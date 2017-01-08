Liberty Quote
Throughout the centuries there were men who took first steps down new roads armed with nothing but their own vision.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- . on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- max on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Guest Post: kc r/K selection
- Salvatore at the Pub on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- twostix on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Zippy The Triumphant on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- JC on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Nanuestalker on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Ripper on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Nanuestalker on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Motelier on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Motelier on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Mark A on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- JC on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Mark A on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- H B Bear on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Top Ender on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Snoopy on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Top Ender on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Nanuestalker on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Nanuestalker on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Cpt Seahawks on Guest Post: kc r/K selection
- . on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Baldrick on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Riccardo Bosi on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- memoryvault on Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Guest Post: kc r/K selection
- Outback Aarhus
- Economists against Trump
- Allan Hird talks to 3AW
- Give it up, Bronnie
- “Trumpistan”
- Guest Post: Michael Potter Magic disappearing money and arguments against fiscal policy
- Immigration
- What are these people drinking?
- Financial Advice From Government – Ha!
- What is social justice.
- Funny
- Who’ll pay for our long lives and pensions?
- Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
- Economists will never ever get it right until Say’s Law returns
- Sous le pont d’Avignon and other things
- Don’t rely on economic opinion, particularly if given by Joe Stiglitz
- David Leyonhjelm on good debt and bad debt
- Open Forum: January 7, 2017
- Is this accountable government?
- Is it time for Ley to quit?
- No one should buy this bogus rationale, Haldane
- New front in the war on terror
- Cross Post: Rachel Moore You are the racist, actually, not me
- Guest Post: John Slater Five New Year’s Resolutions to get Workplace Relations Back on Track
- AGL is not a charity or government department
- Judith Curry the latest casualty in the climate wars
- Bureaucrats in for a surprise
- Government shakedown
- Wednesday Forum: January 4, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,522 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 8, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
Hmm…
“Messina”
Anyone watched Man in the High Castle?
So it’s on Amazon – does that mean DVDs only?
Outraged local pilot Gary Sargeant, who owns White Gum farm along the York-Merredin road is apparently so outraged that he won’t swap a strip of his wheat paddocks to save the trees.
Hot off the press from the UK. Who cares if they are gay, purple, or four foot tall?
The chairman of the FA has spoken to gay footballers about the possibility of coming out.
In a wide-ranging interview in The Times, Greg Clarke said that he hoped to orchestrate it so that several players came out together to share the spotlight, and suggested that Gareth Southgate’s successor as England manager could be drawn from the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) community.
“I put the message out there that if a number of top-level pros want to come out, why don’t we synchronise it?” Clarke said. “So one person doesn’t have to come out on their own.
“The Premier League, the Football League and the FA could do it at the start of the season. At the start of the season everybody thinks it is their season, the crowds are happy, the sun is shining. I was asked [recently] if football is ready for top-level pros to come out and I said I’m not sure we were.
Might need to run it through the Crazy-Hot matrix first.
York Merredin road is a fvcking disgrace – that road carries many more road trains since the powers that be shut down the light rail system that used to carry grain.
Geriatric Mayfly
#2257882, posted on January 10, 2017 at 10:28 pm
Kindle v. Hard Copy. It’s in the postage Infidel. Also when one runs out of book space, there is little alternative.
It also depends on your circums. I love deadwood books but to carry it with me is impossible.
With my E reader, not Kindle, I’m up to date and it’s the most cost effective way to get books.
With good organistion on the reader you can always find a book or a quote you marked, in a jiffy.
So she should be committed then. No weight loss program required. That’s a relief.
Drove it a few weeks back for the first time in 10 years. Narrow goat track with a ball bearing lined shoulder and massive trees to slam into barely metres from the bitumen.
The road was full of Chinese tourists in hired 4WDs. I was genuinely worried.
Ebay is OK, never had a problem and shipping to Melbourne is nearly always free, don’t use it much when on assignment overseas, shipping can be twice the price of the goods, or more.
There are many local equivalent suppliers.
Might need to run it through the Crazy-Hot matrix first.
So she should be committed then. No weight loss program required. That’s a relief.
Nope, no, null and void. No spacechook here so I will pass on the ratings.
Specially as ScarJo has decided to 10/10 on the Hot/Crazy matrix. 😡
Sinc!
Clean up on page 7. I have big fingers again.
She’s just an actress taking the piss. Not all actresses are frightbats!
Lindy was a K1W1
Speaking of frightbats … How’s moron being coping with the trump triggering?
She maybe. But she was aware the place had closed at 6 on ny eve and she was earring the stuff at her wedding.
Ebay will force sellers to accept returns which is fine, except there is a limited window to do so, so there is effectively no warranty. So I have a defective item which is past the ebay return period and the seller is ignoring me. So now I have to try and hunt them down outside ebay, if they are in china, forget it.
Ebay also don’t let you give negative reviews on sellers with good ratings right away, instead, making you wait a couple of weeks, by which time I have generally forgotten all about it.
There is no way to complain about fake products and listings, I have tried ebay ignore everything.
The ebay guarantee doesnt exist, its actually an ebay will force the seller to take back the item guarantee, which is great if you are buyer, but not so great if you sell second hand stuff on ebay.
I have been caught out by this bullshit when I sold a projector on ebay and the idiot couldn’t get the 3d working. Ebay forced me to take it back by locking up the money, even though there was nothing wrong with it and the listing said no returns. And Ebay had the hide to keep its fees. Since ebay buys up and trashes any competition it’s become an effective monopoly.
The trick to not paying fees for larger items on ebay is to exchange contact details in the messages, sell them off ebay and let the listings run out and bumping up the price so nobody else will try to buy it. If you cancel a listing before it runs out, the ebay bots scan your messages for contact details and will zap your ebay account for selling outside of ebay.
Once you know this trick it’ll make some sense of the strange listing with ridiculously high prices.
We’re so far beyond this all about being anything to do with fags now. Words like this are a manifestation of a mass lunacy in the western elite.
Delicious.
FIFY
Not since she was one year old she waren’t.
Jared Kushner must be an impressive young bloke. FIL’s not easy to impress.
Wonder if he’ll take a run at the White House too.
Seems to explain the prices for the NES minis.