Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017

  1. rafiki
    #2256935, posted on January 9, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Des will correct me here, but I think that the not so little mail and parcel delivery train that runs around the basement level of Parliament House is pneumatically powered. That is if it’s still running. I too remember the store devices, and I suspect that one point of them was to take money-handling out of the hands of the salespeople.

    Thanks to HB Bear and others who gave advice about strata developments.

  3. Leo G
    #2256937, posted on January 9, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Latho floats the possibility of a comeback! I’d vote for him.

    As Jekyll or Hyde?

  4. Top Ender
    #2256938, posted on January 9, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Interesting details. From the Oz:

    Michael Chamberlain, the man who fought a long battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by a dingo in Uluru in 1980 has died aged 72.

    A family friend said Dr Chamberlain died yesterday at Gosford Hospital on the NSW central coast after battling with acute leukaemia.

    It is believed Dr Chamberlain had gone into a coma on Sunday night after suffering complications.

    He was the fulltime carer of his second wife, Ingrid, after she suffered a stroke in 2011.

    He is survived by his sons Reagan and Aidan and daughters Zahra and Kahlia.

    Dr Chamberlain and his first wife Lindy’s search for answers after their daughter Azaria was snatched by a dingo from their family tent in Uluru, 1980, and the subsequent court case captivated the nation and has become an iconic part of Australian history.

    Dr Chamberlain was born in New Zealand in February 1944 and emigrated to Australia in 1965. He married Lindy in 1969 and was a Seventh Day Advertist Pastor at time Azaria was taken.

    The pair were convicted, pardoned, exonerated and compensated and Dr Chamberlain, who remarried, went on to a successful career as a writer and an academic.

    Dr Chamberlain lived in Lake Macquarie, near Newcastle, and in 2016 was appointed a conjoint professor at the University of Newcastle, in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

    Lindy Chamberlain also remarried, becoming Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton. A play called Letters to Lindy was recently written by award-winning Australian playwright Alana Valentine, charting the nation’s fascination with the family’s story.

    In 2014, speaking in Canberra, Dr Chamberlain reflected on the “gross injustice” that came to define his life.

    “The case represents a gross injustice but also freedom of forensic science, which eventually saw Lindy and I exonerated in 1988,” he said.

    “It was one of the worst perversions of justice and forensic science in Australian history. We had gone as babes in the woods. A Catholic lawyer described us as lambs to the slaughter.

    “We had lived by the credo that if you have done nothing wrong, you have nothing to fear. It was dead wrong”.

  5. Tintarella di Luna
    #2256940, posted on January 9, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    but do go to his 4.41 pm link. It validates comprehensively what many here were claiming about the West’s role in the Aleppo campaign.

    And of course we had Eva Bartlett the Canadian documentary maker who saw the whole Aleppo tragedy unfolding, speaks Arabic and spoke to the Syrian people in liberated Aleppo saw the whole thing first hand and called out the lying liars of the Western media.

    There are a couple of lady documentary makers who dared to go against the flow, of course the Western media is no longer maker of news but tweeter of views.

  6. Top Ender
    #2256942, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    the not so little mail and parcel delivery train that runs around the basement level of Parliament House is pneumatically powered.

    Rafiki, if you’re talking about the Oz Parliament House in Canberra, they have little wheeled robot couriers. You summon one somehow – I was in the basement for work a few times but never got to examine the contraptions – and then put in your envelopes or whatever and punch in the office where you want them to go.

    The robot courier goes off and beeps at the doorway of the destination office until someone relieves it of the delivery, and then got off to wait until summoned again. They have a small fleet of them.

  7. Muddy
    #2256943, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    I’m currently listening to last Saturday’s Secure Freedom Radio podcast [available for free download via iTunes, not that I’m a big fan of the latter]: an interview with someone named Bill Gertz who is apparently a long-standing expert on U.S. security matters [and also a newspaper editor, which piques my suspicion, though he has completely trashed the Obama administration’s security and defence policies]. He’s currently talking about Russia, and asymmetric versus kinetic warfare, and how states such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are offensively a long way ahead of the U.S. in terms of cyber warfare.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2256944, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Centrelink Fail

    Has your disability pension being affected Grig?

  9. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2256945, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Had a couple of beers after a long day and night on firewatch in the Swan Valley (WA) and catching up on the Cat.

    Posts from “srr”, “Jessie” and “test pattern” above appear to have been written in Klingon. No habla.

    Might be time to go temperance.

  10. MsDolittle
    #2256948, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    … if you can afford the Wye River-level insurance premiums next time the fires come through …

    Typically, I hadn’t thought of that. Of course there will be laws that prevent cutting down trees and threats from the Fire Authority to slash and clear. Rock and a hard place.

  11. srr
    #2256952, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    sigh …

    Grigory M
    #2256705, posted on January 9, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    never engaging in discussion of the topics … even when you did find them interesting

    Some folk, including me, found your mention of surviving a car bomb interesting – but you have avoided discussing that topic further. Why so?

    THE subject was the total media shut down on (yet another) bombing.

    I simply mentioned being one of many who knows first hand of ‘explosive’ news that never makes ‘the news’.

    If there’s a single cat who hasn’t read some boring bit of gossip or cat up tree story in the msm, and thought, ‘I’ve had much bigger stuff than that happen to me but it never made the news.’, then they must be the cat with the single most boring life.

