Open Forum: January 7, 2017

  1. custard
    #2255822, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Just watching Sky and the story about Childcare costs set to rise by 22% over the next 4yrs.

    I’m on the public record saying that the government should completely withdraw from this space.

    Am I too hard?

  2. .
    #2255823, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    cohenite
    #2255820, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm
    Apparently Hanson is going to introduce legislation banning the burqa in public. That would be terrific.

    What power does the Commonwealth have to do that?

    Don’t argue with me, justify it to the leftist appointed High Court.

  3. OneWorldGovernment
    #2255824, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Is Pakistan Asia?

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2255825, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Within 4 days or so, she is apologising and paying back. Is it arrogance, stupidity or what?

    Brainless venality, candy.

    Can I opt for all three?

  5. Rev. Archibald
    #2255826, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    I agree with IT. I believe property rights includes the right to go to hell in your own way, as you own your own body.

    ..
    You evasive turd.
    You perfectly know that you can pretty much partake of any drug you want in the privacy of your own home.
    Private use is already de-facto decriminalised.
    However, buy a piece of land and try to build on it yourself. Very soon find yourself entangled in an endless maze of government red and green tape.
    Many properties you won’t even be able to build anything on at all.
    So which issue moves you more?
    Ya squibbed it, as I knew you would.
    Squib
    Yeah. You can go to hell in your own way anytime you like in this country, and they will line up to assist and profit.
    But try to do something productive and good for yourself, your family and those around you, and find all the bastards lined up against you.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2255828, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Evie Amati a CPSU organiser

    Unionist.
    Axe wielding maniac.
    Gender transitioning.
    Three prescription medications.
    Hot blonde.

    Poor guy whose face was laid open but is that one crazy lady or what?

  8. Snoopy
    #2255829, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Hey dude! Where’s my cyclone?

    An average to above-average number of cyclones are expected for the 2016–17 Australian tropical cyclone season (November–April).

    Australian Tropical Cyclone Outlook for 2016 to 2017
    Bureau of Meteorology
    10 October 2016

    The average number of Australian cyclones per year is 11.

  9. .
    #2255830, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    custard
    #2255822, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:07 pm
    Just watching Sky and the story about Childcare costs set to rise by 22% over the next 4yrs.

    I’m on the public record saying that the government should completely withdraw from this space.

    Am I too hard?

    Government is the reason why it is going up.

    To advocate prosperity cannot be said to be “hard”. It is benevolent.

  10. john constantine
    #2255831, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    https://onsizzle.com/i/attacking-the-rich-is-not-envy-it-is-self-defense-1616576

    Unfortunately. there are more people than just septimus with his mental disfunction.

  11. Old School Conservative
    #2255832, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    SRR, that story is horrific but when I looked further at the source, The Cairns News, I have doubts as to the credibility of that site.
    Another story there has Australian Governments paying for Mossad to play a role in assassinating the Port Arthur victims. The massacre was pre-planned and was 10 years in the making.
    Gives the rape story poor credibility.

  12. Roger
    #2255833, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Is Pakistan Asia?

    No, but Pakistan is in Asia.

    And this inquiry is apropos what, exactly? (No sarc; bona fide question.)

  13. John Comnenus
    #2255834, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Jodie Foster is apparently worth $100 mil. Obviously rich starts at $101 million. What a fuckwit.

  14. .
    #2255835, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Rev. Archibald
    #2255826, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    I see what you mean and I am not being evasive.

    If I want to grow medical marijuana on my land and give it away – that cannot be done. I cannot get a permit for it, that is illegal and if I sell it, I run afoul of Federal law, even the proposed federal medical marijuana bill if I don’t pay a fee and I am not registered. Plus if I commit a drug crime on my premises the police and supreme court can violate all manner of property rights.

    Say I want to build an irrigation system for my crop too. A lot of nonsense red and green tape there too.

    Let’s say I go somehwere dry where land is cheap for this venture. Let’s say I found a new deep artesian bore that added to water supply. I couldn’t just claim it, the government assumes supply is fixed. I would have to buy existing rights from the pool which is fixed in quantity.

    Both of these issues move me very much, Arky.

  15. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2255836, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Just watching Sky and the story about Childcare costs set to rise by 22% over the next 4yrs.

    I’m on the public record saying that the government should completely withdraw from this space.

    Am I too hard?

    No, but without tax reform it will be a hard sell politically.

    Institutionalised childcare is of course all part of the plan to destroy the family. We’re already beginning to see the consequences of placing infants and young children in gulags for 40 hours per week with strangers.

  16. Frank
    #2255837, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    BoN
    Evi Amati is more one crazy man in the Wednesday Adams mould. The wallpaper on the twitter page is a nice touch though.

