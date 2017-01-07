Open Forum: January 7, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 7, 2017
1,027 Responses to Open Forum: January 7, 2017

  1. srr
    #2255279, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Luton, Milton Keynes, Melton, Melbourne, et-bloody-cetera …

    Tommy Robinson [email protected] 4h4 hours ago

    The result of importing somalians into your community
    http://m.onemk.co.uk/we-are-not-safe-here-milton-keynes-estate-terrorised-by-gang/story-29607086-detail/story.html

    ‘We are not safe here’: Milton Keynes estate terrorised by gang

  2. srr
    #2255280, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Tommy Robinson [email protected] 2h2 hours ago

    Cultural Enrichment:
    Mother, 21, tells of horrific abuse at the hands of muslim partner.

    Sick thug filmed rape of his girlfriend and threatened to post it online if she left him – then put photos of the injuries he’d inflicted on his Facebook
    * Atlanta Hammond, 21, subjected to daily physical and mental abuse by partner
    * Halil Cetinkayali, 30, banned Atlanta from socialising and forced her to quit job
    * He repeatedly attacked the mother of one, from Essex, and he even stabbed her
    * On one occasion, he raped her as she slept and recorded it to use as blackmail

    http://dailym.ai/2iOkKvS

  3. OneWorldGovernment
    #2255281, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:11 am

    srr
    TRUMP REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
    http://www.trump.com/real-estate-portfolio/

    Real Estate Development Proposals

    If you are an owner or principal of prime real estate that would be a candidate for major residential, hotel, resort or golf development, please submit the property details and your contact information below or mail the information to the above address.

    http://www.trump.com/connect-with-us/

    Wouldn’t it be ‘great again’ if Clive Palmer were to offer his stranded and run down golf assets to Trump.

  4. Ragu
    #2255282, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Wouldn’t it be ‘great again’ if Clive Palmer were to offer his stranded and run down golf assets to Trump.

    It would be beautiful to see Palmer get cents on the dollar, I tell you

  5. johanna
    #2255283, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Only someone like Dot, nose desperately buried in economic textbooks he doesn’t understand, would be posting that property is a bad investment without comprehending that real-world people have made spectacular returns.

    Andrew, perhaps you are as autistic as dot.

    My point was that even absent the possibility of capital gains, the vast majority of people want to own their home, however humble. As I said, capital gains is just icing on the cake.

  6. Ragu
    #2255284, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:17 am

    that real-world people have made spectacular returns.

    For now.

    However, the downside can be more catastrophic than owning shares

  7. Tel
    #2255286, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:18 am

    He kept harping on that the ‘rest of Australia’ cannot wait to get the NBN and I am so lucky it is available in my area.

    That’s the stupidest sales pitch I’ve ever heard. I dunno what they teach their staff at Optus.

    Here’s the genuine reasons to get the NBN:
    * You are a heavy data user, with big downloads and uploads (e.g. engineer, architect, etc).
    * You work from home and need remote desktop and other low-latency applications.
    * You enjoy sitting home and watching video with Netflix, Stan, ABC iview, YouTube, etc.
    * You play a lot of online games, of the type that are network intensive (e.g. Minecraft).

    If you are a light user who isn’t interested in video streaming and doesn’t spend a lot of time at home, and you are in a good mobile coverage area, then NBN is a waste of time for you. It’s ridiculous to argue that other Australians want it.

  8. Anthony
    #2255287, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Hilarious didn’t want peace with Russia; Trump wants peace with all peace-minded countries. Who would you want to win the election?

  9. johanna
    #2255288, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:26 am

    And this refutes my point about them spending most of their time lounging around how?

  10. john constantine
    #2255290, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Remarked on the telstra 4g being cheaper and portable compared to the NBN, because it wasn’t that long ago that i shifted from telstra 4g to satellite nbn, and the satellite nbn was thirty % of the price per gig of 4g.

    Now it is lineball. [but there will be a telstra catch somewhere.]

    Reports of the satellite service being sold to the suburbs to get nbn subscriber numbers up have been around, but with this pricing the nbn doesn’t look competitive.

    Keeping the satellite as 4g is marginal at home, often being only the hispeed trickle service.

    Satellite handy when the towers go down with the electricity in bad weather.

  11. Entropy
    #2255291, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I am surprised that you only discovered kangaroo behaviour after retirement age, Johanna. Just wait to you check out what koalas [don’t] get up to. A fine art those little buggers have developed indeed. Just watch out for dropbears when you go tourist.

