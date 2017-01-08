Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, January 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,292 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017

  1. Mother Lode
    #2257629, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Oh for a root and branch removal of the whole rotten tree of government and
    all the vultures clustered in the branches.

    One of the advantages of America’s tradition of participation at every level, and I suppose the unrestrained assertiveness, is that they organise far more effectively than Australians.

    For example, could you see Australians coalescing to form an equivalent of the Tea Party? It might be a spent force now, but its effect lingers – and they had quite a few successes.

  2. Oh come on
    #2257630, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Quotas, TARGETS, whatever – THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU PROMOTE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BABIES WAY ABOVE THEIR LEVELS OF INCOMPETENCE!

    Agree with Spartacus. If women’s rights advocates want more women in parliament, they should be encouraging more women to join the major political parties, which is where MPs are drawn from and which are currently overwhelmingly male dominated.

    Expecting parliament to be swimming with women MPs is not far off expecting to win lotto even though you haven’t bought a ticket.

  3. tailgunner
    #2257631, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    … is there any organisation as rife with rock spiders and child rapists as Hollywood?</emNo there isn’t. As I’ve mentioned before here – anyone interested should Google “Roosh V Forum Is Hollywood run like a satanic cult?”. Great thread with very interesting links.
    Warning: It IS along the lines of the Podesta investigation. But I highly recommend it to those Cats with a liking for that kinda thing. It actually links in with Podesta pretty nicely.
    As Dot would say – Loopy stuff.

  4. incoherent rambler
    #2257633, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    expecting to win lotto even though you haven’t bought a ticket.

    I believe that Australian courts have previously ruled that a ticket is not an absolute requirement.

  6. tailgunner
    #2257635, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Grrr…Epic blockquote fail! Soz.

  7. Oh come on
    #2257636, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Yay.

    Well, Jakarta will be happy. They’ll be busily insisting upon the same deal the East Timorese got.

  8. P
    #2257637, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    ‘Hang down your head sussssie’
    This time tomorrow where d’ya think I’ll be
    This time tomorrow I’ll be swingin’ from Malcolm’s tree,
    Sell my ol’ apartments on Gold Coast by the sea
    This time tomorrow they’ll be no use to me,
    Yeah hang your head poor Susieeee …

    Too right Test Pattern, she should stand up like a real woman and say “I’ve done you wrong. I tried to get every last cent of my entitlements but I buggered up well and good.”

  9. Mother Lode
    #2257638, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Does it mean something else these days?

    No. Same meaning.

    But they are now ride horses because they are to sore to walk anywhere.

  10. Oh come on
    #2257639, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Come on, Gunner, I was expecting an ‘I wouldn’t Ley’ joke and a few similar variations on that theme from you.

  11. King Koala
    #2257640, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Not Russia. Seen the latest ABC news reader?

    Is that taqqiyah peddler related to the Ibrahim crime family?

  12. calli
    #2257641, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Apologies to the late LC:

    Sussan takes you down to her place on the Gold Coast
    She can hear the boats go by, she can spend the cash forever
    And you know that she’s a fraudster and that’s why you want to thump her
    And she feeds you tea and bullsh*t that come all the way from Canb’ra
    And just when you mean to tell her that you have no tax to give her
    Then she gets you on her cellphone
    And she lets the PA answer that you’ve always been her patsy
    You don’t want to travel with her, and you don’t want to travel broke
    And you know that she will gyp you
    For you’ve sussed her perfect fraudplan with your mind

  13. Oh come on
    #2257642, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    You need to understand, Gunner. Being the Cat’s resident pants man involves talking the talk AND walking the walk. Most abodes settle for the latter but we expect both.

  14. Mother Lode
    #2257643, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Perhaps she wandered into the auction during a Ley over.

  15. Baldrick
    #2257644, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Hahahaha noice one calli

  16. Oh come on
    #2257645, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Calli, ick. Plastering Ley’s head on the image of LC’s Suzanne makes me feel a bit nauseous.

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2257646, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Apologies to the late LC:

    Oh, very good!

    Sung in the sepulchral tones of LC, it would be most appropriate.

  18. Oh come on
    #2257647, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    It seems to me to be pretty normal behaviour when you’ve got a Leyzy three quarters of a mill in your sky-rocket.

  19. Mother Lode
    #2257648, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I am sure when planning trips Ms Ley tries to fit in as many different tasks into her itinerary as possible. She would be explaining to her PA:

    This goes with this
    Goes with this
    Goes with this
    And this goes with that
    At Sussans…

  20. calli
    #2257650, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Or Mike Nesmith:

    Her name was Sussan
    And she thought pinching money was a lar-ar-ar-ark.

    😃

  22. Oh come on
    #2257652, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    (don’t know enough of the lyrics to go further than that)

  23. OneWorldGovernment
    #2257653, posted on January 10, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    No cattle have been slaughtered yet but it may be about to start.

    http://blackjay.net/?p=407

  25. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2257655, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Wivenhoe at 4.53pm wins the Internet for today.

    I LOL’d (as the whippersnappers say today).

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2257658, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    It should be remembered, that an edict was issued sometime ago, that only White House approved photos of Obongo and family would be for public release. Snaps of this Clown Fish frolicking in seas where corals lie, would have been highly selective and the cutting room floor littered with rejects.

