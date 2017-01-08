Liberty Quote
-
Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
OCO, pretty good assessment of PHON. No political party can grow that fast without infrastructure, and PHON attracts all manner of weirdos.
Still, in Queensland at least, there is always a solid 10% of the vote for anyone who claims to be not the LCP or Labor. There is a real opportunity for someone to do it properly, and it won’t be Pauline, who is a nice woman with charisma, but thick as a brick.
When considering PHON party, I don’t think you have much to worry about when it comes to being responsible in the government you chose to vote for.
Just recently, I was talking to a former Liberal senator who actually said in regards to Pauline Hanson….
‘It’s Ok for these populist politicians to say whatever they like, as they will never have to deal with the consequences, they will never have to balance a budget.”
Without pointing out the obvious fact that the liberals couldn’t balance a brick on a pool table, the point is that he actually said it.
Leftism is a disease that makes one quite incapable of self examination.
I was actually embarrassed for him.
The more people that protest vote for Hanson the better.
She will not win government.
The liberals are left wing.
Only a fool makes the same mistake twice.
I will never vote lieboral again.
ALA was the closest for me.
Anyone have any news/updates re: Defamation case by Chris Gayle against Fairfax from early last year?
PHON and especially the ALA demonstrate that the MSM (mainly TV) still wield some power.
At the last election, I saw/heard/read nothing about the ALA in the MSM.
How about a news update on the guy they placed in a medically induced coma so that he cannot talk to the media.
Re Strata, my first property investment was a unit. BC fees just came & I paid without too much fuss till the management was taken over by a mob went by the name Body Corporate Strata Group. This is when the units went from a well managed Strata to within a few years to a run down money pit with increasing fees disappearing into the management company and highly questionable maintenance charges.
I jumped seeing which way it was going, the management agency I have checked still exists with horrid online reviews from multiple sources. As I mentioned a few weeks ago to someone else once they are in it can be very hard to remove them so choose very carefully and as some above mentioned the smaller the complex the better. I suspect that some of the cowboy operators are well aware of that and channel their business practices accordingly for their betterment and not owners benefit.
Once bitten twice shy for me, won’t go near units even for residence again because of my experience.
Who really gives a fuck about people who earn their living pretending to be other people? Sounds a lot like fraudulent misrepresentation. I still think Maggie Thatcher’s Maggie runs rings around Streep’s! And her Lindy Chamberlain – pathetic.
Er… there was a radio interview and some follow up, with a Susan Ley, when it was revealed that ALA were polling reasonably well in her seat.
The panicked/indignant nature of the story/interview was something like: “I’m doing a great job, in my safe seat, then along comes this Bernie Gaynor and wants to take a whole heap of votes that don’t even belong to him – how dare he! We’re the natural party of government.“
Saw this on twitter:
Maths in the 1950’s
A logger sells a truckload of lumber for $100. His cost of production is 4/5’s of the price; what is his profit?
Maths in the 1970’s
A logger sells a truckload of lumber for $100. His cost of production is 4/5’s of the price of $80; what is his profit?
Maths in the 1980’s
A logger sells a truckload of lumber for $100. His cost of production is $80; what is his profit.
Maths in the 1990’s
A logger sells a truckload of lumber for $100. His cost of production is $80 and his profit is $20; your assignment is to underline the number 20.
Maths in the 2000’s
A logger cuts down a beautiful forest because he is selfish and inconsiderate and cares nothing to for the habitat or animals or the preservation of our woodlands. He does this so he can make a profit of $20. What do you think of his way of making a living?
Agreed on the Thatcher insult. The Chamberlain depiction I didn’t pay much attention to the screen, & was otherwise occupied.
They were black banned, basically.
Am I still allowed to use that term?
They must really now how Husserl felt.
know!
You get back what you put out into the universe, honey.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one…
Clearly, special snowflake has forgotten, or (given that she appears to have been through the Australian ‘education’ system) possibly never learned, that fiction actually involves making things up: using your imagination. A fantasy world, and its inhabitants, become known by being imagined. But, since SJWs mostly copy other SJWs, she has probably never had any experience of this.
