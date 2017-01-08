Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017

  2. Mother Lode
    #2257304, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:12 am

    India has the second largest muslim population.

    There was an adage in Roman times: Wherever the Roman conquers, he inhabits.

    We now have multiple additional ones:

    Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he bludges.
    Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he destroys.
    Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he hates.
    Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he kills.
    Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he smells.

  3. Philippa Martyr
    #2257305, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Smufti got smote.

    Grig M got unsmote.

    Smuftomix was a pain. Thank you.

  4. Mother Lode
    #2257306, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Whoa – near the top!!!

  5. C.L.
    #2257307, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Pakistan fired its first submarine-launched cruise missile on Monday

    It’s great to know a country that can’t organise enough toilets has a submarine armed with nukes.

  6. incoherent rambler
    #2257308, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I wuz cleaning my bid and it went off.

    Does anyone know how many shots were fired bids were made?

  7. Roger
    #2257310, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:17 am

    The libs are into their fourth year in office. They own the problem 100%.

    +1

    Meanwhile, some economics boffins have completed a study based on data from 16000 households in Australia’s top 20 postcodes (for house values) in which they claim that mortgage stress is such that a slight rise in interest rates could trigger a significant number of defaults at the upper end of the market and trigger a housing market collapse in 2017.

    Can’t find a link – heard it reported on the radio yesterday.

  8. tailgunner
    #2257311, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:18 am

    It should but there are some hugely troubling things happening outside Trump’s control.

    Tiges, you’re such a pessimist. Have faith dude,Trump’s got this!
    There’s always dark clouds about but now a true Nimble Navigator is about to take the stick.
    But buckle up nonetheless, it’s going to be a little bumpy.
    And I’m unaware of the new housing problem? Details?

  9. The Beer Whisperer
    #2257312, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Gab, nothing less than a French maid’s outfit can tease me. Of course, that is not a request!

  10. Gab
    #2257313, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:20 am

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2257312, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Gab, nothing less than a French maid’s outfit can tease me.

    Huh? You want to see Morrison in a French Maid’s Outfit? Are you sober?! Have some beer and get a grip, man.

  11. C.L.
    #2257314, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:21 am

    WA Liberals target Labor Party fake news during election campaign …
    ‘Expert’ rushes forth, unhappy the term is used against leftists:

    WA election 2017: Social media campaign escalates as Liberals target ‘fake news’.

    The WA Liberal Party is encouraging people to report Labor Facebook posts it says are “fake or misleading” ahead of the March state election, in a tactic social media experts say could backfire.

    But social media strategist Ruth Callaghan said using the term “fake news” was risky and an escalation of the usual campaign tactic of parties accusing one another of lying.

    “Fake news is a real problem and a genuine threat, but it is also a phrase that has gone from almost no use to being used so widely it risks losing its meaning,” she said.

    “Fake news really refers to deliberately created, manipulative stories that bear no relationship to reality …”

  13. lotocoti
    #2257316, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Have faith dude,Trump’s got this!

    I don’t know.
    The smartest preznit evah! has been pretty busy kicking out a lot of pit props.

  14. incoherent rambler
    #2257317, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:23 am

    The libs are into their fourth year in office. They own the problem 100%.

    Not just one problem.
    In the electorates view, as each new problem arises, the libs own it.
    An electoral disembowelment awaits the libs.

  15. tailgunner
    #2257318, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Sorry women, but this is exactly the sort of feminine mind that allowed any sort of power or control will stuff things.

    Scary stuff isn’t it Struth?!
    But it’s a heresy in the Current Year to note these things.
    And before the Kittehs get their claws out – yes,it’s a generalization. But still entirely true.

  16. C.L.
    #2257319, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Following Helen Pitt’s Why I hate Nippers and their four-wheel-driving parents

    This just up on the SMH main page:

    Kathryn Wicks: Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever.

  17. calli
    #2257320, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Huh? You want to see Morrison in a French Maid’s Outfit?

    Which Morrison?

  19. JC
    #2257323, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:31 am

    “Fake news really refers to deliberately created, manipulative stories that bear no relationship to reality …”

    Entire leftist political strategy is 100% fake news.

  20. tailgunner
    #2257324, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I don’t know.
    The smartest preznit evah! has been pretty busy kicking out a lot of pit props.