  27. thefrolickingmole
    #2257660, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    SSuSSan, You dont have to get on the jet flight
    Those days are over you don’t have to sell your constituency to the right
    SSuSSan you don’t have to bid for that adddress tonight
    Rort the Parliment for money you don’t care if it’s wrong or if it’s right
    SSuSSan You don’t have to get on the jet flight
    SSuSSan You don’t have to get on the jet flight….

  28. egg_
    #2257661, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    She is a shocker.

    She has piled on the pounds since Kitchen Cabinet.

  29. Mother Lode
    #2257662, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    naps of this Clown Fish frolicking in seas where corals lie,

    The corals lie? No wonder he had to save the sea – professional courtesy.

  30. Baldrick
    #2257663, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    James Taylor:

    Just yesterday mornin’, they let me know you were gone
    Sussan the plans you made put an end to you
    I’ve seen perks and I’ve seen lurks …

  31. Mother Lode
    #2257664, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    She has piled on the pounds since Kitchen Cabinet.

    Parliamentary buffet is subsidised, isn’t it?

  32. srr
    #2257666, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Tailgunner
    #2257434, posted on January 10, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    … you do read Pratchett don’t you … 😀

    No….but

    ???! WTF Gunner! …there’s no “no” and no “but” about it!

    Read you some Pratchett!

    This has been a community service announcement.

    🙂

    Ah, bugger it, start by watching some, now 😉 –

    Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather-full movie but in 4 parts

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaOHaBaKq-8&list=PLxjat0ZorRj9jTjaMG7KeBzEObd-RwPgX

    Terry Pratchett’s Going Postal     trailer/s

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKSfel7Bj_E&list=PLgQ2opaki-FlnbxIcq4Bk6dTv7v7pEI-G

  33. cohenite
    #2257667, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    incoherent rambler

    #2257553, posted on January 10, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Jo Nova http://joannenova.com.au/

    The Royal Australasian College of Physicians [RACP] has released a position paper that described climate change as a “global public health emergency”.

    It’s likely that climate change will make you throw up, but it won’t be gastroenteritis.

    It’s as good as the one they released about guns; which is to say it was written by the greens and not worth wiping your bum with.

  34. Mark from Melbourne
    #2257668, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    srr, there is hope for you yet!

  35. P
    #2257669, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    LC’s Suzanne had class.

    This goes with this
    Goes with this
    Goes with this
    And this goes with that
    At Sussans…

    I’ve never shopped there. I thought it was underwear and sleepwear, from back when they bought over the old Chic Saloon stores here in Sydney many decades ago.
    A namesake?

  36. JC
    #2257670, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Merly Steeep could be visiting her favorite politician in jail in 2017. The email scandal doesn’t look like it’s going away.

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/chaffetz-clinton-email-probe-to-continue-full-throttle/article/2611300

    It will be interesting to see if the Kenyan offer her a pardon on his way out the door. Even more interesting is if she accepts it.

  37. Dr Faustus
    #2257671, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    From michaelsmithnews.com

    Treason in high places by low life scum.

    Ms Skeleton had no choice but to agree to East Timor withdrawing from the Treaty – Article 12 gives them a unilateral right to terminate with 3 months notice.

    The Treaty gives Australian low life scum the right to smile nicely as they go.

    The Australian Government will, of course, betray Australia during the UN maritime boundary determination the East Timorese are now heading for.

  38. Denise
    #2257672, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Yes Calli I didn’t put in the original titles because I thought I might go into moderation.

    Agatha Christie would have been annoyed.

    I’m enjoying the book on Max Mallowan and her; they really were an extraordinarily happy couple. She loved the Middle East despite the discomforts and they had the knack of endearing themselves to the locals
    through firm but decent treatment and even arranged competitive games (very unIslamic) with generous prizes. Decades later they were being fondly remembered and being introduced to the children of children they’d known. He decided to marry her because she never created dramas around herself unlike his mother and Kathleen Woolley who was a diva deluxe. Nor did he ever regret that decision. It is an uplifting though melancholy read because that sort of thing is so rare nowadays.
    I am glad her grandson who seems to have her temperament is honouring her memory with the Agatha Christie newsletter.
    Mind you the quality of her work was not always good; she became forgetful in old age. But every now and then I’ll haul out one of her books and retread it, more for the sharp insights and humour and sense of place than the plot.
    Mallowan also contributed greatly to our knowledge of those times; I’m so glad he and Woolley and Gertrude Bell were able to preserve the antiquities before the Middle East became the hellish quagmire it is now.

  39. P
    #2257673, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Merly Steeep

    JC, I enjoy your humour at times.

  41. srr
    #2257675, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Before Islam got him …

    CAT STEVENS I Love my Dog … as much as I love you …

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qcqk_SEsLPU

  42. Mother Lode
    #2257676, posted on January 10, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    I must admit that I could never fathom the worship of Streep.

    I remember watching some movie of hers really wanting to be impressed – but it just didn’t happen.

    She might have been good in a movie or two, but every mediocre actor gets to do that. A great actor should shine in every movie they do, and she didn’t.

    Every actor has to advertise themselves – act at being an actor. That was probably her only real success.

    That is probably what ‘Lifetime achievement’ refers to.

