Yet nobody is allowed to speak the truth. Describing what is happening in front of your eyes is too impolite.— Paul Kelly
Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
One of the advantages of America’s tradition of participation at every level, and I suppose the unrestrained assertiveness, is that they organise far more effectively than Australians.
For example, could you see Australians coalescing to form an equivalent of the Tea Party? It might be a spent force now, but its effect lingers – and they had quite a few successes.
Quotas, TARGETS, whatever – THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU PROMOTE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BABIES WAY ABOVE THEIR LEVELS OF INCOMPETENCE!
Agree with Spartacus. If women’s rights advocates want more women in parliament, they should be encouraging more women to join the major political parties, which is where MPs are drawn from and which are currently overwhelmingly male dominated.
Expecting parliament to be swimming with women MPs is not far off expecting to win lotto even though you haven’t bought a ticket.
… is there any organisation as rife with rock spiders and child rapists as Hollywood?</emNo there isn’t. As I’ve mentioned before here – anyone interested should Google “Roosh V Forum Is Hollywood run like a satanic cult?”. Great thread with very interesting links.
Warning: It IS along the lines of the Podesta investigation. But I highly recommend it to those Cats with a liking for that kinda thing. It actually links in with Podesta pretty nicely.
As Dot would say – Loopy stuff.
I believe that Australian courts have previously ruled that a ticket is not an absolute requirement.
Oh
Grrr…Epic blockquote fail! Soz.
Yay.
Well, Jakarta will be happy. They’ll be busily insisting upon the same deal the East Timorese got.
Too right Test Pattern, she should stand up like a real woman and say “I’ve done you wrong. I tried to get every last cent of my entitlements but I buggered up well and good.”
No. Same meaning.
But they are now ride horses because they are to sore to walk anywhere.
Come on, Gunner, I was expecting an ‘I wouldn’t Ley’ joke and a few similar variations on that theme from you.
Not Russia. Seen the latest ABC news reader?
Is that taqqiyah peddler related to the Ibrahim crime family?
Apologies to the late LC:
You need to understand, Gunner. Being the Cat’s resident pants man involves talking the talk AND walking the walk. Most abodes settle for the latter but we expect both.
Perhaps she wandered into the auction during a Ley over.
Hahahaha noice one calli
Calli, ick. Plastering Ley’s head on the image of LC’s Suzanne makes me feel a bit nauseous.
Oh, very good!
Sung in the sepulchral tones of LC, it would be most appropriate.
It seems to me to be pretty normal behaviour when you’ve got a Leyzy three quarters of a mill in your sky-rocket.
I am sure when planning trips Ms Ley tries to fit in as many different tasks into her itinerary as possible. She would be explaining to her PA:
This goes with this
Goes with this
Goes with this
And this goes with that
At Sussans…
Or Mike Nesmith:
😃
Ley lady Ley…
(don’t know enough of the lyrics to go further than that)
No cattle have been slaughtered yet but it may be about to start.
http://blackjay.net/?p=407
Ley Lady Ley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWz88VY-FkA
Wivenhoe at 4.53pm wins the Internet for today.
I LOL’d (as the whippersnappers say today).
It should be remembered, that an edict was issued sometime ago, that only White House approved photos of Obongo and family would be for public release. Snaps of this Clown Fish frolicking in seas where corals lie, would have been highly selective and the cutting room floor littered with rejects.
SSuSSan, You dont have to get on the jet flight
Those days are over you don’t have to sell your constituency to the right
SSuSSan you don’t have to bid for that adddress tonight
Rort the Parliment for money you don’t care if it’s wrong or if it’s right
SSuSSan You don’t have to get on the jet flight
SSuSSan You don’t have to get on the jet flight….
She has piled on the pounds since Kitchen Cabinet.
The corals lie? No wonder he had to save the sea – professional courtesy.
James Taylor:
Parliamentary buffet is subsidised, isn’t it?
???! WTF Gunner! …there’s no “no” and no “but” about it!
Read you some Pratchett!
🙂
Ah, bugger it, start by watching some, now 😉 –
Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather-full movie but in 4 parts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaOHaBaKq-8&list=PLxjat0ZorRj9jTjaMG7KeBzEObd-RwPgX
Terry Pratchett’s Going Postal trailer/s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKSfel7Bj_E&list=PLgQ2opaki-FlnbxIcq4Bk6dTv7v7pEI-G
It’s as good as the one they released about guns; which is to say it was written by the greens and not worth wiping your bum with.
srr, there is hope for you yet!
LC’s Suzanne had class.
I’ve never shopped there. I thought it was underwear and sleepwear, from back when they bought over the old Chic Saloon stores here in Sydney many decades ago.
A namesake?
Merly Steeep could be visiting her favorite politician in jail in 2017. The email scandal doesn’t look like it’s going away.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/chaffetz-clinton-email-probe-to-continue-full-throttle/article/2611300
It will be interesting to see if the Kenyan offer her a pardon on his way out the door. Even more interesting is if she accepts it.
Ms Skeleton had no choice but to agree to East Timor withdrawing from the Treaty – Article 12 gives them a unilateral right to terminate with 3 months notice.
The Treaty gives Australian low life scum the right to smile nicely as they go.
The Australian Government will, of course, betray Australia during the UN maritime boundary determination the East Timorese are now heading for.
Yes Calli I didn’t put in the original titles because I thought I might go into moderation.
Agatha Christie would have been annoyed.
I’m enjoying the book on Max Mallowan and her; they really were an extraordinarily happy couple. She loved the Middle East despite the discomforts and they had the knack of endearing themselves to the locals
through firm but decent treatment and even arranged competitive games (very unIslamic) with generous prizes. Decades later they were being fondly remembered and being introduced to the children of children they’d known. He decided to marry her because she never created dramas around herself unlike his mother and Kathleen Woolley who was a diva deluxe. Nor did he ever regret that decision. It is an uplifting though melancholy read because that sort of thing is so rare nowadays.
I am glad her grandson who seems to have her temperament is honouring her memory with the Agatha Christie newsletter.
Mind you the quality of her work was not always good; she became forgetful in old age. But every now and then I’ll haul out one of her books and retread it, more for the sharp insights and humour and sense of place than the plot.
Mallowan also contributed greatly to our knowledge of those times; I’m so glad he and Woolley and Gertrude Bell were able to preserve the antiquities before the Middle East became the hellish quagmire it is now.
JC, I enjoy your humour at times.
One for John Constantine…it’s a sad sight!
Work begins in NSW to remove grain from drains after chicken feed silo collapse in Newcastle
3500 tonne wheat silo collapses in Cardiff
About 6km from my place.
Gravity sucks.
Before Islam got him …
CAT STEVENS I Love my Dog … as much as I love you …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qcqk_SEsLPU
I must admit that I could never fathom the worship of Streep.
I remember watching some movie of hers really wanting to be impressed – but it just didn’t happen.
She might have been good in a movie or two, but every mediocre actor gets to do that. A great actor should shine in every movie they do, and she didn’t.
Every actor has to advertise themselves – act at being an actor. That was probably her only real success.
That is probably what ‘Lifetime achievement’ refers to.