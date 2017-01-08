Liberty Quote
In general, the art of government consists in taking as much money as possible from one party of the citizens to give to the other.— Voltaire
-
-
Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
Numerology 101
There was an adage in Roman times: Wherever the Roman conquers, he inhabits.
We now have multiple additional ones:
Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he bludges.
Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he destroys.
Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he hates.
Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he kills.
Wherever the Muslim inhabits, he smells.
Smuftomix was a pain. Thank you.
Whoa – near the top!!!
It’s great to know a country that can’t organise enough toilets has a submarine armed with nukes.
I wuz cleaning my bid and it went off.
Does anyone know how many
shots were firedbids were made?
The libs are into their fourth year in office. They own the problem 100%.
+1
Meanwhile, some economics boffins have completed a study based on data from 16000 households in Australia’s top 20 postcodes (for house values) in which they claim that mortgage stress is such that a slight rise in interest rates could trigger a significant number of defaults at the upper end of the market and trigger a housing market collapse in 2017.
Can’t find a link – heard it reported on the radio yesterday.
It should but there are some hugely troubling things happening outside Trump’s control.
Tiges, you’re such a pessimist. Have faith dude,Trump’s got this!
There’s always dark clouds about but now a true Nimble Navigator is about to take the stick.
But buckle up nonetheless, it’s going to be a little bumpy.
And I’m unaware of the new housing problem? Details?
Gab, nothing less than a French maid’s outfit can tease me. Of course, that is not a request!
Huh? You want to see Morrison in a French Maid’s Outfit? Are you sober?! Have some beer and get a grip, man.
WA Liberals target Labor Party fake news during election campaign …
‘Expert’ rushes forth, unhappy the term is used against leftists:
WA election 2017: Social media campaign escalates as Liberals target ‘fake news’.
Thanks egg @ 11.01
I don’t know.
The smartest preznit evah! has been pretty busy kicking out a lot of pit props.
Not just one problem.
In the electorates view, as each new problem arises, the libs own it.
An electoral disembowelment awaits the libs.
Sorry women, but this is exactly the sort of feminine mind that allowed any sort of power or control will stuff things.
Scary stuff isn’t it Struth?!
But it’s a heresy in the Current Year to note these things.
And before the Kittehs get their claws out – yes,it’s a generalization. But still entirely true.
Following Helen Pitt’s Why I hate Nippers and their four-wheel-driving parents …
This just up on the SMH main page:
Kathryn Wicks: Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever.
Which Morrison?
Scott
Entire leftist political strategy is 100% fake news.
I don’t know.
The smartest preznit evah! has been pretty busy kicking out a lot of pit props.
He’s got the Marxists on the run already. Don’t let all the Winning make you nervous, lotocoti!
The Bulls are stamping the ground in their pens.
And we’re not talking Spanish bulls about to go into the arena.
More like the ones that rampage through the streets trampling the Leftists!
It’s gonna be epic 🙂
“The science is settled”, they claim.
But is climate science even science in the classical sense?
Just how do you test an hypothesis that encompasses the earth’s climate?
Looks like SMH is an Hysteria Hotspot.
Or Wicks is a closet muslim.
Quick Cat Poll :
Is FakeNews going to be the end of the Old Media? It’s a thought that’s percolating through every Western nations like wildfire.
Every side is firing FakeNews bullets in all directions. It’s awesome.
The Death of Nations: Globalism, Immigration and Migrant Crisis
Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZN7Jv-3uvk
9 Jan 2017
Question: “The UN Agenda 2030 and the UN World Population Prospects-Revision 2015 clearly state that legal migration from developing nations into Western nations is expected to be roughly 2.6 million people per year, every year for the next 34 years, and that population increases in Western nations over this period will be 80% due to immigration.”
“And, of course, the Western nations will pay for the support of all these immigrants, many of whom are illiterate, have few if any employable skills, are ignorant of law and order, and bring with them totalitarian ideologies. Could you discuss this redistribution of the global population as it relates to our Western values of self-determination and individual liberties?”
The unhappiest women are the ones that are head of the house.
It makes them angry, confused and spiteful.
They despise the beta male they married who thought he was just being nice by handing over the top job , despite all she says over coffee to her mates.
Thousands of years of humanity putting the man as the head honcho has been thrown out the window.
If it were possible for women to be in total control successfully, it would have been done somewhere along the line during the entire human existence.
I am not talking about the odd national leader, I am talking about families and social positions.
Women are now dismissing men and taking control of society, much to the demise and suffering of all.
It will never work.
It isn’t working now.
Underneath, they end up hating their own society and maybe, just maybe, that is what all this anti white male, anti western crap, is about.
Women like to look up to a strong male, it’s healthy, and how they are wired.
They haven’t much to look up to at the moment.
Time for real men, who understand the true meaning of being a man, to stand up and rid us of the insanity we find ourselves in.
