Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, January 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017

  5. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2255865, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    While investigators try to figure out the motive of an Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travellers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida, the suspected gunman was charged and could face the death penalty if convicted.

    Esteban Santiago, 26, was charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death – which carries a maximum punishment of execution – and weapons charges.

    Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.

    Authorities don’t know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.

    “Today’s charges represent the gravity of the situation and reflect the commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement personnel to continually protect the community and prosecute those who target our residents and visitors,” US Attorney Wifredo Ferrer said.

    Authorities said during a news conference that they had interviewed roughly 175 people, including a lengthy interrogation with a cooperative Santiago, who is a former National Guard soldier from Alaska

    Breaking news in the Oz. Fourth?

  6. Tel
    #2255866, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Sunday is pretty much over guys.

  7. Riccardo Bosi
    #2255873, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Delta A #2255857, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Right! I’m gonna get smacked from post to post, but I have to say it.

    This recent trend for feisty boy cats to call their opponents “autistics”, or variations on that term, is highly offensive for people with autism, or families who struggle day after day with this terrible affliction.

    Perhaps is you saw a child screaming in terror, unable to make sense of the world, or a mother being pummelled relentlessly by a son who perceives no other outlet for his frustration, you might think again about using this term so flippantly.

    Autism is an awful disorder, not to be mocked or taken lightly in any way. If you have classic autism, you won’t realise it. If you don’t, be very grateful.

    No, you won’t ‘get smacked from post to post‘ Delta and good on you for speaking your mind.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2255875, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Authorities don’t know why he chose his target and have not ruled out terrorism.

    I took one look at his pic and have not ruled out terrorism.

    Kids party days always make me feel like that though.
    Too much cake and not enough wine.

  9. Mike of Marion
    #2255877, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Sunday night GO

  10. testpattern
    #2255878, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    ‘Florida shooter is iraq war veteran’

    It was an impulse shoot. In fact he’d planned to buy an $800 000 apartment and didnt intend to abuse taxpayers’ trust

  11. .
    #2255881, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Riccardo Bosi
    #2255858, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm
    Audit the Liberal Party

    I’ll bring my E-meter.

  13. testpattern
    #2255889, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Sasr mocks pancasila as pancasila, ties suspended

    Pancasila means the five principles of the secular state. It’s long been mocked and abused by opponents of secularism in particular the jihadis, who refer to it as panca gila
    ( loony). By adopting their anti secular narrative sasr is disseminating enemy propaganda. Ab basyir would approve. perhaps it’s a cunning plan by sasr to win jihadi heart and minds. Here’s the hardline leader of the Islamic defenders front, who organised the recent mass protests in Jakarta, equating panca gila with liberalism.

    http://www.habibrizieq.co/2016/07/pendukung-pancasila-pendukung-pancagila.html?m=1

  14. .
    #2255890, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I have an E meter but does anyone speak babelfish?

  15. Tintarella di Luna
    #2255892, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Good evening

    The Liberal party is dead. It must be cremated and then buried, just to make sure.

  16. John
    #2255894, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Ok I dont often watch it but I did see PBS the other day. There was an interview with John Kerry. I have to say that I have not seen such serious bum kissing since Mark Riley shined off for Julia Gillard. It was really low journalism. The sort of thing you mostly see on “their” ABC.

    Then there was David Brooks and a fellow wanker talking about Trump. What a load of it. These two were way off the mark. Both anti trump and the GOP.

    My take? Close the PBS and the ABC. Both Nations can save money.

  17. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2255896, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Delta, well said and worth saying, without censure.

    But we do need to keep a sense of perspective on this. Autism is a spectrum disorder. Mild to Severe.
    Also, language occurs in context. No-one here means ‘idiot’ for example as anything other than a brief insult, even though ‘idiocy’ (the old ‘disorder’ now of course subsumed into sophisticated diagnoses) is tragic. Autism, as used on the Cat, has a similar sense of highlighting a tendency or characteristic rather than referring to any reality. ‘Cripple’ too is a word than can probably upset some, but in fact these days it has entered the language as adjectival – e.g. a crippling payment. There are many such metaphors. (My opinion only, of course.)

    We’ve had a child aged seven with an autism spectrum disorder at our kids’ party today. A couple of occasions he lost it and the poor little fellow was inconsolable until we amused him out of it. My eldest son was like this at his age too and there wasn’t as much understanding around then as there is now.

    I’ve just driven the parents home with their seven year old; their car broke down. Difficult end to a difficult day for them but they loved seeing their child interacting very well with others for most of the time. Your reminder of how some parents are doing it tough with autistic spectrum kids won’t go astray.

  18. Tintarella di Luna
    #2255902, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Hello Delta A and Lizzie, thoughtful comments about autism. And it does give pause to remember that there are some people affected very very severely by a condition which is still very rare in its most extreme form but can be totally and absolutely devastating.

    Lizzie wanted to say how enjoyable are your travelogues, was right there with you in the one you posted on 5 January, felt the cold too. Mostly lurking these days and don’t get much time to get back to make a comment. Anyway, thank you.

  19. .
    #2255903, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I’m not big on the spectrum stuff, it just feels like another way to control kids in gulags (I mean schools).

  20. Roger
    #2255905, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    A Sunday Forum at 9:30pm (AEDT)?

  21. .
    #2255906, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    ROGER

    WE ARE ON SAMOAN TIME, AND YOU WILL LIKE IT BRO.

  23. King Koala
    #2255912, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    It seems the Fort Lauderdale terrorist converted to islam in 2007, 3 years before joining the army so the MSM narrative of PTSD made him do it appears to be Fake News

    https://archive.is/uyWMG

  24. King Koala
    #2255914, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I am waiting to see what the fall out is on this Israeli diplonat caught trying to interfere in the UK parliamentary system? Apparently the Guardian has more footage to release.

  25. Roger
    #2255916, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    ROGER

    WE ARE ON SAMOAN TIME, AND YOU WILL LIKE IT BRO.

    There’s no need to shout, dot.

    I may be older than you but that doesn’t mean I’m deaf.

    And that despite attending numerous ear drum splitting rock concerts in my misspent youth.

  26. Grigory M
    #2255923, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    A Sunday Forum at 9:30pm (AEDT)?

    Interesting times.

  27. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2255924, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Hello Delta A and Lizzie, thoughtful comments about autism. And it does give pause to remember that there are some people affected very very severely by a condition which is still very rare in its most extreme form but can be totally and absolutely devastating.

    Tinta

    Do you know Junee Waites? I have given a copy of her book Smiling at Shadows to a few parents whose children have been diagnosed at the severe end.

    I’ve known Junee and her son Dane Waites via a relative for many years. I was delighted when Dane chose to (and was able to) live independently and when Junee was awarded her OAM.

    Delta’s comment is valid. I don’t think those that flippantly use the term autism have any idea what it’s like for a parent. I’m also dubious about the explosion in the diagnosis of “mild” cases.

  28. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2255928, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    And that despite attending numerous ear drum splitting rock concerts in my misspent youth.

    PLEASE SPEAK UP, ROGER. I CAN’T HEAR YOU.

    It was Stray Cats what done it, 1993 iirc. I’ve either worn plugs or steered clear of the sound reinforcement ever since.

  29. Lysander
    #2255931, posted on January 8, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Comrades.

    Back at work tomorrow 🙁

    Problem is, like a true Catholic, have (over) celebrated the Feast of the Epiphany today a little too much…. burp..

    Either way, look forward to 2017, Mao’s knifing on 9/2 and January 20. Have had a terrible chest infection which has made me sound like “Bill” from the (farkin) CFMEU. All up from here I s’pose.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *