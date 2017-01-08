Liberty Quote
Balancing the budget is a little like protecting your virtue: You just have to learn to say “no.”— Ronald Reagan


Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
779 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Des will correct me here, but I think that the not so little mail and parcel delivery train that runs around the basement level of Parliament House is pneumatically powered. That is if it’s still running. I too remember the store devices, and I suspect that one point of them was to take money-handling out of the hands of the salespeople.
Thanks to HB Bear and others who gave advice about strata developments.
Centrelink Fail
As Jekyll or Hyde?
Interesting details. From the Oz:
Michael Chamberlain, the man who fought a long battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by a dingo in Uluru in 1980 has died aged 72.
A family friend said Dr Chamberlain died yesterday at Gosford Hospital on the NSW central coast after battling with acute leukaemia.
It is believed Dr Chamberlain had gone into a coma on Sunday night after suffering complications.
He was the fulltime carer of his second wife, Ingrid, after she suffered a stroke in 2011.
He is survived by his sons Reagan and Aidan and daughters Zahra and Kahlia.
Dr Chamberlain and his first wife Lindy’s search for answers after their daughter Azaria was snatched by a dingo from their family tent in Uluru, 1980, and the subsequent court case captivated the nation and has become an iconic part of Australian history.
Dr Chamberlain was born in New Zealand in February 1944 and emigrated to Australia in 1965. He married Lindy in 1969 and was a Seventh Day Advertist Pastor at time Azaria was taken.
The pair were convicted, pardoned, exonerated and compensated and Dr Chamberlain, who remarried, went on to a successful career as a writer and an academic.
Dr Chamberlain lived in Lake Macquarie, near Newcastle, and in 2016 was appointed a conjoint professor at the University of Newcastle, in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Lindy Chamberlain also remarried, becoming Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton. A play called Letters to Lindy was recently written by award-winning Australian playwright Alana Valentine, charting the nation’s fascination with the family’s story.
In 2014, speaking in Canberra, Dr Chamberlain reflected on the “gross injustice” that came to define his life.
“The case represents a gross injustice but also freedom of forensic science, which eventually saw Lindy and I exonerated in 1988,” he said.
“It was one of the worst perversions of justice and forensic science in Australian history. We had gone as babes in the woods. A Catholic lawyer described us as lambs to the slaughter.
“We had lived by the credo that if you have done nothing wrong, you have nothing to fear. It was dead wrong”.
but do go to his 4.41 pm link. It validates comprehensively what many here were claiming about the West’s role in the Aleppo campaign.
And of course we had Eva Bartlett the Canadian documentary maker who saw the whole Aleppo tragedy unfolding, speaks Arabic and spoke to the Syrian people in liberated Aleppo saw the whole thing first hand and called out the lying liars of the Western media.
There are a couple of lady documentary makers who dared to go against the flow, of course the Western media is no longer maker of news but tweeter of views.
the not so little mail and parcel delivery train that runs around the basement level of Parliament House is pneumatically powered.
Rafiki, if you’re talking about the Oz Parliament House in Canberra, they have little wheeled robot couriers. You summon one somehow – I was in the basement for work a few times but never got to examine the contraptions – and then put in your envelopes or whatever and punch in the office where you want them to go.
The robot courier goes off and beeps at the doorway of the destination office until someone relieves it of the delivery, and then got off to wait until summoned again. They have a small fleet of them.
I’m currently listening to last Saturday’s Secure Freedom Radio podcast [available for free download via iTunes, not that I’m a big fan of the latter]: an interview with someone named Bill Gertz who is apparently a long-standing expert on U.S. security matters [and also a newspaper editor, which piques my suspicion, though he has completely trashed the Obama administration’s security and defence policies]. He’s currently talking about Russia, and asymmetric versus kinetic warfare, and how states such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are offensively a long way ahead of the U.S. in terms of cyber warfare.
Has your disability pension being affected Grig?
Had a couple of beers after a long day and night on firewatch in the Swan Valley (WA) and catching up on the Cat.