Via Delingpole.
Empire GTHO
#2256498, posted on January 9, 2017 at 3:02 pm
Whilst these examples are extreme, desensitising muslim males to violence is standard procedure. Boys are typically encouraged to form a bond with an animal and later forced to ritually slaughter it.
The west is challenged by horror*, the Islamic world can’t handle humiliation.
http://www.atimes.com/atimes/Middle_East/FD27Ak01.html
*Merkel opened the border once she saw the image of the drowned boy washed up on a beach.
Another Turnbull disaster waiting to happen.
Former WA Premier Richard Court to be next Ambassador to Japan. Why would you appoint such a person, who was a convinced believer of the loony Japanese militarist/Nationalist religious cult Mahikari?
“WITHIN our organisation, however, the principle of democracy is not acceptable. Nowhere in this universe, neither on Earth nor in heaven, is there any actual democracy. It is absolutely impermissible to God. The principle of the universe is none other than theocracy, divinity as the leading principle.”
http://mahikariexposed.com/wareports.htm
Turnbull should appoint him ambassador to the Caliphate.
No.
It should be ‘Their social license was withdrawn for the sake of the trees and the whales and the gender. And the Climate. And something about Trump.’
Another brilliant bud sad essay by VDH on the once Golden State:
http://victorhanson.com/wordpress/its-still-a-mad-mad-california/
Black balled!
Surprising comment. There was plenty about the ALA in the MSM during last year’s Federal election campaign – Kirralie Smith was on TV regularly. The voters, however, didn’t seem interested.
A wonderful name.
Here is some evidence of your departure from this world to the next.
Bugger! And here was I thinking that it was the finest Isaurian ambrosia that I was chugging.
OK; the name is plain Ralph from now on. Ralph drinks VB.
And poley bears.
And bilbys.
And cruelty to mushrooms.
‘At the last election, I saw/heard/read nothing about the ALA in the MSM.’
The media did not do a good job of investigating those bastards and their ilk.
HOAX FLYER SLANDERING WALEED ALY AND SOCIALISTS
Submitted by sam on Sat, 29/10/2016 – 08:16
Press release by Socialist Alliance:
This malicious hoax flier has been letter-boxed in parts of Fremantle. It pretends to be by Socialist Alternative who it says are “disillusioned members of Socialist Alliance Fremantle”. It condemns the City of Fremantle for inviting Waleed Aly on the grounds that he is a “child molester” and committed “violent acts against women”.
Socialist Alliance member and Councillor at the City of Fremantle Sam Wainwright called the flier, “A truly vile attempt to smear Waleed Aly’s name in the minds of those are naive enough to believe it, and an attempt to associate Socialists with the claim in the minds of those who have not taken it at face value. It further treats the survivors of child sexual assault with contempt by treating this serious issue as play thing.”
While it’s not known at this stage who printed the flyer, it is known that a far-right nationalist outfit called the True Blue Crew have called on their supporters to harass Waleed Aly when he speaks at the Fremantle Town Hall as part of the Fremantle Festival at 4pm on Saturday 29 October. They claimed that Aly was a “supporter of terrorism”.
Wainwright continued, “This is a disgraceful attack on Aly and many good people who stand up to racism wherever they find it. It’s a toxic combination of hate, Islamaphobia, racism and lies.”
He added, “As a survivor of child sexual assault myself, it is completely revolting to see some low-lifes manipulate this issue to promote their toxic agenda. I call on Fremantle people to express their welcome to Aly. Attend the meeting if you can, come down to the Town Hall to show your support.”
Wainwright concluded, “I ask people who have received this flier to forward any information they have about its distribution to me and to the police. It raises issues of defamation, identity fraud and incitement .”
http://freoreport.net/
Ahhh…thought the name rang a bell. This Yasmin. Beloved of Q&A audiences. All Erkos, a big mouth and signature headwrap.
