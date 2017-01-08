Liberty Quote
An ideal society, properly so-called, can be none other than an actual, present, society taken at its truest and best.— Michael Oakeshott
-
-
Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
Audit the Liberal Party
Tah dah! 😃
Bother.
After you, calli. Ladies first
Breaking news in the Oz. Fourth?
Sunday is pretty much over guys.
Delta A #2255857, posted on January 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm
No, you won’t ‘get smacked from post to post‘ Delta and good on you for speaking your mind.
I took one look at his pic and have not ruled out terrorism.
Kids party days always make me feel like that though.
Too much cake and not enough wine.
Sunday night GO
‘Florida shooter is iraq war veteran’
It was an impulse shoot. In fact he’d planned to buy an $800 000 apartment and didnt intend to abuse taxpayers’ trust
I’ll bring my E-meter.
12th!
Sasr mocks pancasila as pancasila, ties suspended
Pancasila means the five principles of the secular state. It’s long been mocked and abused by opponents of secularism in particular the jihadis, who refer to it as panca gila
( loony). By adopting their anti secular narrative sasr is disseminating enemy propaganda. Ab basyir would approve. perhaps it’s a cunning plan by sasr to win jihadi heart and minds. Here’s the hardline leader of the Islamic defenders front, who organised the recent mass protests in Jakarta, equating panca gila with liberalism.
http://www.habibrizieq.co/2016/07/pendukung-pancasila-pendukung-pancagila.html?m=1
I have an E meter but does anyone speak babelfish?
Good evening
The Liberal party is dead. It must be cremated and then buried, just to make sure.
Ok I dont often watch it but I did see PBS the other day. There was an interview with John Kerry. I have to say that I have not seen such serious bum kissing since Mark Riley shined off for Julia Gillard. It was really low journalism. The sort of thing you mostly see on “their” ABC.
Then there was David Brooks and a fellow wanker talking about Trump. What a load of it. These two were way off the mark. Both anti trump and the GOP.
My take? Close the PBS and the ABC. Both Nations can save money.
Delta, well said and worth saying, without censure.
But we do need to keep a sense of perspective on this. Autism is a spectrum disorder. Mild to Severe.
Also, language occurs in context. No-one here means ‘idiot’ for example as anything other than a brief insult, even though ‘idiocy’ (the old ‘disorder’ now of course subsumed into sophisticated diagnoses) is tragic. Autism, as used on the Cat, has a similar sense of highlighting a tendency or characteristic rather than referring to any reality. ‘Cripple’ too is a word than can probably upset some, but in fact these days it has entered the language as adjectival – e.g. a crippling payment. There are many such metaphors. (My opinion only, of course.)
We’ve had a child aged seven with an autism spectrum disorder at our kids’ party today. A couple of occasions he lost it and the poor little fellow was inconsolable until we amused him out of it. My eldest son was like this at his age too and there wasn’t as much understanding around then as there is now.
I’ve just driven the parents home with their seven year old; their car broke down. Difficult end to a difficult day for them but they loved seeing their child interacting very well with others for most of the time. Your reminder of how some parents are doing it tough with autistic spectrum kids won’t go astray.
Hello Delta A and Lizzie, thoughtful comments about autism. And it does give pause to remember that there are some people affected very very severely by a condition which is still very rare in its most extreme form but can be totally and absolutely devastating.
Lizzie wanted to say how enjoyable are your travelogues, was right there with you in the one you posted on 5 January, felt the cold too. Mostly lurking these days and don’t get much time to get back to make a comment. Anyway, thank you.
I’m not big on the spectrum stuff, it just feels like another way to control kids in gulags (I mean schools).
A Sunday Forum at 9:30pm (AEDT)?
ROGER
WE ARE ON SAMOAN TIME, AND YOU WILL LIKE IT BRO.
From michaelsmithnews.com
A great version of The Battle Hymn of the Republic
It seems the Fort Lauderdale terrorist converted to islam in 2007, 3 years before joining the army so the MSM narrative of PTSD made him do it appears to be Fake News
https://archive.is/uyWMG
I am waiting to see what the fall out is on this Israeli diplonat caught trying to interfere in the UK parliamentary system? Apparently the Guardian has more footage to release.
ROGER
WE ARE ON SAMOAN TIME, AND YOU WILL LIKE IT BRO.
There’s no need to shout, dot.
I may be older than you but that doesn’t mean I’m deaf.
And that despite attending numerous ear drum splitting rock concerts in my misspent youth.
Interesting times.
Tinta
Do you know Junee Waites? I have given a copy of her book Smiling at Shadows to a few parents whose children have been diagnosed at the severe end.
I’ve known Junee and her son Dane Waites via a relative for many years. I was delighted when Dane chose to (and was able to) live independently and when Junee was awarded her OAM.
Delta’s comment is valid. I don’t think those that flippantly use the term autism have any idea what it’s like for a parent. I’m also dubious about the explosion in the diagnosis of “mild” cases.
PLEASE SPEAK UP, ROGER. I CAN’T HEAR YOU.
It was Stray Cats what done it, 1993 iirc. I’ve either worn plugs or steered clear of the sound reinforcement ever since.
Comrades.
Back at work tomorrow 🙁
Problem is, like a true Catholic, have (over) celebrated the Feast of the Epiphany today a little too much…. burp..
Either way, look forward to 2017, Mao’s knifing on 9/2 and January 20. Have had a terrible chest infection which has made me sound like “Bill” from the (farkin) CFMEU. All up from here I s’pose.
Um, he’ll get knifed on 9th Feb then on January 20?
I’m following you, but god knows how.
‘The curious incident of the Dog in the Night Time’ by Mark Haddon should be required reading for anyone
making flippant comments about autism.
You make valid points Lizzie about the use of terms like ‘crippling debt’ but it’s pretty low when Cats attack other Cats over disabilities they can’t help, like actually being physically crippled. Disappointingly feral. Like Jack in ‘Lord of the Flies’.
On another subject your travelogues are splendid. Have you ever considered taking a break from your epic on Celtic lore to dash off a series of essays on your travels. So much more entertaining and real than most available in the shops,