Open Forum: January 7, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,533 Responses to Open Forum: January 7, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
Just watching Sky and the story about Childcare costs set to rise by 22% over the next 4yrs.
I’m on the public record saying that the government should completely withdraw from this space.
Am I too hard?
What power does the Commonwealth have to do that?
Don’t argue with me, justify it to the leftist appointed High Court.
Is Pakistan Asia?
Can I opt for all three?
..
You evasive turd.
You perfectly know that you can pretty much partake of any drug you want in the privacy of your own home.
Private use is already de-facto decriminalised.
However, buy a piece of land and try to build on it yourself. Very soon find yourself entangled in an endless maze of government red and green tape.
Many properties you won’t even be able to build anything on at all.
So which issue moves you more?
Ya squibbed it, as I knew you would.
Squib
Yeah. You can go to hell in your own way anytime you like in this country, and they will line up to assist and profit.
But try to do something productive and good for yourself, your family and those around you, and find all the bastards lined up against you.
Fuck off Grigory!
Unionist.
Axe wielding maniac.
Gender transitioning.
Three prescription medications.
Hot blonde.
Poor guy whose face was laid open but is that one crazy lady or what?
Hey dude! Where’s my cyclone?
The average number of Australian cyclones per year is 11.
Government is the reason why it is going up.
To advocate prosperity cannot be said to be “hard”. It is benevolent.
https://onsizzle.com/i/attacking-the-rich-is-not-envy-it-is-self-defense-1616576
Unfortunately. there are more people than just septimus with his mental disfunction.
SRR, that story is horrific but when I looked further at the source, The Cairns News, I have doubts as to the credibility of that site.
Another story there has Australian Governments paying for Mossad to play a role in assassinating the Port Arthur victims. The massacre was pre-planned and was 10 years in the making.
Gives the rape story poor credibility.
Is Pakistan Asia?
No, but Pakistan is in Asia.
And this inquiry is apropos what, exactly? (No sarc; bona fide question.)
Jodie Foster is apparently worth $100 mil. Obviously rich starts at $101 million. What a fuckwit.
I see what you mean and I am not being evasive.
If I want to grow medical marijuana on my land and give it away – that cannot be done. I cannot get a permit for it, that is illegal and if I sell it, I run afoul of Federal law, even the proposed federal medical marijuana bill if I don’t pay a fee and I am not registered. Plus if I commit a drug crime on my premises the police and supreme court can violate all manner of property rights.
Say I want to build an irrigation system for my crop too. A lot of nonsense red and green tape there too.
Let’s say I go somehwere dry where land is cheap for this venture. Let’s say I found a new deep artesian bore that added to water supply. I couldn’t just claim it, the government assumes supply is fixed. I would have to buy existing rights from the pool which is fixed in quantity.
Both of these issues move me very much, Arky.
No, but without tax reform it will be a hard sell politically.
Institutionalised childcare is of course all part of the plan to destroy the family. We’re already beginning to see the consequences of placing infants and young children in gulags for 40 hours per week with strangers.
BoN
Evi Amati is more one crazy man in the Wednesday Adams mould. The wallpaper on the twitter page is a nice touch though.
Government is the reason why it is going up.
+1
And not just on the simple economics of it, but also the social causes.
Oh dear god.
I was wondering when Jodie Foster had taken a vow of poverty.
Oh, save me!
Not just Grigs, but his array of sock puppets as well!
Dot, have you ever watched Silent Running? Starred Bruce Dern.
Not sure Foster actually said that. Could be a well circulated meme.
That 100million could be cut significantly by a palimony. Not the first to choose unwisely.
Like I said earlier SJW and identity politics creates violent mental health problems.
I guess Evie Amatil won’t be making a tweet any time soon.
No doubt some SJW advocate will be along soon to say that Evie is a victim of a transphobic heteronormative society and without marriage equality we have to expect more such outbursts of deranged violence from those whose brains can’t reconcile what gender their body is.
..
Why the obsession with intoxicating drugs?
The list of things you can’t do in this country without intrusive government restrictions is too long to write here.
Everything from fishing to building to farming.
Fucking hell, you can’t even own a cow without having the fucking thing registered.
But the issue you idiots choose to die in the ditch over, every time, is something that a large chunk of perfectly reasonable, average people find obnoxious, and indefensible.
There are good reasons why almost every modern society ever constituted in the last four hundred years has decided to regulate intoxicating substances.
It’s a strange thing to tie yourself to when there are so many other instances of government over-reach.
Have lived in Bendigo, haven’t been back in over 20 years. Obviously what we used to term the rabbit warren of Long Gully is now being populated by much newer arrivals… Sad, Bendigo used to be a nice place in the daytime unless you were out after dark in the nightclub area or a drinker at venues like the Albert Hotel…
Evie Amatil broke a man’s face in half and fractured a woman’s skull with an axe.
I imagine some would be happy to make him as close to a woman as he wants with a blunt pair of scissors.
France did it. As to the practicalities; any of the various anti-terrorism legislation can be adapted. The big hurdle is s.116. It would have to be argued that either islam is not a religion or if it is that a burqa is not a part of that religion.
Very droll Snoopy. Well played Sir.
Just saw someone comment elsewhere – in all sincerity – that the media is anti-muslim. The delusion in some people is strong.
Not hard enough.
Spot on Rev:
there are plenty of other sources, but that one had most in the one post. it took so long to get through, that, as usual, all the little dribs and drabs were written to play down the horror and the rapists’ guilt and total lack of remorse.
there’s a reason so many in bendigo are fighting so hard against it’s islamification … for one, they learned long ago to trust the bush telegraph and not the fake news msm
Evie won’t be having a very nice time of things shortly if they decline to supply the Zoloft that was requested. Electric shocks, vertigo and high level pharmaceutical anxiety should go well with remand conditions.