  12. Muddy
    #2256953, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    “Undermine our friends, embolden our enemies, and diminish our country.”
    Frank Gaffney’s definition of the Obama Doctrine. [Frank Gaffney, who held an undersecretary post in the Reagan administration, hosts the Secure Freedom Radio podcast, which frequently features defence and security issues the Anxiety-Porn Industry would never even be able to spell, let alone examine].
    His special guest hasn’t convinced me of the whole Russian influence operation yet, though apparently there will be something happening in the next few days.

  13. cohenite
    #2256957, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    test pattern

    #2256863, posted on January 9, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Ever since I was born with red eyes that shone by night, people have told me I was an Omen. This is what I wrote here back in May last year, replete with typos. It fairly accurately predicted what was to unfold during the US election campaign. Brilliantly. Eerily, Omenly even.

    In the event, Russia fabricated the schismogenetic memes and the Americans obligingly turned them upon one another.

    ‘I’m sure bernays’ canon on the teqniques of political propaganda are familiar to you, but here they are again anyway.
    ‘The publics democratic judgement was not to be relied upon..feared that the American punlic could very easily vote for the wrong man or want the wrong thing so that they had to be guided from above.’

    ‘The manipulation of public opinion was a necessary part of democracy.’

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Bernays

    Dan Gabriel has been employing memetics for the cruz campaign, techniques he used in Iraq and Afghanistan with the cia. I won’t be here for much of the election campaign, but perhaps someone could keep an eye out for evidence that Gabriel is being copied by one or both of the parties here.

    I’m just waiting for the Americans to turn bateson’s schismogenesis against their own people, bound to happen one day.’

    Comment of the thread; many hours ahead of me to tease out a meaning from this paragon of philosofunctionalism.

  14. Muddy
    #2256958, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    “The U.S. has been disarmed in the war of ideas.”
    The podcast is becoming interesting. We’re now onto propaganda and disinformation campaigns of foreign states [Russia, China etc., the usual suspects], and how the U.S. for eight or so years now has not challenged the ‘false narratives’ and information warfare of those who seek to harm it. Interesting.

  15. egg_
    #2256959, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    “Undermine our friends, embolden our enemies, and diminish our country.”

    Sociopathy 101.

  16. Jessie
    #2256962, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    “It was one of the worst perversions of justice and forensic science in Australian history”

    Rest in Peace Michael and Azaria your baby daughter

    May truth be told

  17. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2256964, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    and how the U.S. for eight or so years now has not challenged the ‘false narratives’ and information warfare of those who seek to harm it. Interesting.

    The question is why and for whose benefit.

  18. Muddy
    #2256966, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Mention of Google, Twitter etc and how they have been subtly implementing ‘sharia blasphemy’ and undermining America’s public image.
    Bill Gertz: “… the Obama administration undermining the war on terrorism.”

  19. H B Bear
    #2256967, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Thanks to HB Bear and others who gave advice about strata developments.

    rafiki – no substitute for doing your own homework. Even I don’t take my advice.

  20. H B Bear
    #2256969, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    … if you can afford the Wye River-level insurance premiums next time the fires come through …

    There are vast tracts of Victoriastan you could not pay me to live in. Lovely places to visit mid-winter in a beanie and raincoat but in summer you want plenty of suburbia and concrete around you.

  21. Muddy
    #2256970, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    “The Liberal Left – domestic information warfare.”
    Finally someone calls it.
    ‘The new left march through the institutions; we now have a chance to reverse that [with Trump].’

    Hmmm, that’s hugely optimistic. There’s an awful lot of either neutering or culling to be done first. Let’s call it ‘neutralising.’

  22. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2256973, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Had a couple of beers after a long day and night on firewatch in the Swan Valley (WA) and catching up on the Cat.

    Just up the road in Toodyay. Keep your head down.

  23. Muddy
    #2256974, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Bill Gertz: “I’m calling for exposing the true nature of political correctness: it is an anti-democratic, anti-American ideology that needs to be defeated.”

  24. entropy
    #2256976, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Some institutions are too far gone Muddy. Just close them down. Most no longer focus on their original purpose anyway, the classic example being the ABC.

  25. Muddy
    #2256977, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    The question is why and for whose benefit.

    Why? Because sometimes it is easier to destroy, rather than create, and some people derive more joy and satisfaction from that. It may be easier to rebuild on ashes rather than attempt a piecemeal renovation.
    For whose benefit? For those who believe that are truly the messiahs.

  26. egg_
    #2256978, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    the classic example being the ABC.

    Any semblance of ‘balance’ died with Andrew Olle.

  27. Muddy
    #2256979, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Oh, I agree entropy. I was simply stuttering phrases from the podcast. I’m not sure why, as there was nothing earth-shattering. I actually think that some institutions will be impossible to shut down, so they need to be destroyed. Like the Liberal Party. I want to see the Liberal (Festering Corpse) Party of Australia metaphorically burned to the ground, the ashes dissolved in acid, and that acid sent up in a rocket to the farthest reaches of our universe.

  28. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2256981, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Just up the road in Toodyay. Keep your head down.

    Thanks Zulu.

    Now stood down and very happy to see three FESR trucks “fast attack units” on the road outside the gate.

    Elvis the Skycrane swooping and dumping tons of water all afternoon, along with smaller helos.

    I assume they have been refuelled and resupplied from the nearby RAAF Pearce base at Bullsbrook. Government money well spent and local residents very grateful to see all this technology deployed.

    Beats the old knapsack spray and fire rakes hands down.

  29. Grigory M
    #2256984, posted on January 9, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    I simply mentioned being one of many who knows first hand of ‘explosive’ news that never makes ‘the news

    No – you made up a bullshit story to big note yourself, old fella.

