him sleep in. Only 10 mins for the MICA to arrive, yep stroke, so off he goes to hospital. I contact his only son and ex-wife who come up from Melbourne. They roll up, grab the boat and the dog and bugger off back to Melbourne, while my mate is still far from recovered but stable in hospital. Superdo offered to house the boat and look after the tucker box dog and take it to hospital visits until….. My ever generous son-in-law believes they are fretting and simply getting practical stuff done. I dunno maybe I’m just upset.
Where do the mozzies go when you drain the swamp?
Metung.
MsDolittle. Do you know the son and DIL well? Gut always wins out in my experience. My sister did a similar thing a couple of days after my mum died (dad had died earlier). Took their new car and other goodies. I let it go, didn’t want to cause a rift and I was too upset about having lost both my parents before the age of 30 to really bother. Won’t bore with details but eventually she also swindled my grandmother out of her house. All done under the guise of caring/dealing with practical stuff. Nothing could be done legally because she had been so sneaky. We haven’t spoken in 20 years.