    He’s got the Marxists on the run already. Don’t let all the Winning make you nervous, lotocoti!
    The Bulls are stamping the ground in their pens.
    And we’re not talking Spanish bulls about to go into the arena.
    More like the ones that rampage through the streets trampling the Leftists!
    It’s gonna be epic 🙂

  21. Roger
    #2257326, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:32 am

    “The science is settled”, they claim.

    But is climate science even science in the classical sense?

    Just how do you test an hypothesis that encompasses the earth’s climate?

  22. calli
    #2257327, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Looks like SMH is an Hysteria Hotspot.

    Or Wicks is a closet muslim.

  23. tailgunner
    #2257328, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Quick Cat Poll :
    Is FakeNews going to be the end of the Old Media? It’s a thought that’s percolating through every Western nations like wildfire.
    Every side is firing FakeNews bullets in all directions. It’s awesome.

  24. srr
    #2257329, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The Death of Nations: Globalism, Immigration and Migrant Crisis
    Stefan Molyneux

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZN7Jv-3uvk

    9 Jan 2017

    Question: “The UN Agenda 2030 and the UN World Population Prospects-Revision 2015 clearly state that legal migration from developing nations into Western nations is expected to be roughly 2.6 million people per year, every year for the next 34 years, and that population increases in Western nations over this period will be 80% due to immigration.”

    “And, of course, the Western nations will pay for the support of all these immigrants, many of whom are illiterate, have few if any employable skills, are ignorant of law and order, and bring with them totalitarian ideologies. Could you discuss this redistribution of the global population as it relates to our Western values of self-determination and individual liberties?”

  25. struth
    #2257330, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The unhappiest women are the ones that are head of the house.
    It makes them angry, confused and spiteful.
    They despise the beta male they married who thought he was just being nice by handing over the top job , despite all she says over coffee to her mates.
    Thousands of years of humanity putting the man as the head honcho has been thrown out the window.
    If it were possible for women to be in total control successfully, it would have been done somewhere along the line during the entire human existence.
    I am not talking about the odd national leader, I am talking about families and social positions.
    Women are now dismissing men and taking control of society, much to the demise and suffering of all.
    It will never work.
    It isn’t working now.
    Underneath, they end up hating their own society and maybe, just maybe, that is what all this anti white male, anti western crap, is about.
    Women like to look up to a strong male, it’s healthy, and how they are wired.
    They haven’t much to look up to at the moment.
    Time for real men, who understand the true meaning of being a man, to stand up and rid us of the insanity we find ourselves in.
    Being too nice is too easy, and not responsible.
    The true value of a man is that he can stand alone with his common sense and not be so wired to social competitiveness in a way a woman finds hard to do.
    In it’s correct place, that feminine trait is a great value to society.
    They work together to compliment each other, by way of compromise, and we have turned it all on it’s head.
    True men, need to step up to make our society happy again.

  26. incoherent rambler
    #2257331, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I dunno struth. Look at what J. I Lean did for for the country.

  27. Top Ender
    #2257332, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    The first paragraphs of the elusive Tim Blair article:

    In 2015, health minister Sussan Ley gave an interview in which she explained the unusual spelling of her first name.

    It turns out Ley had added the second ‘s’ during the early 1980s. She was originally named Susan.

    “I read about this numerology theory that if you add the numbers that match the letters in your name you can change your personality,” Ley said.

    “I worked out that if you added an ‘s’ I would have an incredibly exciting, interesting life and nothing would ever be boring.”

    Score a win for numerology, then. Ley’s life lately has been anything but dull, with Labor calling for her sacking over travel expenses claims that even Ley admits were a misjudgement worthy of an apology.

    Link is worth clicking, as Blair has managed to put up a pic of Suzy snapping on a pair of rubber gloves. The caption is: “Ssuussaann Ley prepares for an investigation”.

  28. calli
    #2257333, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Scott

    Thank goodness. I had a mental picture of the other one.

  29. JC
    #2257334, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

    USSR

    Where’s that car bombing story you were going to tell us about. Stop posting freaking Sandwich tweets and get cracking . Tell us? Who was after you?

  30. Mother Lode
    #2257336, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever.

    I wonder if it ever strikes them, first – that they hate so much, and second – that they are the ones suffering, not the object of their hate?

  31. Stackja
    #2257337, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:43 am

    tailgunner – fake news started in the 1960s. But many people didn’t have any alternative to gauge by. I was skeptical of much so-called ‘news’ even then. Now with alternative news, I can understand I wasn’t wrong.

