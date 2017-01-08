Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, January 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
273 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017

  1. C.L.
    #2256227, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Some of you will have seen the very cute little boy dressed as a guardsman who was lucky enough to win the attention of a real one at Buckingham Palace.

    Something else I noticed as the troop marches by … Sikhs aren’t required to wear the bearskin?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnfrXQKYfCc

  2. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2256229, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Sussan Ley will stand aside as health minister amid a string of scandals surrounding her use of taxpayer-funded trips to the Gold Coast, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says.

    Mr Turnbull says he’s asked the secretary of his department to investigate Ms Ley’s travel claims.

    She will stand aside without ministerial pay until the investigation is complete.

    “I expect the highest standards from my ministers in all aspects of their conduct, and especially the expenditure of public money,” he said in a statement on Monday.

    Breaking news, from the Oz. A one – seat majority….

  3. Jessie
    #2256230, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Denise @ 9.41

    Temple Grandin?

  6. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2256233, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Not China, but somewhere else rambler, I refused to put the Credit Card on the saucer at the end of a meal. Consternation all ’round. I insisted on being at the machine while the transaction was punched in. it happened to be in the kitchen of all places, which I was told was out of bounds to patrons. Doggedness won the day. Umbrage all ’round.

  7. incoherent rambler
    #2256234, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:43 am

    On the evidence so far, the alleged rorting by Suzie looks worse than musselman.

  8. Roger
    #2256235, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Something else I noticed as the troop marches by … Sikhs aren’t required to wear the bearskin?

    First ever, apparently.

  9. BrettW
    #2256236, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Would be interesting to know if any of Ley’s visits to GC were after the Bishop chopper ride as you would think that would make her think more carefully about her rorting.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2256238, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:47 am

    If Sussan Ley stands down as sports minister, does that mean she has to give up her gig as a WADA board members as well?
    Given she allowed ASADA to send Australian taxpayers cash to WADA to run the Essendon FC witch-hunt (and shore up her board position) it couldn’t happen to a bigger slag.

  11. Roger
    #2256239, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Sussan Ley stands aside over travel expenses

    Pushed rather than jumped.

    Turnbull’s first order of business on his return to work today.

  12. calli
    #2256240, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Trump’s response when asked by interviewer if he’ll be re-decorating the WH after the Sun King’s departure:

    “I won’t be decorating, I’ll be working.”

    Gotta love The Trumpster.

    The smarming and sludging over the interiors at Trump’s various establishments has been epic. The fatheads in the media have been imagining all sorts of horrors in gold leaf. One look at what the Obamas have left behind reminded me of a job I did years ago for a Madam. All that’s missing is the flock wallpaper.

  13. Tom
    #2256242, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:50 am

    If you really don’t want to soil yourself, let me know and I’ll cut & paste it here.

    Don’t you dare, Huck. There is enough shyte on this site already. Besides, if they really want to go there, Cats can just click on the Dogshit Today icon in the bogroll at right.

  14. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2256243, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Snap, Zulu.

    Great minds, Memory Vault..

    I’m still dealing with an air of arrogance, or a sense of entitlement, that thinks all this is acceptable conduct to any Government, especially those on a one seat majority.

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2256244, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:50 am

    A useless minister departs. 20 or so more to go.

  16. calli
    #2256245, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Sussan should be stripped of one of her esses too.

  17. Fulcrum
    #2256248, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Maybe the politicans should get authorisation for flights costing more than 5k. That should help to keep the ******** honest.

  18. Roger
    #2256249, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:54 am

    One look at what the Obamas have left behind reminded me of a job I did years ago for a Madam. All that’s missing is the flock wallpaper.

    The Obamas inflicted their appalling taste on the WH like the vulgar arrivistes they were.

    Trump has stated it’s a historic building and should be decorated accordingly.

  19. Makka
    #2256250, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Ley – good riddance.

    More bad news for useless Turdbull;

    “Donald Trump “will do everything in his power” to halt the refugee deal between Australia and the US, according to a hardline Texan congressman who is confident no resettlements will ever take place from Manus Island or Nauru.”

    Trump is right. Obviously.

  20. Gab
    #2256251, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:56 am

    If you really don’t want to soil yourself, let me know and I’ll cut & paste it here.

    Thanks for the offer, Huck. But no, I have limited time to read and prefer to read items of quality. From past experience, the ramblings of SFB offer no new insights.

  21. squawkbox
    #2256252, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:57 am

    One look at what the Obamas have left behind reminded me of a job I did years ago for a Madam

    I demand further details at once!

  22. Snoopy
    #2256253, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:58 am

    What always intrigues me when people like Ley get caught is the small sums of money involved. I suspect they have motivations other than greed.

    Obeid was motivated by simple greed and went after millions.

  23. struth
    #2256254, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:59 am

    One look at what the Obamas have left behind reminded me of a job I did years ago for a Madam

    Payment method?

