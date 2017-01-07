Open Forum: January 7, 2017

January 7, 2017
  1. memoryvault
    #2255550, posted on January 8, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    By the way. You can get tobacco seeds from America.

    Yes, and there are plenty of You Tube vids on cultivation, curing, ageing, and cutting.

  2. Riccardo Bosi
    #2255551, posted on January 8, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    srr #2255453, posted on January 8, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    How the Left pushes p3dophilia

    I believe that Australia should strongly encourage the inclusion of P in the LGBTI spectrum. Let Australia never again exclude Pa3dophiles from their rightful place alongside the other orientations as equal members of that group.

    Think about it, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Pa3dophile groups all working together, cooperatively and harmoniously for justice.

    Let’s all be more diverse and inclusive.

    Specifically, no further discussion should take place regarding Non-Traditional Marriage because the current themes are unnecessarily exclusive of the needs of some groups in the LGBTIP Community.

    The Federal Government should hold an LGBTIP Conference in Canberra in 2017 with the goal of a Unanimous Statement of Intent that satisfies desires of the memberships of all these groups.

    Think of the rating success Q&A could achieve in the lead-up to the conference.

    What about it Penny? I’m sure you could reach out across the aisle to Malcolm. He will be all over this.

  3. srr
    #2255552, posted on January 8, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    John Comnenus
    #2255522, posted on January 8, 2017 at 3:04 pm
    Wow SRR,

    That Berkeley SJW was cashing in on all the minorities he could possibly sign up for.

    Whether he is the murderer or not, I think we can conclude that this person has very serious mental health issues. SJW and identity politics seems to breed significant and often violent mental health problems.

    Yep.

    And the hits keep on coming …

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted
    Lo-Ping [email protected] 3h3 hours ago

    Believe it or not, the guy who made those hats went bankrupt.

    I KNOW! Shocker, right? You could knock me over with a feather right now!

    https://twitter.com/GamingAndPandas/status/817906514409254912
    _____________

    Children of Darkness – The Mental Illness of Social Justice Warriors
    Bull Brand

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lwd-OG0_xGk

    … they simply aren’t mentality fit to handle the intensity of their mental beliefs and mental emotions, which makes them dangerous.