  32. tailgunner
    #2257338, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Women like to look up to a strong male, it’s healthy, and how they are wired.

    It’s the ultimate female Shit Test,struth. Most women do it when they meet a man,some keep doing it forever to test their man and make sure he’s still in charge,the dominant one.
    that feminism/equality advocates have weaponized this at a society-wide level. And men,being mostly betas, have failed this Test at every step. They thought “if we give them this then that will make them happy,finally”.
    It’s wrong headed thinking. Like complying with a kidnappers demands,or what we see with the militant gay lobby/Aboriginal activists/etc/etc…
    Failed Shit Tests everywhere.
    The Alpha will stand his ground and breeze through the Tests by a simple action.
    Saying “No”.

    I really can’t think of one benefit islam brings; that boorish fuckwit john laws reckons they brought great food but that’s stupid.

    struth

    #2257330, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Women like to look up to a strong male, it’s healthy, and how they are wired.
    They haven’t much to look up to at the moment.
    Time for real men, who understand the true meaning of being a man, to stand up and rid us of the insanity we find ourselves in.

    The alternative is the uber faux masculinity of islam which is really just petulant infantilism. Femininity has created a male vacuum in the West and drooling islam is oozing in to fill the gap. I say this to gays and fembots but to admit it would also mean admitting their opinion is wrong. Maslow was right, self actualisation at the top of the pyramid overpowers safety and physiological needs in theory every time.

  34. Mother Lode
    #2257341, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Blair has managed to put up a pic of Suzy snapping on a pair of rubber gloves.

    Auditioning for a gig as treasurer?

  35. Lysander
    #2257342, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I’m not a conspiracy theorist by a long way, but now that the AGW scare is dying and the money is running out, NASA yesterday announced plans for hundreds of millions to be spent on asteroid detection; maybe even billions. Then I wake up this morning to see that, on the very same day “and we didn’t see it coming.”

    Really NASA? Do you think we are that dumb? I know NEO’s exist and could be dangerous but this is a joke.

  36. jupes
    #2257343, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Memo to Sussan Ley: when in a hole, stop digging.

    The most amazing thing about this is that she still doesn’t know that she’s done anything wrong. She is totally clueless:

    In a statement, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Ms Ley had agreed to “stand aside without ministerial pay” during an investigation by the secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

    So Turnbull is going to waste even more taxpayer funds by getting a highly paid public servant and his highly paid staff to tell him what Blind Freddy could tell him for nothing.

    Words fail.

  37. tailgunner
    #2257344, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I think it was a metaphor, JC. Lol 😀
    Not a Baghdad Green Zone tale.

  38. egg_
    #2257345, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:49 am

    I now understand why you spoke of anthelmintics.

    IIRC Arecoline was commonly used in dog worming tablets in the day and known to be highly toxic to humans, with the exact symptoms that both persons suffered – particularly the redness in the head from the neck up and blueness around the mouth and nose and acute diarrhoea.

  39. JC
    #2257346, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:52 am

    tailgunner
    #2257344, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I think it was a metaphor, JC. Lol 😀
    Not a Baghdad Green Zone tale.

    You sure? It’s not at all surprising if someone wanted to blow her up. Don’t get me wrong. It’s wrong, but…

  40. tailgunner
    #2257347, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Now with alternative news, I can understand I wasn’t wrong.

    That’s what I mean,Stack – the Web and the new breed of Citizen Reporters/Sleuths is now breaking the real story with the Old Media scrambling behind with their Fake spin. They’re totally exposed.
    It really came of age during the US election season with independent outfits&individuals like PJW,Infowars and Cat fave, Mike Cernovich.
    And the great thing is that it’s the New Right that has taken control of it. We Are Winning at last!

  41. Senile Old Guy
    #2257348, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:54 am

    So Turnbull is going to waste even more taxpayer funds by getting a highly paid public servant and his highly paid staff to tell him what Blind Freddy could tell him for nothing.

    Turnbull: never waste an opportunity to not do something.

  42. Myrddin Seren
    #2257349, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Pakistan fired its first submarine-launched cruise missile on Monday

    I would be worried about the capacity of the paranoid Pakistan military and government to properly advise regional powers like India, China and the US ( nearby bases ) that they are going to send one up, rather than keeping it a secret until they can see the thing actually flies.

    Meanwhile – radars and satellites around the region light up and people start inserting keys in to fail safe mechanisms because they don’t know what the Paks are up to.