Posts from “srr”, “Jessie” and “test pattern” above appear to have been written in Klingon. No habla.
Might be time to go temperance.
… if you can afford the Wye River-level insurance premiums next time the fires come through …
Typically, I hadn’t thought of that. Of course there will be laws that prevent cutting down trees and threats from the Fire Authority to slash and clear. Rock and a hard place.
sigh …
THE subject was the total media shut down on (yet another) bombing.
I simply mentioned being one of many who knows first hand of ‘explosive’ news that never makes ‘the news’.
If there’s a single cat who hasn’t read some boring bit of gossip or cat up tree story in the msm, and thought, ‘I’ve had much bigger stuff than that happen to me but it never made the news.’, then they must be the cat with the single most boring life.
“Undermine our friends, embolden our enemies, and diminish our country.”
Frank Gaffney’s definition of the Obama Doctrine. [Frank Gaffney, who held an undersecretary post in the Reagan administration, hosts the Secure Freedom Radio podcast, which frequently features defence and security issues the Anxiety-Porn Industry would never even be able to spell, let alone examine].
His special guest hasn’t convinced me of the whole Russian influence operation yet, though apparently there will be something happening in the next few days.
Comment of the thread; many hours ahead of me to tease out a meaning from this paragon of philosofunctionalism.
“The U.S. has been disarmed in the war of ideas.”
The podcast is becoming interesting. We’re now onto propaganda and disinformation campaigns of foreign states [Russia, China etc., the usual suspects], and how the U.S. for eight or so years now has not challenged the ‘false narratives’ and information warfare of those who seek to harm it. Interesting.
Sociopathy 101.
“It was one of the worst perversions of justice and forensic science in Australian history”
Rest in Peace Michael and Azaria your baby daughter
May truth be told
The question is why and for whose benefit.
Mention of Google, Twitter etc and how they have been subtly implementing ‘sharia blasphemy’ and undermining America’s public image.
Bill Gertz: “… the Obama administration undermining the war on terrorism.”
rafiki – no substitute for doing your own homework. Even I don’t take my advice.
There are vast tracts of Victoriastan you could not pay me to live in. Lovely places to visit mid-winter in a beanie and raincoat but in summer you want plenty of suburbia and concrete around you.
“The Liberal Left – domestic information warfare.”
Finally someone calls it.
‘The new left march through the institutions; we now have a chance to reverse that [with Trump].’
Hmmm, that’s hugely optimistic. There’s an awful lot of either neutering or culling to be done first. Let’s call it ‘neutralising.’
Just up the road in Toodyay. Keep your head down.
Bill Gertz: “I’m calling for exposing the true nature of political correctness: it is an anti-democratic, anti-American ideology that needs to be defeated.”
Some institutions are too far gone Muddy. Just close them down. Most no longer focus on their original purpose anyway, the classic example being the ABC.
The question is why and for whose benefit.
Why? Because sometimes it is easier to destroy, rather than create, and some people derive more joy and satisfaction from that. It may be easier to rebuild on ashes rather than attempt a piecemeal renovation.
For whose benefit? For those who believe that are truly the messiahs.
Any semblance of ‘balance’ died with Andrew Olle.
Oh, I agree entropy. I was simply stuttering phrases from the podcast. I’m not sure why, as there was nothing earth-shattering. I actually think that some institutions will be impossible to shut down, so they need to be destroyed. Like the Liberal Party. I want to see the Liberal (Festering Corpse) Party of Australia metaphorically burned to the ground, the ashes dissolved in acid, and that acid sent up in a rocket to the farthest reaches of our universe.
Thanks Zulu.
Now stood down and very happy to see three FESR trucks “fast attack units” on the road outside the gate.
Elvis the Skycrane swooping and dumping tons of water all afternoon, along with smaller helos.
I assume they have been refuelled and resupplied from the nearby RAAF Pearce base at Bullsbrook. Government money well spent and local residents very grateful to see all this technology deployed.
Beats the old knapsack spray and fire rakes hands down.
