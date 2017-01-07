Liberty Quote
The welfare state has done to black Americans what slavery couldn’t do, what Jim Crow couldn’t do, what the harshest racism couldn’t do. And that is to destroy the black family.— Walter Williams
-
Recent Comments
- srr on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Riccardo Bosi on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- memoryvault on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Tel on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Lem on Economists will never ever get it right until Say’s Law returns
- . on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Ragu on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Andrew on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Tel on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- . on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Ragu on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- King Koala on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- memoryvault on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Tel on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Leo G on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- . on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Diogenes on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Andreas on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- . on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- . on Open Forum: January 7, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Economists will never ever get it right until Say’s Law returns
- Sous le pont d’Avignon and other things
- Don’t rely on economic opinion, particularly if given by Joe Stiglitz
- David Leyonhjelm on good debt and bad debt
- Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Is this accountable government?
- Is it time for Ley to quit?
- No one should buy this bogus rationale, Haldane
- New front in the war on terror
- Cross Post: Rachel Moore You are the racist, actually, not me
- Guest Post: John Slater Five New Year’s Resolutions to get Workplace Relations Back on Track
- AGL is not a charity or government department
- Judith Curry the latest casualty in the climate wars
- Bureaucrats in for a surprise
- Government shakedown
- Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
- Chicago where the war on poverty and democratic party politics converge
- Thank God he was born in Austria
- Victorian price electricity increases just a step to disaster
- Green or Red?
- Have we learned anything yet about the Canberra arsonist?
- More items of interest Jan 3
- David Leyonhjelm on greenhouse policy
- Send in the (economic) clowns
- Items of interest Jan 2
- A modern political dictionary
- Courageous must stand up to proponents of ‘post-truth’ world
- Looking back on 2016 and ahead to 2017
- What’s good for the goose is evidently not good for the politicians
- 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: January 7, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,253 Responses to Open Forum: January 7, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
Yes, and there are plenty of You Tube vids on cultivation, curing, ageing, and cutting.
srr #2255453, posted on January 8, 2017 at 1:39 pm
I believe that Australia should strongly encourage the inclusion of P in the LGBTI spectrum. Let Australia never again exclude Pa3dophiles from their rightful place alongside the other orientations as equal members of that group.
Think about it, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Pa3dophile groups all working together, cooperatively and harmoniously for justice.
Let’s all be more diverse and inclusive.
Specifically, no further discussion should take place regarding Non-Traditional Marriage because the current themes are unnecessarily exclusive of the needs of some groups in the LGBTIP Community.
The Federal Government should hold an LGBTIP Conference in Canberra in 2017 with the goal of a Unanimous Statement of Intent that satisfies desires of the memberships of all these groups.
Think of the rating success Q&A could achieve in the lead-up to the conference.
What about it Penny? I’m sure you could reach out across the aisle to Malcolm. He will be all over this.
Yep.
And the hits keep on coming …
… they simply aren’t mentality fit to handle the intensity of their mental beliefs and mental emotions, which makes them dangerous.