  43. Stackja
    #2257350, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Ny parents were caring to each other and others. Neither took a backward against anything they saw as silly.

  44. egg_
    #2257352, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Really NASA? Do you think we are that dumb? I know NEO’s exist and could be dangerous but this is a joke.

    As predicted, NEOs are the new potential neo-cataclysm.
    Science now feeds on Doomology – they’re in the Astrology/Numerology* biz now.

    *Robyn ‘100m’ Williams.

  45. tailgunner
    #2257354, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:57 am

    You sure? It’s not at all surprising if someone wanted to blow her up. Don’t get me wrong. It’s wrong, but…

    😀 😀 😀
    I see srr as the Gene Hackman guy in Enemy of the State (great film!), hiding out in a seemingly abandoned building,lots of computers going,cameras,elaborate anti-spy hardware…getaway plan practiced and ready…

  46. H B Bear
    #2257355, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:57 am

    And really … SuSSAN?
    According to Tim Blair, she was christened Susan but added the second S after consulting a numerologist.

    People like that should stay where they belong. In the Australian Senate.

  48. struth
    #2257358, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Tailgunner, my point is that women are not going to tell us to step up.
    In their own way, they are wanting us to, and challenging us to.
    Real men , strong men, are not physically stronger necessarily, but they understand women.
    They actually are not that hard to work out, and then you can make them incredibly happy when you do.
    It’s all in your attitude.
    I just demand equality.
    I do not demand to be the boss, but I do not delegate my responsibilies to my other half, and I don’t need a man cave in my own house.
    Mrs Struth seems happy………………………………………………………………………………………….?!

    OK, well at least she isn’t changing her name to Mrss SStruth.

  50. Snoopy
    #2257360, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:59 am

    The Pakis take their cricket seriously, don’t they?

  51. Stackja
    #2257361, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Many ‘adults’ today are confused by the MSM/Leftism.
    Parenting is now made more
    difficult.

  52. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2257362, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    NASA yesterday announced plans for hundreds of millions to be spent on asteroid detection; maybe even billions.

    The reaching out to Muslims thing is about to be a wash, cash wise?

  53. Lysander
    #2257363, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Saw a great tweet yesterday in regards to Streep’s speech, it said:

    “I thought you had all left for Canada already?”

  54. calli
    #2257364, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    You mean like Mel Gibson in Conspiracy Theory?

  55. H B Bear
    #2257365, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Huh? You want to see Morrison in a French Maid’s Outfit?
    Which Morrison?

    Does it matter?

    For the record I think Davo would wear it better and I suspect he already has some fabulous shoes to go with it.

  56. Mother Lode
    #2257366, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    It truly is astonishing, amazing, and heart rending to see what an absolute clown Turnbull is.

    I cannot for the life of me begin even to imagine what phantasm of achievement serves as a guiding star that lights his way. What uncrackable kernel of conceit he presses to his chest that gives him encouragement. What voice it is that sounds softly but resolutely in his ears dispelling any doubt.

    But still he goes on.

    What a worthless, pointless, mindless, friendless, lifeless, faithless creature.

    (Feeling a little better now.)

  57. struth
    #2257367, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Time out.
    Too busy these days.
    bugger.

  58. srr
    #2257368, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    struth
    #2257330, posted on January 10, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The unhappiest women are the ones that are head of the house.

    Correct, and what’s more …

    In that day seven women shall take hold of one man

    ¶As for my people, children are their oppressors, and women rule over them. O my people, they which lead thee cause thee to err, and destroy the way of thy paths.

    http://www.ldsfreedomforum.com/viewtopic.php?t=35625

    … oh sure, the various different churches continue to quibble over, well, the whole thing, and the femiNazis currently marching this forewarned of age through the world, go total frightbat over all of it, but the good news, is that there is good news … better than the best news, for those who care to hear it …

  59. stackja
    #2257369, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Marissa Mayer to Leave Yahoo Board; Yahoo to Change Name to Altaba
    Wall Street Journal – ‎1 hour ago‎
    Yahoo Inc. said Monday it will whittle down its board after completing its deal with Verizon Communications Inc., and several longtime directors, including Chief Executive Marissa Mayer and co-founder David Filo, will step down as directors.

  60. incoherent rambler
    #2257370, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    What a worthless, pointless, mindless, friendless, lifeless, faithless creature.