  12. C.L.
    #2255292, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Seriously … police cleared the ACL crime scene by 2am.
    That is unheard of.

  13. C.L.
    #2255293, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Lions also spend most of their time lazing about.

  14. john constantine
    #2255294, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Haven’t bothered using satellite nbn for internet television, as although i have unused data expire each month, if i swap over to using internet tv, then the data will evaporate and the ‘fair use’ cap thing kicks in.

    Three bucks a gig for 4g mobile data, combined with an external signal boost receiver, added to a subscription to internet television services, versus giving money to the scumfilth of foxtel is a bit of a hassle, but the satisfaction might be worthwhile.

  15. Entropy
    #2255295, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Part of the NBN telco deal is that Telstra and Optus can’t advertise their products as a direct competing strategy.
    It is obvious that 4G, and the upcoming 5G in the next couple of years, could deliver broadband a lot cheaper than the NBN at better than current NBN speeds if there is a tower nearby. And putting up towers is cheaper than fibre everywhere.
    Heck the most popular NBN packages are only 12 Mbps, and it currently maxes at 100 Mbps if you are prepared to pay a lot and have FTTH. I have gotten 186 Mbps on my iPhone.

  16. srr
    #2255296, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:40 am

    oBAMa!

    Paul Joseph Watson Retweeted
    cray-drienne 🙃 [email protected] 4h4 hours ago

    PSA

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1l4M11VIAADSyk.jpg

  17. incoherent rambler
    #2255297, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Looking more and more like one of –
    . a GRN senator
    . AFP employee
    . relative of ALP figure

  18. C.L.
    #2255298, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:41 am

    WikiLeaks announces Monday 9 am presser to respond to US “intelligence” community’s Russian “hacking” claims.

  19. Ragu
    #2255299, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Lions also spend most of their time lazing about.

    Adding to that. lions don’t just suddenly decide to run in front of a B-Double.

    Let’s face it, the fauna on our coat of arms are fairly thick and their uniqueness extends to having a death wish.

  20. incoherent rambler
    #2255300, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Where do the mozzies go when you drain the swamp?

  21. johanna
    #2255301, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I see that dot is still arguing that the vast majority if people’s prefereces (that would be owning your own home) should be engineered for other purposes, Because it’s irrational, or something.

    Go for it Dot. There are plenty of Marxists, Stalinists et al blazing the trail.

  22. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2255302, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Lions hunt at either dusk or dawn and spend the rest of the time on siesta. Except if said WEB is in the cool wet sand beside a river, in very low profile, and a hundred or so buffalo pick that spot to come down for a drink. Verrily, some daytime action, and with the vertical bank now behind, the buffalos’ escape plan is in tatters.

  23. Ragu
    #2255303, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Because it’s irrational, or something.

    As an investment, it can be irrational. Right up until you have paid off the debt.

  24. srr
    #2255304, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Seriously … it is only unheard of by those who arrogantly scroll by those on Dot & Co.’s Stasi-esque, “Non-person List”.

  25. MsDolittle
    #2255305, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Sniff test. An old friend from Eden came to stay with us in Metung. He brought his dog and his 3.5 tonne stink boat and we have been having fun sailing and zooming about Lakes etc. He and Doc had to get up early yesterday and Doc had great difficulty rousing him from sleep before realising he was droopy all down one side. Just as well we did let him sleep in. Only 10 mins for the MICA to arrive, yep stroke, so off he goes to hospital. I contact his only son and ex-wife who come up from Melbourne. They roll up, grab the boat and the dog and bugger off back to Melbourne, while my mate is still far from recovered but stable in hospital. Superdo offered to house the boat and look after the tucker box dog and take it to hospital visits until….. My ever generous son-in-law believes they are fretting and simply getting practical stuff done. I dunno maybe I’m just upset.

  26. MsDolittle
    #2255306, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Where do the mozzies go when you drain the swamp?

    Metung.

  27. Shelley
    #2255307, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:58 am

    MsDolittle. Do you know the son and DIL well? Gut always wins out in my experience. My sister did a similar thing a couple of days after my mum died (dad had died earlier). Took their new car and other goodies. I let it go, didn’t want to cause a rift and I was too upset about having lost both my parents before the age of 30 to really bother. Won’t bore with details but eventually she also swindled my grandmother out of her house. All done under the guise of caring/dealing with practical stuff. Nothing could be done legally because she had been so sneaky. We haven’t spoken in 20 years.