LOL. I sensed watching Q&A was dangerous.
Slandering socialists – is that possible?
<blockquote(PHON) Ley doing good job as Health minister.
+1
Easy target – tip of the iceberg?
Did we ever find out who was the driver of the van that exploded outside the ACL?
She now has a regular gig on Aunty as a presenter on ‘Australia Wide’, surprise, surprise.
Ley has said she won’t make her diaries available but I don’t think she realises that Ministers’ diaries are FOI-able?
Their Meryl streep claiming that their multimillionaire socialist social justice aristocracy is directly threatened by Trump.
Fucking beautiful, the message is finally starting to sink in.
Fund the wall by a forensic tax pursuit of the entertainment rort.
“This mile of wall bought to you courtesy of the golden globes”.
How good would that look on plaques on the wall?. Tourist attractions.
And even more interesting the Timor Sea Treaty
How so? Manbuynga ga Rulyapa was never even considered.
‘Those old Marxists in Darwin’
Name them. Manning and Loizou are dead.
Very ballsy.
Australian actresses seem to be popular amongst blind drunk males who have been at sea or Antarctica for 6 months or more. No one else.
I do like the look of Margot Robbie.
Maths in the 2000’s – the final line is missing:
5. Teaching Maths In 2000s
A timber cutter cuts down a beautiful forest because he is selfish and inconsiderate and cares nothing
for the habitat of animals or the preservation of our woodlands. He does this so he can make a profit of $20. What do you think of this way of making a living? Topic for class participation after
answering the question: How did the birds and squirrels feel as the logger cut down their homes? (There are no wrong answers, feel free to express your feelings e.g, anger, anxiety, inadequacy, helplessness etc.)
Should you require debriefing at conclusion of exam there are counsellors available to assist you adjust back into the real world.
6. Teaching Maths In 2050
هاتشيرو تبيع كارلواد من نهاب10 0 دولار. تكلفة الإنتاج هو80 دولاراً. كيف الكثيرمن المال ولم؟
See above – he has been hidden in a medically induced coma.
I am curious as to what it takes to generate such a national information blackout.
Test Pattern,
Your posts wonderfully demonstrate the difference between ‘conversation’ and ‘just talking’.
Thanks IR; didn’t realise that’s who you were talking about 🙂
Red Breast = +1
Err. I may have been a touch hasty in my judgement.
I wonder how they will “take revenge”?
Stop all container loads of Dollar Shop plastic?
Photo Essay
‘Most Western media, commentators and politicians were not in doubt: Aleppo fell (back) to “the regime”, to “the dictator”. Their focus was on civilians and moderate rebels, as they are called, being killed in the last hours of the battle about Eastern Aleppo that had been occupied since mid-2012.
I was there – both in the East and the West of Aleppo – when it happened. I was in Aleppo’s Hanano district, its Old Town and in the Shaykh Najjar Industrial City.
I walked the streets and could talk to and photograph anybody I wanted to, no one guiding me to particular persons.’
https://janoberg.exposure.co/humans-in-liberated-aleppo
+1
I’m sure Ley stands in good company.
A Russian prediction from 20o9
‘Based on the dynamics of the Belief Matrix, it is likely that the US will repeat the dynamics of the Great Depression not only in economic, but in social terms. Namely, there will be a partial collapse of legitimacy in the government; the feds will face challenges from the far-left (new Huey Long’s, anarchism, etc) and the far-right (demands for more state rights, anti-tax movements, “American reactionary patriots”, etc); fertility will collapse from the current replacement-level rates, as welfare shrinks and the utility of having children for the very poor, currently the most fecund social group, drops; crime will increase, etc. Yet within a decade a new social order will gradually emerge, probably fiscally and socially conservative and more authoritarian than the current one, and with it a new equilibrium will slowly, painfully come into being.’
http://akarlin.com/2009/09/americas-liberty-cycles/