Being too nice is too easy, and not responsible.
The true value of a man is that he can stand alone with his common sense and not be so wired to social competitiveness in a way a woman finds hard to do.
In it’s correct place, that feminine trait is a great value to society.
They work together to compliment each other, by way of compromise, and we have turned it all on it’s head.
True men, need to step up to make our society happy again.
I dunno struth. Look at what J. I Lean did
forfor the country.
The first paragraphs of the elusive Tim Blair article:
In 2015, health minister Sussan Ley gave an interview in which she explained the unusual spelling of her first name.
It turns out Ley had added the second ‘s’ during the early 1980s. She was originally named Susan.
“I read about this numerology theory that if you add the numbers that match the letters in your name you can change your personality,” Ley said.
“I worked out that if you added an ‘s’ I would have an incredibly exciting, interesting life and nothing would ever be boring.”
Score a win for numerology, then. Ley’s life lately has been anything but dull, with Labor calling for her sacking over travel expenses claims that even Ley admits were a misjudgement worthy of an apology.
Link is worth clicking, as Blair has managed to put up a pic of Suzy snapping on a pair of rubber gloves. The caption is: “Ssuussaann Ley prepares for an investigation”.
Thank goodness. I had a mental picture of the other one.
USSR
Where’s that car bombing story you were going to tell us about. Stop posting freaking Sandwich tweets and get cracking . Tell us? Who was after you?
I wonder if it ever strikes them, first – that they hate so much, and second – that they are the ones suffering, not the object of their hate?
tailgunner – fake news started in the 1960s. But many people didn’t have any alternative to gauge by. I was skeptical of much so-called ‘news’ even then. Now with alternative news, I can understand I wasn’t wrong.
Women like to look up to a strong male, it’s healthy, and how they are wired.
It’s the ultimate female Shit Test,struth. Most women do it when they meet a man,some keep doing it forever to test their man and make sure he’s still in charge,the dominant one.
that feminism/equality advocates have weaponized this at a society-wide level. And men,being mostly betas, have failed this Test at every step. They thought “if we give them this then that will make them happy,finally”.
It’s wrong headed thinking. Like complying with a kidnappers demands,or what we see with the militant gay lobby/Aboriginal activists/etc/etc…
Failed Shit Tests everywhere.
The Alpha will stand his ground and breeze through the Tests by a simple action.
Saying “No”.
I really can’t think of one benefit islam brings; that boorish fuckwit john laws reckons they brought great food but that’s stupid.
The alternative is the uber faux masculinity of islam which is really just petulant infantilism. Femininity has created a male vacuum in the West and drooling islam is oozing in to fill the gap. I say this to gays and fembots but to admit it would also mean admitting their opinion is wrong. Maslow was right, self actualisation at the top of the pyramid overpowers safety and physiological needs in theory every time.
Auditioning for a gig as treasurer?
I’m not a conspiracy theorist by a long way, but now that the AGW scare is dying and the money is running out, NASA yesterday announced plans for hundreds of millions to be spent on asteroid detection; maybe even billions. Then I wake up this morning to see that, on the very same day “and we didn’t see it coming.”
Really NASA? Do you think we are that dumb? I know NEO’s exist and could be dangerous but this is a joke.
The most amazing thing about this is that she still doesn’t know that she’s done anything wrong. She is totally clueless:
So Turnbull is going to waste even more taxpayer funds by getting a highly paid public servant and his highly paid staff to tell him what Blind Freddy could tell him for nothing.
Words fail.
I think it was a metaphor, JC. Lol 😀
Not a Baghdad Green Zone tale.
IIRC Arecoline was commonly used in dog worming tablets in the day and known to be highly toxic to humans, with the exact symptoms that both persons suffered – particularly the redness in the head from the neck up and blueness around the mouth and nose and acute diarrhoea.
You sure? It’s not at all surprising if someone wanted to blow her up. Don’t get me wrong. It’s wrong, but…
Now with alternative news, I can understand I wasn’t wrong.
That’s what I mean,Stack – the Web and the new breed of Citizen Reporters/Sleuths is now breaking the real story with the Old Media scrambling behind with their Fake spin. They’re totally exposed.
It really came of age during the US election season with independent outfits&individuals like PJW,Infowars and Cat fave, Mike Cernovich.
And the great thing is that it’s the New Right that has taken control of it. We Are Winning at last!
Turnbull: never waste an opportunity to not do something.
I would be worried about the capacity of the paranoid Pakistan military and government to properly advise regional powers like India, China and the US ( nearby bases ) that they are going to send one up, rather than keeping it a secret until they can see the thing actually flies.
Meanwhile – radars and satellites around the region light up and people start inserting keys in to fail safe mechanisms because they don’t know what the Paks are up to.
Ny parents were caring to each other and others. Neither took a backward against anything they saw as silly.
As predicted, NEOs are the new potential neo-cataclysm.