    Please don’t speak of it.
    Being irrelevant and inconsequential causes it deep personal pain.

  61. Fleeced
    #2257371, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    When Piers Morgan calls you out for being a luvvie, you know you got problems.

    “Sorry, Meryl but that hypocritical anti-Trump rant was easily the worst performance of your career (apart from that time you gave a child rapist a standing ovation)”

    Ouch.

  62. Grigory M
    #2257372, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    It seems that arrangements between The usurper and Ley to exonerate her by way of 2 separate travel entitlements “inquiries” have now been put in doubt. Turns out she was also scouting another Gold Coast investment property 12 months later, but her office is refusing to answer questions about it.

    Correction:

    The latest news is that Ley used taxpayer funded travel to inspect another Gold Coast property 9 months before the “impulse” apartment auction purchase.

  63. Top Ender
    #2257373, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    The Pakistan submarine cruise missile launch may not cause that many local tensions, despite the number of articles appearing on it with alarmist headlines.

    It is a Babur-3, which could be theoretically equipped with a nuclear warhead. However notably the Pakistanis have not tested such a complete device, merely launching the missile itself from a submarine. Weaponising a miniature nuclear warhead is quite difficult, although probably not beyond the range of their engineers.

    Apart from developing it and launching it while submerged, their Navy has to make it explode at the right time and on the right target.

  64. egg_
    #2257375, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Women are now dismissing men and taking control of society

    Look at current ads chock full of the ‘mere male’ meme – the Freeview ones, for instance.
    At least, the numpty bloke is shown as a bit of a cuck.

  65. stackja
    #2257376, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    What sank Yahoo? Blame its ‘nice guy’ founders – Jerry Yang and David Filo
    By Bloomberg [via indiatimes.com]
    Yang took over as CEO from Semel in 2007 but was either too nice or too unwilling to make hard decisions. In retrospect, he should have fired more employees, and banked hard toward technology and the emerging smartphone revolution. In what now looks like his biggest blunder, he turned away one of the best exits Yahoo would ever see, Microsoft’s unsolicited $45 billion bid in 2008, an effort by then CEO Steve Ballmer to compete with Google.

  66. Top Ender
    #2257378, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Caroline Overington again:

    Meryl Streep’s speech is why Trump won.

    That’s the message doing the rounds on Twitter this morning.

    Trump won because the average American has had it to the back teeth with pious celebrities like Streep — and Bono, and Leo, but especially Bono — telling them what to think, and how to act, and what to do.

    They’re tired of the arrogance, the superciliousness, the scorn.

    They’re tired of being made to feel like they’re bad people. They’re tired of the politically correct.

    Donald Trump has tapped into that feeling, and if the liberals, weeping and wailing since he won, don’t get a grip, Trump will get re-elected.

  67. stackja
    #2257379, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    egg_
    #2257375, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:14 pm
    Women are now dismissing men and taking control of society

    Look at current ads chock full of the ‘mere male’ meme – the Freeview ones, for instance.
    At least, the numpty bloke is shown as a bit of a cuck.

    Media manipulation for the gullible.

  68. Myrddin Seren
    #2257382, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Top Ender

    Apart from developing it and launching it while submerged, their Navy has to make it explode at the right time and on the right target.

    Undoubtedly true – and probably some time off.

    Two thoughts – do you want to be the person on the other side waiting to find out IF the Pakis has managed to nuke up the missiles at the time of a launch ?

    a miniature nuclear warhead

    Given the Pakis track record on proliferation – that won’t be a good day when they manage to work out that one……

  69. jupes
    #2257384, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Apart from developing it and launching it while submerged, their Navy has to make it explode at the right time and on the right target.

    All this while they are still grappling with keeping the sub’s toilets clean and functioning.

    Not to mention keeping track of the direction to Mecca during prayer times.

  70. Top Ender
    #2257386, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Sure, I reckon the test firing of their missile can’t improve matters between the Pakistanis and their natural enemies the Indians.

    But whether it would be a trigger for any Indian assault is doubtful. A bit like the build up to the MAD standoff between the USSR and the West in the Cold War.

    Do you initiate an attack because your nuclear-armed enemy is getting stronger?

  71. incoherent rambler
    #2257387, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    But but Suss an is was a minister. One of the pick of the crop in the Liberal Party!

  72. H B Bear
    #2257389, posted on January 10, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Caroline Overington is the Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde of frightbats. You never know which one will turn up on the day.

