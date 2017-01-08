Liberty Quote
Above all, we must realize that no arsenal, or no weapon in the arsenals of the world, is so formidable as the will and moral courage of free men and women.— Ronald Reagan
-
-
Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
Some of you will have seen the very cute little boy dressed as a guardsman who was lucky enough to win the attention of a real one at Buckingham Palace.
Something else I noticed as the troop marches by … Sikhs aren’t required to wear the bearskin?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnfrXQKYfCc
Breaking news, from the Oz. A one – seat majority….
Denise @ 9.41
Temple Grandin?
Sussan Ley stands aside over travel expenses
One down, 225 to go.
Snap, Zulu.
Not China, but somewhere else rambler, I refused to put the Credit Card on the saucer at the end of a meal. Consternation all ’round. I insisted on being at the machine while the transaction was punched in. it happened to be in the kitchen of all places, which I was told was out of bounds to patrons. Doggedness won the day. Umbrage all ’round.
On the evidence so far, the alleged rorting by Suzie looks worse than musselman.
Something else I noticed as the troop marches by … Sikhs aren’t required to wear the bearskin?
First ever, apparently.
Would be interesting to know if any of Ley’s visits to GC were after the Bishop chopper ride as you would think that would make her think more carefully about her rorting.
If Sussan Ley stands down as sports minister, does that mean she has to give up her gig as a WADA board members as well?
Given she allowed ASADA to send Australian taxpayers cash to WADA to run the Essendon FC witch-hunt (and shore up her board position) it couldn’t happen to a bigger slag.
Sussan Ley stands aside over travel expenses
Pushed rather than jumped.
Turnbull’s first order of business on his return to work today.
Gotta love The Trumpster.
The smarming and sludging over the interiors at Trump’s various establishments has been epic. The fatheads in the media have been imagining all sorts of horrors in gold leaf. One look at what the Obamas have left behind reminded me of a job I did years ago for a Madam. All that’s missing is the flock wallpaper.
Don’t you dare, Huck. There is enough shyte on this site already. Besides, if they really want to go there, Cats can just click on the Dogshit Today icon in the bogroll at right.
Great minds, Memory Vault..
I’m still dealing with an air of arrogance, or a sense of entitlement, that thinks all this is acceptable conduct to any Government, especially those on a one seat majority.
A useless minister departs. 20 or so more to go.
Sussan should be stripped of one of her esses too.
Maybe the politicans should get authorisation for flights costing more than 5k. That should help to keep the ******** honest.
One look at what the Obamas have left behind reminded me of a job I did years ago for a Madam. All that’s missing is the flock wallpaper.
The Obamas inflicted their appalling taste on the WH like the vulgar arrivistes they were.
Trump has stated it’s a historic building and should be decorated accordingly.
Ley – good riddance.
More bad news for useless Turdbull;
“Donald Trump “will do everything in his power” to halt the refugee deal between Australia and the US, according to a hardline Texan congressman who is confident no resettlements will ever take place from Manus Island or Nauru.”
Trump is right. Obviously.
Thanks for the offer, Huck. But no, I have limited time to read and prefer to read items of quality. From past experience, the ramblings of SFB offer no new insights.
I demand further details at once!
What always intrigues me when people like Ley get caught is the small sums of money involved. I suspect they have motivations other than greed.
Obeid was motivated by simple greed and went after millions.
Payment method?