Science now feeds on Doomology – they’re in the Astrology/Numerology* biz now.
*Robyn ‘100m’ Williams.
You sure? It’s not at all surprising if someone wanted to blow her up. Don’t get me wrong. It’s wrong, but…
😀 😀 😀
I see srr as the Gene Hackman guy in Enemy of the State (great film!), hiding out in a seemingly abandoned building,lots of computers going,cameras,elaborate anti-spy hardware…getaway plan practiced and ready…
People like that should stay where they belong. In the Australian Senate.
Obama’s parting gift is another US housing crisis:
http://www.realtytrac.com/news/home-prices-and-sales/20596/
Tailgunner, my point is that women are not going to tell us to step up.
In their own way, they are wanting us to, and challenging us to.
Real men , strong men, are not physically stronger necessarily, but they understand women.
They actually are not that hard to work out, and then you can make them incredibly happy when you do.
It’s all in your attitude.
I just demand equality.
I do not demand to be the boss, but I do not delegate my responsibilies to my other half, and I don’t need a man cave in my own house.
Mrs Struth seems happy………………………………………………………………………………………….?!
OK, well at least she isn’t changing her name to Mrss SStruth.
Egg +1
The Pakis take their cricket seriously, don’t they?
Many ‘adults’ today are confused by the MSM/Leftism.
Parenting is now made more
difficult.
The reaching out to Muslims thing is about to be a wash, cash wise?
Saw a great tweet yesterday in regards to Streep’s speech, it said:
“I thought you had all left for Canada already?”
You mean like Mel Gibson in Conspiracy Theory?
Does it matter?
For the record I think Davo would wear it better and I suspect he already has some fabulous shoes to go with it.
It truly is astonishing, amazing, and heart rending to see what an absolute clown Turnbull is.
I cannot for the life of me begin even to imagine what phantasm of achievement serves as a guiding star that lights his way. What uncrackable kernel of conceit he presses to his chest that gives him encouragement. What voice it is that sounds softly but resolutely in his ears dispelling any doubt.
But still he goes on.
What a worthless, pointless, mindless, friendless, lifeless, faithless creature.
(Feeling a little better now.)
Time out.
Too busy these days.
bugger.
Correct, and what’s more …
… oh sure, the various different churches continue to quibble over, well, the whole thing, and the femiNazis currently marching this forewarned of age through the world, go total frightbat over all of it, but the good news, is that there is good news … better than the best news, for those who care to hear it …
Please don’t speak of it.
Being irrelevant and inconsequential causes it deep personal pain.
When Piers Morgan calls you out for being a luvvie, you know you got problems.
Ouch.
Correction:
The latest news is that Ley used taxpayer funded travel to inspect another Gold Coast property 9 months before the “impulse” apartment auction purchase.
The Pakistan submarine cruise missile launch may not cause that many local tensions, despite the number of articles appearing on it with alarmist headlines.
It is a Babur-3, which could be theoretically equipped with a nuclear warhead. However notably the Pakistanis have not tested such a complete device, merely launching the missile itself from a submarine. Weaponising a miniature nuclear warhead is quite difficult, although probably not beyond the range of their engineers.
Apart from developing it and launching it while submerged, their Navy has to make it explode at the right time and on the right target.
Look at current ads chock full of the ‘mere male’ meme – the Freeview ones, for instance.
At least, the numpty bloke is shown as a bit of a cuck.
Caroline Overington again:
Meryl Streep’s speech is why Trump won.
That’s the message doing the rounds on Twitter this morning.
Trump won because the average American has had it to the back teeth with pious celebrities like Streep — and Bono, and Leo, but especially Bono — telling them what to think, and how to act, and what to do.
They’re tired of the arrogance, the superciliousness, the scorn.
They’re tired of being made to feel like they’re bad people. They’re tired of the politically correct.
Donald Trump has tapped into that feeling, and if the liberals, weeping and wailing since he won, don’t get a grip, Trump will get re-elected.
Media manipulation for the gullible.
Top Ender
Undoubtedly true – and probably some time off.
Two thoughts – do you want to be the person on the other side waiting to find out IF the Pakis has managed to nuke up the missiles at the time of a launch ?
Given the Pakis track record on proliferation – that won’t be a good day when they manage to work out that one……
All this while they are still grappling with keeping the sub’s toilets clean and functioning.
Not to mention keeping track of the direction to Mecca during prayer times.
Sure, I reckon the test firing of their missile can’t improve matters between the Pakistanis and their natural enemies the Indians.
But whether it would be a trigger for any Indian assault is doubtful. A bit like the build up to the MAD standoff between the USSR and the West in the Cold War.
Do you initiate an attack because your nuclear-armed enemy is getting stronger?
But but Suss an
iswas a minister. One of the pick of the crop in the Liberal Party!
Caroline Overington is the Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde of frightbats. You never know which one will turn up on the day.