  17. Roger
    #2255838, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Government is the reason why it is going up.

    +1

    And not just on the simple economics of it, but also the social causes.

  18. .
    #2255839, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Another story there has Australian Governments paying for Mossad to play a role in assassinating the Port Arthur victims. The massacre was pre-planned and was 10 years in the making.

    Oh dear god.

  19. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2255840, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Jodie Foster is apparently worth $100 mil. Obviously rich starts at $101 million. What a fuckwit.

    I was wondering when Jodie Foster had taken a vow of poverty.

  20. Mark from Melbourne
    #2255841, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Oh, save me!

    Not just Grigs, but his array of sock puppets as well!

  21. Snoopy
    #2255842, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Dot, have you ever watched Silent Running? Starred Bruce Dern.

  22. calli
    #2255843, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Not sure Foster actually said that. Could be a well circulated meme.

    That 100million could be cut significantly by a palimony. Not the first to choose unwisely.

  23. John Comnenus
    #2255844, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Like I said earlier SJW and identity politics creates violent mental health problems.

    I guess Evie Amatil won’t be making a tweet any time soon.

    No doubt some SJW advocate will be along soon to say that Evie is a victim of a transphobic heteronormative society and without marriage equality we have to expect more such outbursts of deranged violence from those whose brains can’t reconcile what gender their body is.

  24. Rev. Archibald
    #2255845, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Both of these issues move me very much, Arky.

    ..
    Why the obsession with intoxicating drugs?
    The list of things you can’t do in this country without intrusive government restrictions is too long to write here.
    Everything from fishing to building to farming.
    Fucking hell, you can’t even own a cow without having the fucking thing registered.
    But the issue you idiots choose to die in the ditch over, every time, is something that a large chunk of perfectly reasonable, average people find obnoxious, and indefensible.
    There are good reasons why almost every modern society ever constituted in the last four hundred years has decided to regulate intoxicating substances.
    It’s a strange thing to tie yourself to when there are so many other instances of government over-reach.

  25. Rockdoctor
    #2255846, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Have lived in Bendigo, haven’t been back in over 20 years. Obviously what we used to term the rabbit warren of Long Gully is now being populated by much newer arrivals… Sad, Bendigo used to be a nice place in the daytime unless you were out after dark in the nightclub area or a drinker at venues like the Albert Hotel…

  26. calli
    #2255847, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Evie Amatil broke a man’s face in half and fractured a woman’s skull with an axe.

    I imagine some would be happy to make him as close to a woman as he wants with a blunt pair of scissors.

  27. cohenite
    #2255848, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    What power does the Commonwealth have to do that?

    France did it. As to the practicalities; any of the various anti-terrorism legislation can be adapted. The big hurdle is s.116. It would have to be argued that either islam is not a religion or if it is that a burqa is not a part of that religion.

  28. .
    #2255849, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Very droll Snoopy. Well played Sir.

  29. Gab
    #2255850, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Just saw someone comment elsewhere – in all sincerity – that the media is anti-muslim. The delusion in some people is strong.

  30. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2255851, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Just watching Sky and the story about Childcare costs set to rise by 22% over the next 4yrs.
    I’m on the public record saying that the government should completely withdraw from this space.
    Am I too hard?

    Not hard enough.

  31. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2255852, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Spot on Rev:

    Why the obsession with intoxicating drugs?
    The list of things you can’t do in this country without intrusive government restrictions is too long to write here.
    Everything from fishing to building to farming.
    Fucking hell, you can’t even own a cow without having the fucking thing registered.
    But the issue you idiots choose to die in the ditch over, every time, is something that a large chunk of perfectly reasonable, average people find obnoxious, and indefensible.
    There are good reasons why almost every modern society ever constituted in the last four hundred years has decided to regulate intoxicating substances.
    It’s a strange thing to tie yourself to when there are so many other instances of government over-reach.

  32. srr
    #2255853, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Old School Conservative
    #2255832, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    SRR, that story is horrific but when I looked further at the source, The Cairns News, I have doubts as to the credibility of that site.
    Another story there has Australian Governments paying for Mossad to play a role in assassinating the Port Arthur victims. The massacre was pre-planned and was 10 years in the making.
    Gives the rape story poor credibility.

    there are plenty of other sources, but that one had most in the one post. it took so long to get through, that, as usual, all the little dribs and drabs were written to play down the horror and the rapists’ guilt and total lack of remorse.

    there’s a reason so many in bendigo are fighting so hard against it’s islamification … for one, they learned long ago to trust the bush telegraph and not the fake news msm

  33. Frank
    #2255854, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Evie won’t be having a very nice time of things shortly if they decline to supply the Zoloft that was requested. Electric shocks, vertigo and high level pharmaceutical anxiety should go well with remand conditions.

